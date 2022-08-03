We are all set for a very busy summer of transfer activity, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

With Erling Haaland already signing for Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG (for now), plus Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool — and plenty of other superstars in demand and contemplating moves — this feels like it will be a summer like no other.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man United | Man City | Arsenal ]

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Premier League transfer news live today! Ins and outs from the summer window, so far…

August 2 – Jamie Vardy being monitored by Manchester United, Chelsea

Leicester City’s Financial Fair Play concerns have led to concerns about the club futures of Wesley Fofana and James Maddison, and Kasper Schmeichel is leaving, but could the Foxes’ biggest name skip town?

90min is reporting that the Foxes may need to sell Jamie Vardy in order to raise funds for further purchases, with the 35-year-old set to see his contract expire next summer and no new deal believed to be close.

So where could he go? “A number of clubs” have been linked in the report but Chelsea and Manchester United are mentioned and the latter makes a lot more sense than the former as the Red Devils look increasingly likely to offload another aging striker in Cristiano Ronaldo.

But is Vardy an Erik ten Hag striker? And how many years will be on the next contract of the Foxes owner, who scored 17 goals last season and also bought into MLS Next Pro side RNYFC? (NM)

August 2 – Gana Gueye set for Everton return?

Idrissa Gana Gueye was a monstrous presence in the middle of Goodison Park for Everton before going to Paris Saint-Germain.

Could he replicate that success three years later?

Everton’s said to be “in advanced talks” to sign Gueye, who turns 33 this month and is closing in on centurion status with Senegal, boasting 94 caps.

He’s played 111 times for PSG after appearing in 99 Premier League matches for Aston Villa and Everton between 2015-2019.

Gueye made international headlines last season when he reportedly refused to wear a PSG jersey emblazoned with a rainbow flag that supports the LGBT community. (NM)

August 2 – West Ham reportedly agrees $38M fee with Lille midfielder

David Moyes may have himself a new, young midfielder after agreeing on a big fee for Amadou Onana but don’t expect the transfer to be settled very soon.

Onana, 20, still has to discuss personal terms with West Ham United, who hopes to land the busy midfielder who racks up tackles and interceptions while also controlling the game in the air.

The Irons continue to impress in their market dealings and they needed several bids to wear down Lille for Onana. Look out for Moyes’ men’s improved depth this season, especially if they land a potential long-term destroyer like Onana. (NM)

August 2 – Chelsea buys $24M Chukwuemeka, $15M USMNT keeper Slonina

Chelsea has won the race to sign Aston Villa wantaway Carney Chukwueka for $24 million.

The 18-year-old midfielder is out-of-contract next summer and had resisted Villa’s overtures for a new, rich deal.

Chukwueka was also being chased by Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan. but is a medical away from joining the Blues.

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka has six goals in 13 caps for England’s U-21 side. He joined Villa at age 13 after starting his academy football at Northampton Town.

He made a career-high 11 Premier League appearances last season to give him 13 for his career, and turns 19 in late October.

The Blues have also unveiled USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, loaning the highly-rated 18-year-old back to Chicago for the rest of the season.

Slonina has been exceptional for the Fire and now makes three USMNT goalkeepers on the books at ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs, with Zack Steffen with Man City (on loan to Boro) and Matt Turner at Arsenal.

More info here.(NM)

August 2 – Marc Cucurella deal developing

This is all getting very close to completion now as Marc Cucurella has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea. The Spanish left back looked set to join Manchester City this summer but Chelsea have swooped in after City failed to agree a fee with Brighton. Do Chelsea need a left wing-back? They have Ben Chilwell, so this is a little odd and seems like a luxury signing. But with Marcos Alonso potentially moving to Barcelona this summer, you understand why Chelsea want two quality players in each position. Cucurella fits the bill of a Thomas Tuchel player and is great on the ball and loves to join the attack. The words of Ron Burgundy seem apt to sum up this move to Chelsea for Cucurella: ‘Boy, that escalated quickly…’ (JPW)

Full agreement now reached between Chelsea and Cucurella on personal terms. Potential contract has been proposal approved, Marc’s prepared to accept once clubs agree on fee. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea and Brighton in direct talks again today in order to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/Ey2VF4RGRL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

August 2 – RB Leipzig ‘confident’ of re-signing Timo Werner

Timo Werner runs his socks off game after game for Chelsea but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Stamford Bridge. Whether that’s due to his own lack of confidence in front of goal or the 3-4-2-1 system Thomas Tuchel wants him to play in (probably a bit of both), it seems like his days at Chelsea are over. For now. According to a report from the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are in talks with Leipzig over a loan deal for Werner, with Newcastle and Juventus also interested. The 26-year-old Germany international wants to play regularly ahead of the World Cup and returning to his former team, who are in the Champions League, seems like a very good solution for him.

What does this mean for Chelsea? Well, it means that Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and new signing Raheem Sterling will now be Tuchel’s options to play off Kai Havertz, and it also frees up some space on their wage bill (Werner is reportedly their highest earner on over $335,000 per week) to bring in another defender or maybe even another central striker. USMNT fans will be thinking this is good news for Pulisic in particular, as he and Werner have battled for the spot as Chelsea’s left-sided forward over the last few seasons. Pulisic and Sterling will now do battle for that role, but we should expect that Chelsea will make some big moves late in the window to upgrade their attack further. (JPW)

August 1 – Newcastle really want James Maddison

James Maddison is a sublime talent and Leicester City want to keep hold of him, but the England international is the subject of yet another bid from Newcastle United. Maddison, 25, had a rebound season in 2021-22 as he scored 12 goals and added eight assists across 35 Premier League games. The mercurial talent has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons and has lost his spot in the England setup but his talent is undoubted. Per The Daily Telegraph, Newcastle have offered $55 million for Maddison. That is a lot of money for a player who can reach the very top but is just below the group of top playmakers in the Premier League. Do Newcastle really need another attacking midfielder though? They have Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy all battling for minutes in the central and wide attacking midfield roles. (JPW)

#nufc have made a second improved bid for Leicester City’s James Maddison today. Fee is in excess of £45m but payments are staggered. As I’ve said all along, they have been led to believe Maddison wants the move. We shall see. He might also want a new contract!! — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 1, 2022

August 1 – Marc Cucurella in shock move?

Marc Cucurella’s move to Manchester City appears to have collapsed as the reigning Premier League champs won’t up their offer. But that doesn’t mean the Spanish left back won’t be playing in the Champions League this season… A report from the Daily Mail says that Chelsea are ready to sign Cucurella and will offer cash plus promising center back Levi Colwill. With Chelsea set to let Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta move on this summer, they need reinforcements and this could be a good deal for all involved. Cucurella has told Brighton he wants to move but Man City aren’t willing to pay what Brighton want for him (close to $60 million) so it appeared he would not get his dream move and would stay at Brighton and be unhappy. However, this could be a very good compromise. (JPW)

Chelsea are pushing to hijack Marc Cucurella deal! Direct talk today with Brighton – Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation. 🚨🔵 #CFC Personal terms negotiation, in the next hours. Man City will not improve last bid: £40m, rejected by Brighton.

