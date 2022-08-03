The 2022-23 Premier League season is upon us, which means it’s time for another round of predictions sure to
come true in May go awry before September ends.
From the Golden Boot, to the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League and the FA and League Cups, the best player from outside the “big six,” Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future and, of course, the outlook for Christian Pulisic, the PST crew is officially on the record.
Below, PST’s Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will call their shots ahead of the new season. As always, let us know which picks you disagree (or agree) with in the comments section below…
Who will win the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot?
JPW: Harry Kane, 25 goals
NM: Erling Haaland, 24 goals
AE: Harry Kane, 21 goals
Who will be the leading Premier League assist provider?
JPW: Kevin De Bruyne, 15 assists
NM: Kevin De Bruyne, 16 assists
AE: Phil Foden, 14 assists
Who will be the non-big six Player of the Season?
JPW: Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United
NM: Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United
AE: Ivan Toney, Brentford
Which will be the last remaining PL side in the UEFA Champions League?
JPW: Manchester City, in the final
NM: Manchester City, in the final
AE: Tottenham and Manchester City, in the semifinals
Who will win the 2022-23 FA Cup?
JPW: Tottenham defeat Aston Villa
NM: Manchester City defeat Liverpool
AE: Tottenham defeat Arsenal
Who will win the 2022-23 League Cup?
JPW: Chelsea defeat Liverpool
NM: Tottenham defeat Arsenal
AE: Crystal Palace defeat Newcastle
Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked?
JPW: Scott Parker, Bournemouth
NM: Marco Silva, Fulham
AE: Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton
How many PL managers will be sacked?
JPW: Seven
NM: Six
AE: Five
Which newly promoted side will finish highest?
JPW: Nottingham Forest
NM: Nottingham Forest
AE: Nottingham Forest
Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United, or will he leave?
JPW: Stay
NM: Leave
AE: Leave
Christian Pulisic – over/under last season’s 6 Premier League goals?
JPW: Under
NM: Over
AE: Under
Who will score more PL goals – Erling Haaland or Darwin Nuñez?
JPW: Erling Haaland
NM: Erling Haaland
AE: Erling Haaland
Who will have more PL goals & assists combined – Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho?
(Both players had 3 goals and 3 assists last season)
JPW: Jack Grealish
NM: Tie, again
AE: Jack Grealish
Who will have more PL goals & assists combined – Trent Alexander-Arnold or Reece James?
(Alexander-Arnold had 2 goals and 12 assists last season; James had 5 goals and 9 assists)
JPW: Trent Alexander-Arnold
NM: Trent Alexander-Arnold
AE: Reece James