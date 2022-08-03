Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022-23 Premier League season is upon us, which means it’s time for another round of predictions sure to come true in May go awry before September ends.

From the Golden Boot, to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League and the FA and League Cups, the best player from outside the “big six,” Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future and, of course, the outlook for Christian Pulisic, the PST crew is officially on the record.

Below, PST’s Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will call their shots ahead of the new season. As always, let us know which picks you disagree (or agree) with in the comments section below…

Who will win the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot?

JPW: Harry Kane, 25 goals

NM: Erling Haaland, 24 goals

AE: Harry Kane, 21 goals

Who will be the leading Premier League assist provider?

JPW: Kevin De Bruyne, 15 assists

NM: Kevin De Bruyne, 16 assists

AE: Phil Foden, 14 assists

Who will be the non-big six Player of the Season?

JPW: Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United

NM: Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United

AE: Ivan Toney, Brentford

Which will be the last remaining PL side in the UEFA Champions League?

JPW: Manchester City, in the final

NM: Manchester City, in the final

AE: Tottenham and Manchester City, in the semifinals

Who will win the 2022-23 FA Cup?

JPW: Tottenham defeat Aston Villa

NM: Manchester City defeat Liverpool

AE: Tottenham defeat Arsenal

Who will win the 2022-23 League Cup?

JPW: Chelsea defeat Liverpool

NM: Tottenham defeat Arsenal

AE: Crystal Palace defeat Newcastle

Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked?

JPW: Scott Parker, Bournemouth

NM: Marco Silva, Fulham

AE: Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton

How many PL managers will be sacked?

JPW: Seven

NM: Six

AE: Five

Which newly promoted side will finish highest?

JPW: Nottingham Forest

NM: Nottingham Forest

AE: Nottingham Forest

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United, or will he leave?

JPW: Stay

NM: Leave

AE: Leave

Christian Pulisic – over/under last season’s 6 Premier League goals?

JPW: Under

NM: Over

AE: Under

Who will score more PL goals – Erling Haaland or Darwin Nuñez?

JPW: Erling Haaland

NM: Erling Haaland

AE: Erling Haaland

Who will have more PL goals & assists combined – Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho?

(Both players had 3 goals and 3 assists last season)

JPW: Jack Grealish

NM: Tie, again

AE: Jack Grealish

Who will have more PL goals & assists combined – Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James?

(Alexander-Arnold had 2 goals and 12 assists last season; James had 5 goals and 9 assists)

JPW: Trent Alexander-Arnold

NM: Trent Alexander-Arnold

AE: Reece James