First call @CraigHope_DM pic.twitter.com/Md7hJpAFkU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

August 1 – Blues pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of Man United

A report from Sport in Spain says that Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Per the report, Chelsea will also sell Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Barcelona and then spend $82 million on the Dutch midfielder. De Jong, 25, has been linked with a move to Manchester United all summer long but doesn’t appear to be keen on playing for a team not in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea are of course in the Champions League and with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho coming towards the end of their careers, Thomas Tuchel needs to look to the future. The report also says Barca will make a move for Bernardo Silva if they sell De Jong, as the Catalan club have spoken glowingly about the Man City and Portugal star over the last few months.

As for De Jong, his sublime control on the ball and positioning would be pretty perfect for Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system. He and Mateo Kovacic could hold things down together for the next five years. Now, the main issue is whether or not De Jong wants to leave Barcelona. Up to now he’s said he’s very happy at Barca but club president Joan Laporta and his manager Xavi continue to put pressure on him. Both keep saying they don’t want to sell him but they also mention the ‘economic situation’ as reports suggest Frenkie de Jong is being asked to take a wage cut, even though he is reportedly owed close to $20 million in wage deferrals from 2020. If Chelsea pip Manchester United to signing Frenkie de Jong then Erik ten Hag will not be a happy man as he will lose out on the player he wants to build his midfield around, while a top four rival will also be strengthened. (JPW)

July 31 – Chelsea “working on deals” for defenders Wesley Fofana, Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea’s interest in Leicester City center back Wesley Fofana was first reported this week, and the Blues have reportedly decided to press forward in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Frenchman (not yet capped at senior level for France). A deal won’t come cheap for Chelsea, though, as David Ornstein reported on Sunday that Leicester value Fofana at $100 million, give or take a few million either way. Fofana burst onto the Premier League scene as a 19-year-old in his first season with the Foxes before suffering a broken leg on the eve of the 2021-22 season, keeping him out of action from August to mid-March.

Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries is another name reportedly high atop Thomas Tuchel’s shopping list, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to turn 33 later this month and frequently linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old Dutch international (35 caps) joined Inter last summer and won the Coppa Italia in his first season at the San Siro. (AE)

July 31 – Brighton give Manchester City ultimatum, firm asking price for Marc Cucurella

Earlier this week, Brighton left back Marc Cucurella reportedly put in an official transfer request as he tries to force a move to the two-time defending Premier League champions. On Sunday, Brighton informed Man City that there will be no more negotiations regarding the 24-year-old Spanish international, unless a bid of $60 million is made. This has (loosely) been Brighton’s stance on Cucurella all summer, and things apparently remain unchanged following the transfer request. Man City reportedly offered $36.5 million, which is roughly the transfer fee they received from Arsenal for recently departed left back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (AE)

July 30 – Newcastle offer $48.7 million for James Maddison, but Leicester reject bid

James Maddison has just two years left on his current contract at Leicester City, leading to a handful of rumors and reports that he could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium this summer. Newcastle United are certainly aware of the situation and have thus made Leicester an offer of $48.7 million for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder. Leicester reportedly rejected, but the Magpies are likely to return with an improved second offer in the coming days. (AE)

July 29 – Man United interested in RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United’s sporting director John Murtagh has reportedly held talks with the agent of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. The 19-year-old Slovenian striker is the next star off Salzburg’s production line as Sesko scored in their recent preseason friendly win against Liverpool and the youngster has incredible potential. Per the report from the Manchester Evening News, Sazlburg want over $66 million for Sesko. Apparently that price is too high for United but this link could suggest that United are looking for a new forward and perhaps there was a breakthrough in the Ronaldo situation?

What this does tell us is that Erik ten Hag has a clear philosophy to bring in some of the top young talent in Europe and Sesko fits that bill. Salzburg has long been a hotbed for the next breakout stars in Europe (Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai et al.) and United would be very smart to try and snap up Sesko now. They do have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho as their first-choice front three at the moment as the Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on, so Erik ten Hag is pretty set for attacking options. That said, he is pushing United to add new players and their focus is on adding quality rather than quantity as the additions of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia prove. (JPW)

July 29 – Marc Cucurella hands in transfer request

Well, this is escalating. Brighton left back Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Spanish defender wants to push through his move to Manchester City. Per several reports, Man City and Brighton have yet to agree a fee and this latest update says there is still a ‘big gap’ between the two clubs when it comes to the valuation of Cucurella. Brighton’s player of the 2021-22 season is seen as Pep Guardiola’s replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Brighton know Man City have money to spend after they offloaded Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko this summer.

Will Cucurella start every game for Man City? Probably not right away as he has Joao Cancelo to get past at left back, but if Cancelo is moved to right back and Kyle Walker is rested or plays as one of the center backs, then there should be plenty of minutes available for the attacking full back. Cucurella seems like a perfect fit for City’s system and even Brighton boss Graham Potter has admitted that the Seagulls accept players have ambitions to join bigger clubs. Cucurella, 24, is now trying to push through his dream move and that means this is likely to end one way: Cucurella playing for Man City this season. (JPW)

Marc Cucurella has just handed in a transfer request at Brighton. No agreement between Manchester City and Brighton on the price, negotiations are difficult but still ongoing. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Final decision on clubs side expected soon as there's still a big gap in valuations. pic.twitter.com/0pxYdC6zJc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

July 29 – Ronaldo’s agent in talks with former club Sporting Lisbon

We now that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United and his first-ever club, Sporting Lisbon, could be the solution. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with the Sporting hierarchy over a potential deal. Ronaldo, 37, came up through the youth team at Sporting and left them for Manchester United when he was 18. Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, so are in the Champions League group stage and Ronaldo is adamant he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League. So, in theory, this seems like a good fit. But financially there’s no way Sporting Lisbon could afford this move and Ronaldo will have to lower his wage demands massively.

With Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all passing up on signing Ronaldo, the legendary forward has basically run out of other options to leave Manchester United this summer. There has been talk that United want Ronaldo to sign his option of an extra year on his contract (which will take him up to the summer of 2024) and he will then be loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2022-23 season. That scenario still seems very unlikely but what other choice does Ronaldo have right now? He’s used to getting his own way when it comes to negotiations because, well, he’s Ronaldo. But Ronaldo and his representatives have badly miscalculated this one and Manchester United are holding firm as Erik ten Hag wants him in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 28 – Everton confirms McNeil capture

Dwight McNeil’s move to Goodison Park is official, and the 22-year-old will join former Burnley teammate James Tarkowski at Everton.

McNeil says he’s excited to get a chance to shine under Toffees’ boss and England legend Frank Lampard.

From EvertonFC.com:

“I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me get my stats up – that is what I want to do, alongside improving my game. Last season was difficult for the club, but going into the last bit of the season, you saw from the players and fans, the desire and mentality and togetherness they have. They came together and united as one, which I thought played a key part in keeping them up.

“This season, they want to do better and I want to be part of the team to help them do that. When I heard the manager’s plans, they really excited me and appealed to me. I want to work hard and do well for the team and for the fans.” (NM)

July 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United update

Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United after crisis talks with the reportedly wantaway star ended with the Portuguese still seeking Champions League football, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, 37, did not help United qualify for the Champions League last season and the reporting says that he doesn’t have suitors who will be in the competition this season.

Atletico Madrid is apparently a longshot, but its supporters sure don’t sound interested in the move. And we bet Diego Simeone isn’t wild about it, either. (NM)

July 27 – Dwight McNeil the latest Burnley star to find new PL home

Burnley has watched a parade of top players leave Turf Moor after the club’s relegation from the Premier League and perhaps it’s brightest export looks to be headed to Everton.

Dwight McNeil would join James Tarkowski if he heads to Goodison Park and follow Ben Mee (Brentford), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), and Nathan Collins (Wolves) in heading back to the PL.

McNeil, 22, has made 147 appearances for the Clarets since breaking into the squad as a teenager in 2017. It’s a sad time at Turf Moor, as Vincent Kompany tries to hold onto Maxwel Cornet and hope several additions with Man City connections can help Burnley fight for promotion… or at least avoid a double drop. (NM)

July 27 – Fulham lands former Wolfsburg, Newcastle back Mbabu

An exciting player with plenty of European experience is coming back to the Premier League.

One-time Newcastle United prospect Kevin Mbabu only made three PL appearances during four seasons with the Magpies but, as happened often in the last decade, left St. James’ Park and found his form.

Mbabu, 27, has appeared in Europa League and Champions League action for Young Boys and Wolfsburg, and Fulham boss Tony Khan said the club’s been tracking him for some time. (NM)

July 27 – Done deal: Lisandro Martinez deal complete

Now, we knew this deal was all but confirmed but now it is officially official: Lisandro Martinez is a Manchester United player. The Argentine international, 24, has joined United for a fee of $68.7 million and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. Martinez starred for Ajax last season as he was their player of the season under Erik ten Hag, and he now links up with his former manager to help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Martinez is exactly the kind of player United needed, as he will bring a calmness, authority and class to their defense. Able to play as a center back or at left back, Martinez will slot straight into this team and it will be intriguing to see if Harry Maguire loses his place or if Martinez initially plays at left back or ETH switches United to three at the back. Wherever Martinez plays, he brings quality to United and along with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear identity to the new players the Red Devils are signing. (JPW)

🔥 Feel the fire. 🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

July 27 – Chelsea interested in Wesley Fofana

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea are interested in Leicester City center back Wesley Fofana. The French defender, 21, missed most of last season after breaking his leg in preseason but is highly-regarded as one of the top young defenders in Europe under the age of 22. Fofana only recently signed a new two-year contract extension at Leicester and it would take a pretty massive offer to sign him. Chelsea are desperate for central defenders, though, as Kalidou Koulibaly has arrived this summer but they lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

With the future of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso still up in the air amid interest from Barcelona, plus long-term target Jules Kounde looking likely to sign for Barcelona instead of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, especially after their 4-0 friendly defeat to Arsenal. He wants his squad to be settled heading into the opening weekend of the new season but that seems very unlikely. Fofana would be a good signing for Chelsea. His quality is clear for all to see and he would slot in well to the 3-4-2-1 system and is very comfortable on the ball and coming out of the back to start attacks. Leicester would ask for a huge transfer fee for him as they know Chelsea are getting pretty desperate, but the fee could be one worth paying as Chelsea are running out of time, and options. (JPW)

July 27 – Ronaldo running out of options

In the last few hours both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have talked down the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Basically, they’ve both said it isn’t going to happen. Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn had the following to say about reports linking the German champs to Ronaldo: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally – I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

That came hours after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this about reports linking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo with an audacious move to his former crosstown rivals: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. Rumors are rumors and they have to stay as rumors. If you keep on fuelling the rumors then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”

Ronaldo, 37, is back in Manchester at United’s Carrington training ground and is reportedly still set on leaving United this summer. But where on earth will he go? If his dream is to remain in the UEFA Champions League, there are very few options for him to join a team in the UCL which will be able to compete to win it. PSG seems like a no-go. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all seem like no-go’s too. Of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League group stage this season, perhaps his best option is a return to Portugal to play for Sporting Lisbon? They will do well to get out of the group stage, though, so would that be worth it for Ronaldo? United seem to be set on keeping Ronaldo for this season but if he doesn’t want to be there, is that a big mistake? We will find out much more in the coming days and it will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is in the United squad for their opener against Brighton in 9 days’ time. (JPW)

July 26 – West Ham sign Gianlica Scamacca

The Hammers have splashed out almost $43 million to sign Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at West Ham and this is a huge statement of intent from David Moyes’ side. Scamacca will help ease the burden on Michail Antonio and his arrival may also allow Antonio to return to his favored position out wide. West Ham aren’t resting on their laurels and want to push for at least a top six finish this season. If Scamacca can get into double figures as well as Jarrod Bowen and Antonio continuing their fine form, this will be another fine season for the Hammers in the Premier League and the UEFA Conference League. (JPW)

All the way from Rome, Italy… Welcome to West Ham United, Gianluca Scamacca! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1ed3VOGFcR — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 26, 2022

July 26 – Everton set to sign former Wolves back

Frank Lampard must’ve liked what he saw from Ruben Vinagre when the Sporting Lisbon man was with Wolves, because the Toffees look set to get the player’s signature.

The 23-year-old left back arrived at the Molineux as a teenager and helped the club get promoted to the Premier League and then qualify the Europa League.

Never a full-time starter, Vinagre made 70 appearances for Wolves including 30 in the PL before heading to Olympiacos and Familicao, eventually moving to Sporting.

Vinagre had two assists in 18 matches for Sporting last season. (NM)

July 26 – Arsenal’s Bernd Leno nearing cross-London move

The arrival of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to backup/hopefully fight for time with Aaron Ramsdale has all but underlined, bolded, and italicized the idea that Bernd Leno would be leaving Arsenal.

The move has taken some time to materialize, but Leno may be set for a short trip across London to settle into a new club.

Leno is closing in on a move to Fulham after agreeing terms with the Craven Cottage set, according to Florian Plettenberg. The former Bayer Leverkusen star would sign a three-season deal with the Cottagers with an option for more.

The hold-up is money (isn’t it always?), though it seems a fait accompli considering the players wants out, Arsenal knows it has to move on a keeper of his caliber, and Plettenberg says Leno is Fulham’s “desired No. 1.” (NM)

⏳ News #Leno: Been told that its looking good now. Positive movements in the negotiations between Fulham and Arsenal. But it’s not a done deal yet. But an agreement is expected. Verbal agreement since weeks and as reported excl. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/3V3TIEIHL5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2022

July 26 – Denzel Dumfries, center backs now top of Chelsea’s list

Thomas Tuchel isn’t happy with the amount of players Chelsea have been able to sign this summer and now that it appears that Jules Kounde will be heading to Barcelona instead of Stamford Bridge, the race to sign defenders is well and truly on. A report from 90min says that Pau Torres, Josko Gvardiol and Milan Skriniar are three center back options Chelsea are looking at closely, while Bayern Munich duo Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard could also be options. Torres and Pavard seem the most likely signings for Chelsea from that lengthy list of defenders as Tuchel needs reinforcements in defense for Chelsea to have any chance of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Right now, Chelsea will line up with Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly and probably Cesar Azpilicueta at center back for the opening day of the season in their 3-4-2-1 formation. However, Azpilicueta could leave for Barcelona but if the Catalan club sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea that could actually scupper Azpilicueta’s move to Barcelona.

If Azpilicueta does move on then Denzel Dumfries will likely arrive at right wing-back, with the Dutch international said to be Chelsea’s main target for that position according to the London Evening Standard. The Inter Milan defender, 26, could play as the right wing-back in the 3-4-2-1 formation and Reece James could switch to be the right-sided center back for Chelsea. That could solve their center back issue, at least in the short-term, as Chelsea will likely bring in a new central defender (or two) before the transfer window shuts on September 1. Things are getting very interesting for Tuchel and the new Chelsea owners as deals need to be completed fast if they’re going to seriously compete for trophies this season. (JPW)

July 26 – Timo Werner could leave Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer, with Juventus and RB Leipzig linked with a move for the German international. Werner’s comments during preseason upset Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as the striker revealed he could be happy at whatever club he was playing at. After struggling for goals, and minutes, during the 2021-22 campaign, Werner’s playing time could be reduced further this season after the arrival of Raheem Sterling. Werner, 26, is loved by Chelsea fans for his work rate but he has scored just 10 goals in 56 Premier League games over the last two seasons and 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions. He has been guilty of snatching at big chances and not being clinical enough in front of goal.

Another report from Bild in Germany states that Newcastle want to sign Werner. Heading to Newcastle or back to Leipzig seems like a very good move for Werner, with the former probably his best bet. In the right system he will cause havoc but Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation just doesn’t suit his style of play and he is much better in a team that plays two up front or a traditional 4-3-3 where wide players are forwards. Werner wants to lock in his spot in Germany’s World Cup roster and playing regularly has to be his aim between now and November. He isn’t going to get that at Chelsea as Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order for the three attacking roles. (JPW)

Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata – was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. pic.twitter.com/MTJr0aYnIy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

July 26 – Ronaldo arrives at United’s training ground for talks

Blink and you’ll miss him, but the video below shows Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time this summer. With just over a week to go until the new season kicks off, Erik ten Hag will sit down with Ronaldo to discuss his plans and try to convince him to stay at United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, was shown alongside him in the car and it was reported that Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived at the Carrington training base but our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say he was not involved in talks. Ronaldo, 37, is running out of options for a move away this summer as Bayern Munich and Chelsea both opted out of moving for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling as a front three in preseason for United, it may be tough for Ronaldo to actually get into this new-look United side early in the season. But, after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo and if ETH convinces him to be a part of his plans, then surely he will play a big part in the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

📸 Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes arriving at Carrington 🔴 Sir Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving at #MUFC's training ground this morning pic.twitter.com/x1GPWMcjP0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2022

July 22 – Ben Mee completes free transfer to Brentford

After 11 seasons at the club (seven in the Premier League), Ben Mee has officially left Burnley and signed for Brentford on a free transfer. The 32-year-old’s contract expired after the 2021-22 season, which saw the Clarets relegated to the Premier League after six straight seasons (and seven of eight) in the Premier League. Now, Mee, with all of his experience (217 PL appearances) and leadership (Burnley captain), will join the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock along the Bees’ backline. (AE)

July 22 – West Ham push for attacking duo

West Ham United are pushing hard to sign both Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo. David Moyes has been searching for reinforcements all summer long and with a deal for Armando Broja seemingly not on the cards as things stand, the Hammers have switched their focus to the Serbian attacking wing-back and the Italian center forward who is a rising star in Serie A. The players share the same agent and per Fabrizio Romano, bids have been submitted and talks are ongoing for the pair. Kostic can play as a left winger or wing-back and the 29-year-old shone in Frankfurt’s Europa League winning campaign last season. According to the Guardian, Frankfurt want $20 million for Kostic as his contract runs out next summer.

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that West Ham have bid over $40 million for Scamacca but Sassuolo want over $50 million for their star striker. Michail Antonio is West Ham’s main man up top and even though Jarrod Bowen supports him extremely well from the right, West Ham need another forward option, especially with the UEFA Conference League games coming up this season. Moyes is focused on adding quality rather than quantity and Kostic and Scamacca would both be serious upgrades on his current options. (JPW)

July 22 – Chelsea submit official paperwork for Kounde, but the saga takes another twist

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed multiple reports that Chelsea have submitted official paperwork to Sevilla with a fee of over $65 million agreed and personal terms agreed with Jules Kounde. So, what is the hold up here? It is basically the final signatures on everything and it appears that Kounde is waiting to see whether or not Barcelona (who have sold even more of their TV rights to raise cash) make a late bid to sign him.

An added wrinkle is that Kounde has actually turned up for Sevilla’s preseason training camp, which was unexpected. Per reports, Barca will not be able to offer Sevilla the same price as Chelsea, so it seems like this could get drag on if Kounde prefers to move to Barcelona. Kounde, 26, would be a key signing for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel needs to bolster his defense ahead of the new season. (JPW)

Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, 5 year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. pic.twitter.com/ENyludBTSS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

July 21 – Southampton, Newcastle chase teenage strikers

Two Premier League sides are hopeful of bringing about prolific 19-year-old forwards this summer, and one is happening soon.

Bordeaux has tweeted that Southampton’s won the race for Sekou Mara, who had been linked with Newcastle as well.

Mara is a France U-21 international and scored seven times in Ligue 1 last season. He’ll turn 20 on July 30.

The state of play in Newcastle’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko is a bit more complex, as Red Bull Salzburg does not want to sell the 19-year-old despite the player’s agent broadcasting a Tyneside visit this week.

Sesko is expected to fill the void of Karim Adeyemi and already has 13 caps and two goals for Slovenia. He turned 19 in May, has scored once already this season, and rang up 10 goals and five assists last season.

Newcastle has the money to make this work and the move would come after the club missed out on Huko Ekitike, who opted for Paris Saint-Germain. (NM)

July 20 – Chelsea agree fee for Kounde

This is developing rather quickly, isn’t it? According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea have agreed to pay Sevilla’s asking price of $66 million for Jules Kounde. Per the report, the French defender has agreed personal terms, has spoken with Thomas Tuchel and he could even be present in the U.S. for the final few days of their preseason tour. This would be another massive coup for Chelsea and is exactly what they needed under their new ownership. With Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly signed over the last seven days, Kounde’s arrival adds quality and a long-term replacement for outgoing club legend Cesar Azpilicueta. (JPW)

July 20 – Lingard offered big deal by Forest

The Guardian are reporting that Jesse Lingard has been offered a ‘lucrative’ contract by Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest. The 29-year-old is said to want a contract of $215,000 a week and is wanted by West Ham, plus has been linked with Everton, Newcastle, D.C. United and a host of other clubs this summer. But it appears Forest have made their move for a marquee signing. Lingard would add experience and quality to Forest and he knows he would start pretty much every game for the newly-promoted side. It still seems likely that Lingard will head to West Ham, but Forest aren’t messing about in the transfer market this summer, are they? (JPW)

July 20 – Paulo Dybala completes move to Roma

This is a very good move for Roma as Jose Mourinho has worked his magic to sign the Argentine star. Dybala left Juventus as a free agent this summer and was expected to join Inter Milan. However, that move broke down after Inter couldn’t fit Dybala into their wage structure and Roma have pounced. Dybala, 28, has supreme quality and will now feed Tammy Abraham as Roma look to break into the top four of Serie A this season and build off the success of winning the UEFA Conference League title in Mourinho’s first season. (JPW)

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Paulo Dybala 🐺🇦🇷 The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward! We also hope this video can help continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the globe. 🙏

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/eb0TXYXamk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022

July 20 – Luis Suarez offered to Dortmund

According to our partners in Germany at Sky, Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez has been offered to Borussia Dortmund. Following the shocking news that recently-signed Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour, Dortmund are now planning to be without their new main man up top for several months as he undergoes treatment. Per the report, 35-year-old Suarez is keen on a move to Dortmund and the German giants are exploring the possibility of signing the former Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star. The free agent has been linked with Aston Villa, River Plate and others this summer but this would be a move to a Champions League club and would be a pretty good short-term fit even though Dortmund aren’t renowned for signing veteran players. (JPW)

July 20 – Man City deny Neymar deal

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports that Manchester City didn’t want to sign Neymar, as a report from Le Parisien stated that Paris Saint-Germain offered the Brazilian star to the reigning Premier League champs in exchange for Bernardo Silva but City turned the deal down.

“It is not true. I am sorry for them because the information was false,” Guardiola said. Neymar is incredible player… Let him express the huge talent he has in Paris with Lionel Messi, Mbappe and others. I would say that Manchester City every season bought 150 players.”

Neymar, 30, has consistently been linked with a move away from PSG this summer as it seems like the French giants are moving away from their model of signing superstars. His talent is undoubted but his injury record has been pretty troubling over the last few years. Neymar would of course fit in very well at City (imagine him linking up with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland!?) but it seems like this move is a non-starter. If Neymar was to leave PSG this summer, where could he actually go? Given his wages and the potential transfer fee/player in exchange that PSG would ask for, it is a tough to see him moving at all. (JPW)

July 20 – Haji Wright joins Antalyaspor on permanent deal

Striker Haji Wright has joined Antalyaspor permanently after his very successful loan spell at the Turkish top-flight side last season. Wright, 24, was on loan at Antalyaspor from SonderjyskE last season and scored 14 goals in 32 Turkish Super Lig games as they finished in seventh place and were unbeaten in their final 15 league games. That form earned him a return to the USMNT over the summer and despite several teams chasing his signature, he has returned to Antalyaspor and has signed a three-year contract.

With no No. 9 really staking a claim to start for the USMNT at the World Cup in just four months’ time, Wright is up there with Jordan Pefok, Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira when it comes to options for Gregg Berhalter. Heck, has anybody mentioned Daryl Dike recently? He could have a chance too. Wright will be hoping to hit the ground running at the start of this season to give himself the chance to feature for the USMNT in their friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan in September as he aims to impress Berhalter. The USMNT head coach had some interesting comments about Wright following his performances in the CONCACAF Nations League earlier this summer as he wanted Wright to be more physical and hold the ball up better. This move to a place where he flourished last season should be exactly what Wright needs to continue his hot streak and continue to improve in front of goal. (JPW)

July 20 – Guardiola confirms Zinchenko deal

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko will join Arsenal from Manchester City. The Man City boss was speaking in the U.S. ahead of their opening preseason friendly against Club America in Houston and announced that Zinchenko will seal his move to Arsenal as the Ukrainian star has travelled to join up with the Gunners on their own preseason tour of the U.S. and will be announced shortly.

Several of Man City’s players have been praising the versatile midfield/defender and Guardiola had this to say about the departing Zinchenko. (JPW)

🗣 "It was nice yesterday with Alex [Zinchenko] because we could say goodbye properly." Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Oleksandr Zinchenko after he agreed a move to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PSpasVsOhX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 20, 2022

July 19 – Battle for Kounde intensifies

A report from Marca in Spain states that Chelsea have made an opening offer of $57 million for Jules Kounde, but the La Liga club want at least $67 million for the French international. Per the report, Kounde and Chelsea have already agreed personal terms over a transfer so this could all move very quickly when/if Sevilla get the price they want.

Chelsea and Barcelona both want to sign Kounde but the latter continue to struggle with balancing the books even though they are signing a lot of new players this summer. Kounde, 23, is a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system and Chelsea have been trying to sign him for over a year. However, Barca want Kounde to be the center-piece of a new-look defense and if they can financially get a deal done, it seems like a move which could happen. After Koulibaly arrived and with Presnel Kimpembe linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is upgrading his entire defensive unit and Chelsea need to do this if they want to remain in the Premier League’s top four, at the very least, this season. (JPW)

July 19 – Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on as Atletico Madrid linked

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is running out of places to move to this summer as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out, while PSG seems very unlikely. According to a report from AS in Spain, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards but no, not to Real Madrid. Per the report, Ronaldo and his representatives have been contacted by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone really wants to sign him. As a Real Madrid legend, how would fans of Atleti take this one? If it helps them challenge for trophies in Spain and Europe then they would probably accept it. Could Ronaldo have a similar impact to Luis Suarez turning up in 2020 to help them win the Spanish title? Potentially. Still, it’s tough to see Ronaldo lining up in the red and white stripes of the team he tormented so often during his nine-year stay at Real.

The Portuguese superstar is still wanted by Man United and Erik ten Hag has gone as far as stating that Ronaldo is in his plans for this season and he could see Ronaldo extending his contract for another year (which he holds the option to do so) after a positive 2022-23 campaign. That seems unlikely as Ronaldo clearly wants to leave and although it is just preseason, Erik ten Hag’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho seem to be a very good fit as a unit. The kicker to all of this is that either Ronaldo would have to significantly reduce his wage demands or Atletico would have to offload plenty of other forwards just to afford him, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa potentially being sold. Is Ronaldo worth it for Atletico? If Simeone thinks he can add the goals and cutting edge his team is sometime lacking and can slot in to their high-pressing, manic style of play, who are we to disagree? (JPW)

July 19 – Bayern confirm talks with Palace over Chris Richards

The intense transfer action for USMNT players continues as Bayern Munich center back Chris Richards could be on his way to the Premier League and Crystal Palace. As our own Andy Edwards detailed here, this move for Richards makes a lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense for Palace too and slots in with Patrick Vieira’s model of buying young players who are good on the ball and can develop together as a unit. Richards, 22, excelled on loan at Hoffenheim and wants to play regularly to make one final push to be the USMNT’s starting center back at the 2022 World Cup. Right now, he is the favorite to play alongside Walker Zimmerman and if he moves to Palace that could happen. However, it may be tough for him to usurp Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi after they formed such a solid partnership last season. (JPW)

Update Ch. #Richards: Here’s the confirmation for our news on Monday. Talks with Crystal Palace now. Player has a verbal agreement with the club and wants to join them. Hoffenheim ist not hot at this stage. @SkySportDE 🇺🇸 https://t.co/AIrRXKZlIN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 19, 2022

July 19 – Zinchenko deal close to completion

Oleksandr Zinchenko is currently in the U.S. with Manchester City but he looks set to join another Premier League on their preseason tour in America: Arsenal. According to Fabrizio Romano, everything has been agreed between the clubs and the player and all that needs to be completed now is a medical. Zinchenko, 25, will add incredible versatility to Arsenal and is expected to play down the left or in central midfield. He’s a player that Mikel Arteta knows very well from his time as Man City’s assistant coach and the Ukrainian star will become a regular at Arsenal. (JPW)

Arsenal are planning for next steps to unveil Oleksandr Zinchenko as new signing. He could leave Manchester City camp later today, in order to join Arsenal and complete medical tests. ⚪️🔴 #AFC First and second part of Zinchenko’s medical will take place this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

July 19 – West Ham confident of Jesse Lingard deal

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe West Ham are closing in on signing free agent Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old England international has been linked with a move to D.C. United in recent days but it appears the former Hammers loanee could be heading back to the London Stadium to link up with David Moyes once again. Lingard enjoyed a superb second half of the 2020-21 season, helping West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League. However, he decided to head back to Man United for the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. Lingard barely featured but he is wanted by plenty of teams as his quality in the final third is undoubted. Everton and Newcastle were oft-linked with the attacking midfielder but heading back to West Ham makes perfect sense for Lingard and the Hammers. (JPW)

West Ham United in negotiation with Jesse Lingard's representatives – growing feeling the player will choose to return to the club. Has other Premier League offers. #Lingard #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 19, 2022

July 19 – Zack Steffen signs for Middlesbrough on loan

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan for the 2022-23 season. Steffen, 27, joins the Championship promotion hopefuls after being given assurances he will get regular playing time. The Pennsylvania native recently signed a long-term contract at Manchester City but he hasn’t been able to usurp the exceptional Ederson as the starting goalkeeper and he really needs more than a handful of cup games before the World Cup in November.

This move is a good one for the USMNT and certainly puts Steffen ahead of Matt Turner in the pecking order when it comes to being ready and being selected as the No. 1 for Gregg Berhalter’s side at the World Cup. Turner has just joined Arsenal and unless something crazy happens, he will be the back-up to Aaron Ramsdale. As for Steffen, he will now be the main man for Chris Wilder’s side as they are among the favorites to secure promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

💬 "A dream come true"@DjedSpence's first interview as a Spurs player 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3FDdA2eMRM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2022

July 18 – Push to sign Kimpembe, Kounde is on

So, yeah, Chelsea are having a right go in this transfer window, aren’t they? And they needed too, especially defensively. According to this report from Fabrizio Romano the Blues have now gone back in for Sevilla and France center back Jules Kounde and are trying to seal a deal for Presnel Kimpembe too, with multiple outlets stating Chelsea have made a $48 million bid to PSG for Kimpembe.

Focusing on Kounde, Chelsea chased the 23-year-old over the last few transfer windows and now that Barcelona appear to be trying to sign him, Chelsea are going back in. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer, plus Cesar Azpilicueta’s future uncertain, Tuchel needs reinforcements at center back. With Kalidou Koulibaly already arriving and Thiago Silva around he has plenty of experience, but the moves for Kounde and 26-year-old Kimpembe proves they are also trying to sign players who will be the heart of their defense for the next four to five years.

Both would be a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system and imagine if Chelsea have Kounde, Koulibaly and Kimpembe starting at center back this season with Thiago Silva around to slot in when needed? That would be sublime. Having mobile and aggressive center backs who are calm on the ball is key to the way Tuchel wants his teams to play and he knows Kimpembe well from his time at PSG. With the midfield pretty much set, plus Raheem Sterling added to the attack, strengthening the defense is key for Chelsea in the final six weeks of the window. (JPW)

Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time. 🇫🇷 #CFC Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé – Colwill, waiting to understand his future. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

July 18 – Armando Broja heading to West Ham?

It appears that Albania and Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be heading to West Ham, as the Hammers are willing to pay up to $36 million to sign him permanently. Broja, 20, impressed on loan at Southampton last season and the powerful forward has been wanted by a host of teams on a permanent deal this summer and the Guardian believe Broja doesn’t want another loan move but is pushing to sign somewhere permanently.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Broja will travel back to the UK after only just arriving on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. as he has a small injury but has also told the club he wants to move. Everton may match any offer from West Ham, while Newcastle and Southampton are also said to be interested. If Broja does sign for David Moyes’ side, it makes sense for all involved. The Hammers need plenty of additions in attack to help ease the burden on Michail Antonio and this should be a good move for Broja too. He will play in the UEFA Conference League and make a step up from a midtable team in Southampton to a team like West Ham who will once again hope to push into the top six of the Premier League. He isn’t going to play much at Chelsea this season as Tuchel seems to be fine with having Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Timo Werner as his center forward options. (JPW)

July 16 – Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona’s U.S. tour

So, it appears that Frenkie de Jong won’t be heading to Manchester United anytime soon. The Dutch midfielder has flown to the U.S. as part of Barcelona’a squad for their preseason tour. De Jong was seen laughing and joking with Memphis Depay (another Dutch player at Barca who could be on the move this summer) on the plane. It seems like De Jong really doesn’t want to leave Barcelona at all, even though United have reportedly agreed a transfer fee for him. This is going to be a saga which continues to roll on, folks, and it will get even more intriguing as Barca continue to sign new players like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. How on earth can they afford to do this!? (JPW)

July 16 – Bayern and Barcelona agree Robert Lewandowski deal

Barcelona have agreed a fee (believed to be $50.3 million) with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old superstar has wanted this move all summer long and finally it has happened. Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that Lewandowski will now fly to the U.S. to link up with Barcelona on their tour.

“FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed,” said the La Liga club in a statement.

The Catalan club now have an incredible number of attacking talents after signing Raphinha from Leeds, plus agreeing a new contract with Ousmane Dembele, Xavi now has the following forwards to choose from: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres and Martin Braithwaite. Surely the likes of Memphis and Braithwaite will be moved on this summer? When it comes to the finances of all of these deals (Barca have also signed Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free contracts this summer), many are trying to figure out exactly how they can pull this off. A recent cash injection for 10 percent of their TV rights helped fuel this spending spree, but this is all still a bit of a head-scratcher. Still, a more solid Barcelona outfit under Xavi now has serious firepower up top with Lewandowski leading the line and Auba out wide. (JPW)

July 16 – Koulibaly completes Chelsea move

The Senegal defender has completed his move from Napoli to Chelsea and there are some great photos of him being unveiled in Las Vegas as he links up with Thomas Tuchel’s side on their U.S. tour. Koulibaly, 31, is exactly the kind of center back Chelsea needed to rebuild their defense and Tuchel has added real quality in Koulibaly and Sterling. Who’s next? (JPW)

July 15 – Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen, 30, has signed for Manchester United as a free agent. The Danish playmaker has finally completed the move and he has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. This is another big move for the Red Devils as Eriksen will play a key role in helping Erik ten Hag implement his playing style.

Eriksen said the following about his arrival at Old Trafford: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

This is a superb free transfer from United and Eriksen showed his quality in the second half of last season at Brentford. His intelligence on the ball and ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack will be invaluable for United. So too will his experience as United have a world-class midfielder ready to help make them tick. Now, how will ETH fit Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and potentially Frenkie de Jong into the same team? (JPW)

July 15 – Raphinha completes $70 million move to Barcelona

it is finally complete. Raphinha has sealed his dream move to Barcelona as the Brazilian international has left Leeds United. This one has been dragging on for a long, long time but after Chelsea and Arsenal appeared to be close to signing Raphinha, the delays were all about one thing: signing for Barcelona. Raphinha, 25, excelled in his two years at Leeds United with 17 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele Barcelona’s main attackers, Rpahinha will be pushing for a starting spot right away. As for Leeds, Raphinha will be tough to replace but USMNT star Brenden Aaronson is tasked with filling that void. (JPW)

🗣️ Raphinha: ❝I started watching Barça when Ronaldinho came here. Everything that he achieved here definitely influenced my decision to come. I always wanted to come here.❞ 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJhiSl3oF7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2022

July 15 – Lisandro Martinez deal is done for $55.4 million

Manchester United continue to head to the Netherlands for their new players as Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is about to join. Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of Martinez during his time at Ajax and the versatile defender (he can play center back or left back) will be key in improving this United defense. With Tyrell Malacia already arriving, the left-sided of United’s defense could have a totally new look this season. Martinez was chased by Arsenal for most of this summer but Martinez has decided to join United to work with ETH once again. (JPW)

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Deal done – meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

July 15 – Frenkie de Jong saga takes another twist

This is rumbling on and on isn’t it? Frenkie de Jong doesn’t really want to leave Barcelona (at least that is how it seems from the reports in Spain) and this deal is being made more complicated because the Dutch international is owed over $20 million in wages by Barcelona. Those wages were deferred during the start of the pandemic to help the Catalan club with soaring costs but have yet to be repaid. United have apparently agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona to sign De Jong but the Dutch midfielder isn’t going to leave the Nou Camp without his previous wages being paid. What a mess. (JPW)

July 15 – Ake deal off; Zinchenko talks continue

Nathan Ake will not be leaving Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Dutch international is needed by Pep Guardiola. The center back, 27, was linked with a move back to Chelsea but that won’t happen and according to reports, the Blues aren’t delighted about the move stalling late on. With Presnel Kimpembe potentially on his way to partner Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea should have plenty of options at center back but probably need one more signing to back-up Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta (if he stays) as youngster Levi Colwill will also be on the move.

Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

As for a player who could well be leaving Manchester City, it appears Oleksandr Zinchenko is edging closer to a move to Arsenal. The Ukraine star could play at left back, in midfield or on the left wing for Arsenal and his minutes would increase with the Gunners. Like Gabriel Jesus, he’s a player who knows Mikel Arteta really well and he would slot in perfectly to Arsenal’s system. Zinchenko is the back-up for Joao Cancelo at City and it doesn’t seem like he will become a starter week in, week out with the reigning Premier League champs also looking to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella this summer. If the Ukrainian captain moves to Arsenal then he could become a regular starter, especially if Arteta moves to a back three in a 3-4-2-1 formation and Kieran Tierney plays as a left-sided center back. Zinchenko would be a perfect fit for the left wing-back role in that system. (JPW)

July 14 – Cristiano Ronaldo gets $250 million offer

What’s money to a player as rich and accomplished as Cristiano Ronaldo? We’re about to find out. Reports claim that Ronaldo has been offered a remarkable $125 million per year for two years to sign for a club in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, 37, is expected to sign on for at least one more shot at European glory but $250 million can fund an awful lot of future goals, can’t it? Manchester United would get around $30 million and another $20 million would go to agents and representatives. Saudi Arabia has been accused of sports-washing with its big-money LIV Tour golf league and a number of other sports ventures. (NM)

July 13 – Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United edges closer

Manchester United seem to have finally got a deal over the line for Lisandro Martinez. The Ajax and Argentina defender was a key man for Erik ten Hag last season and he will add extra steel and quality on the ball to United’s defense. Arsenal were also interested in Martinez for most of this summer but it appears United have got their man and their defensive will not look a lot sturdier and ready to play ETH’s tactics. (JPW)

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, it’s imminent! Board mission in Amsterdam revealed yesterday is described as “positive, successfull”. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFC Long meeting with Ajax, agreement close for more than €50m. Final talks tomorrow: Man Utd hope to seal the deal in 24/48h. pic.twitter.com/NmSs2VWh1S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

July 13 – Chelsea set to sign Koulibaly

What a signing this will be for Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, is heading to the Blues to bolster their defense. His experience will be vital and he’s the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger. This is another huge statement of intent from the new Chelsea ownership. (JPW)

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official. 🚨🔵 #CFC Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. pic.twitter.com/Flr0XSN7wu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

July 13 – Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clinical edge and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. (JPW)

July 12 – Wolves sign center back Nathan Collins from Burnley

The parade of Burnley players signing elsewhere upon the club’s relegation from the Premier League continues with Nathan Collins’ move from claret to gold.

The Republic of Ireland center back played a big part in the Clarets nearly keeping their place In the top flight, but instead will net the club more than $25 million as he elects to stay in the PL and join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves let Romain Saiss leave this summer, so Collins will join Max Kilman and Conor Coady in Bruno Lage’s improved, tight back line.

Collins, 21, joins James Tarkowski (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), and Wout Weghorst (loan, Besiktas) to leave Burnley, while Ben Mee and Erik Pieters are among the players released by the club ahead of Vincent Kompany’s first matches in the Championship. (NM)

July 12 – United calm over Frenkie de Jong, Eriksen deals + interest in Lisandro Martinez, Antony remains

Manchester United are staying as a cool as a cucumber in the transfer market this summer. Well, that’s if you believe the latest reports. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that United’s hierarchy in Barcelona are working through the finer details of a deal to finally sign Frenkie de Jong from Barca and are feeling ‘comfortable’ in this situation. They also say that United are very confident that Christian Eriksen will sign a contract and join them as a free agent, as Erik ten Hag’s side could have some top class additions heading their way very soon indeed. United are currently on their preseason tour of Asia and Australia and by the time they fly to the latter they will hope to have De Jong and Eriksen with them.

United are staying strong on the targets they want to sign and that’s a good thing. They have a clear philosophy and plan when it comes to player recruitment and ETH is obviously very involved in this. These deals along with Ten Hag saying that Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t for sale shows that United are willing to play the long game to keep the players they have and make the correct additions. That’s admirable but we are less than a month away from the kick off to the new season and Erik ten Hag needs these new additions badly.

Talking of new additions, per the report United are also in talks over signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but there is a little gap in valuation with the Dutch giants. Ajax and Brazil forward Antony is also on their radar but the first deals to get done will be Frenkie de Jong and Eriksen. If United get these four deals over the line in the next week or so, positivity will be rife and Ronaldo may just change his mind about this rebuild. (JPW)

July 12 – Gabriel Slonina deal back on?

Just when it looked like USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, would not be heading to Chelsea, it appears the deal is back on. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Slonina is back in the works as Todd Boehly is dealing with it personally. The American goalkeeper is regarded as one of the top young prospects in the world and Real Madrid were said to be pushing Chelsea to sign him. Per the report, Slonina will stay at Chicago Fire on loan and the deal will be worth over $10 million plus add ons. It appears that Slonina will be one for the future for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy will be their goalkeeper for many years to come. That said, Slonina could come in as the No. 2 in the next few years and gain valuable experience, plus this move opens up the opportunity to head elsewhere in Europe on loan. (JPW)

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/965dJHuI6w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

July 12 – Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly lined up

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Senegal center back Kalidou Koulibaly remains on Chelsea’s wish list as they aim to sign new center back. Negotiations for Nathan Ake are continuing too, as Thomas Tuchel looks to rebuild his defense. Matthijs de Ligt seems to be heading to Bayern Munich from Juventus, so Chelsea have given up pursuing the Dutch center back. Koulibaly has a huge contract offer on the table from Napoli but per the report, talks with his agent have continued and he is seen as a key man for the Blues.

David Ornstein is now reporting that Chelsea are even closer to signing Koulibaly for a deal worth over $40 million.

🚨 Chelsea close to agreements on fee + personal terms to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. Not done & Napoli often tricky but talks moving towards ~€40m deal + long-term contract for 31yo. Likes of Kimpembe, Kounde, Ake remain in mix @TheAthleticUK #CFC #SSCNapoli https://t.co/Izox1JeuN5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 12, 2022

How big of a priority is center back for Chelsea? In a word, huge. After losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers, captain Cesar Azpilicueta could also be heading to Barca and that leaves Chelsea very short in defense. Ake and Koulibaly would be perfect fits for Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 system and Koulibaly would be a very good direct replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Koulibaly will be expensive but he does have just one year left on his contract at Napoli and the 31-year-old may feel like now is the time to take his talents to the Premier League after what seems like constant links in every single transfer window of the last five years. (JPW)

July 12 – Raphinha edging closer to Barcelona move

This really has become a saga but it appears that Raphinha’s move to Barcelona is closer to completion. Fabrizio Romano has said that Leeds have finally accepted a bid from Barca and now the only wait is until the Catalan club can afford to register Raphinha and complete the deal. Raphinha, 25, was wanted by a host of Premier League clubs and it looked like he would join Chelsea after they had a bid accepted. However, his dream has always been to play for Barcelona and the Brazil international looks to have got his move. His departure (along with Kalvin Phillips) is a big blow for Leeds but they have already reinvested this money to buy Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi and Marc Roca. As for Raphinha, he will play a key role at Barcelona who are likely to move on plenty of other players this summer as Xavi freshens up his squad. It is quite likely that Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will be Barcelona’s main men in attack. (JPW)

Barcelona have finally submitted the official bid for Raphinha, Leeds are set to accept! €58m fixed fee, up to €68m with add-ons. Deal at final stages. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCB All parties waiting for Barça to be able and ready to register Raphinha, then it will be signed… here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/byh4hbop1T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

July 12 – Blues interested in Serge Gnabry?

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Chelsea have turned their attention to Serge Gnabry after Raphinha appears to be heading to Barcelona. Gnabry, 26, is valued at $53 million by Bayern Munich and the Germany international has just one year left on his contract, with Chelsea reaching out to Bayern about his availability. The silky winger creates and scores goals galore and with Chelsea set to add Raheem Sterling and chasing other forward options, it is clear Thomas Tuchel wants to freshen up his attack. Romelu Lukaku has been loaned out to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech could be leaving for AC Milan, while the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner have also been linked with moves away.

Would Gnabry slot in well at Chelsea? Everything suggests so. He is versatile, clinical in the final third and along with Sterling would give Chelsea’s attacking unit a totally different look. Tuchel prefers to play without a target forward and Sterling and Gnabry could start underneath Havertz, or one of them could even start up top with Mason Mount in the attacking midfield position. Gnabry would give Tuchel flexibility and the German coach loves that from his team. Gnabry doesn’t appear to be closer to agreeing a new contract at Bayern Munich and Chelsea could take advantage of that situation. (JPW)

July 11 – Manchester United, Arsenal linked with Kante move

Now, N’Golo Kante is still probably in the top three defensive midfielders in the world when he’s fully fit, so why would Chelsea sell him? Kante, 31, has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea and it appears he may be ready for a new challenge. With that in mind, the Daily Star claims that Manchester United want to rival Arsenal to sign Kante this summer. Kante is currently in the UK and not on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the U.S. due to his vaccination status not allowing him to enter the United States of America.

Should Chelsea cash in on Kante now? They will likely get close to $50 million for him if they sold him this summer and the French international struggled increasingly with injuries last season. Manchester United would seem like a better fit than Arsenal right now, as the latter have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in central midfield while United’s need for a true holding midfielder is well-known. If United don’t sign Frenkie de Jong then it’s probably because Chelsea have made a move for him, so that could actually free up Kante to head to Old Trafford. When he’s fit and firing on all cylinders there are still few defensive midfielders better than him in the world. (JPW)

July 11 – Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria complete Juventus moves

Juve have signed free agents Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria, as the French and Argentine superstars have been unveiled by the Turin club. These moves mirror Juve’s long-admired model of signing the best free agents available and will give Max Allegri’s side plenty of class and experience heading into the Serie A and UEFA Champions League campaign. Weston McKennie will do battle with Pogba for a starting spot at Juve, while Di Maria will add real quality in the final third and is a direct replacement for Paulo Dybala. Very good business by Juve, as they are clearly paying Pogba and Di Maria a lot in wages but they haven’t had to pay a transfer fee. (JPW)

July 11 – Doucoure arrives at Palace

Highly-rated central midfielder Cheick Doucoure has signed for Crystal Palace from Lens in Ligue 1. The Mali international will be a key man in Patrick Vieira’s side as they continue to add quality and depth to their squad. Doucoure is a solid defensive midfielder who should slot in seamlessly at Palace and he will battle with James McArthur, Cheikhou Kouyate and Luka Milivojevic for minutes. After a superb season in France’s top-flight, Doucoure will now make the step up to the PL and who better to learn from than Vieira when it comes to honing your skills as a central midfielder? (JPW)

Welcome to Palace, Cheick Doucouré ❤️💙#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2022

July 11 – Neco Williams joins Nottingham Forest

Wow, Forest are really going for it huh? The Premier League new boys made their sixth signing of the summer window as Neco Williams arrived from Liverpool. The right back, 21, excelled on loan at Fulham in the Championship last season but he just won’t be able to usurp Liverpool’s star full backs. This move is a really good one for the Wales international and Williams was wanted by plenty of Premier League clubs. Steve Cooper’s history of developing young talent has enticed Williams and Omar Richards to move to the City Ground and Williams’ attacking instincts will slot in well with Forest’s playing philosophy. (JPW)

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Neco Williams ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 11, 2022

July 10 – Omar Richards completes Nottingham Forest transfer

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest completed a transfer for English left back Omar Richards, who spent last season at Bayern Munich, for $10.2 million. Richards made 12 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, after signing from Reading on a free transfer. Richards is not yet capped by England at the senior international level (he has one appearance for England’s U-21 team), and he could choose to represent Jamaica in the future.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was predictably delighted for Richards’ arrival to the City Ground: (AE)

“I’ve seen a lot of Omar through his time with Reading and, alongside our recruitment team, we have been following his progress in Germany. He previously established himself as one of the best full backs in the Championship, but has since gone on to experience the Champions League and the Bundesliga with one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Everything you need to know about our latest signing who moves Trentside from Bayern Munich. 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 10, 2022

July 7 – Leeds adds prolific Feyenoord left wing

Leeds United have signed five-times capped Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for a reported $25 million.

Sinisterra scored 23 times with 14 assists in 49 appearances last season as Feyenoord reached the Conference League final before losing to AS Roma.

The move will be viewed as a replacement for expected departure of Raphinha, who’s been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

Sinisterra compares favorably to Raphinha, even accounting for league differences. Sinisterra is a better passer, better in the air, and a more dangerous dribbler, but Raphinha crossed more often than the Colombian.

Leeds have already signed Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams this summer. (NM)

July 6 – Tyler Adams to Leeds move confirmed as USMNT mid makes switch

There’s another USMNT player in the Premier League, as midfielder Tyler Adams is swapping Leipzig for Leeds.

Here are the details, plus what our Joe Prince-Wright says the move will mean for the American power. (NM)

July 6 – Chelsea, Man City reportedly agree Sterling fee

Raheem Sterling has agreed to move to Chelsea as the Blues’ first big signing of the summer, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old England star would move with the World Cup looming in November and mark the second $50 million or more exit from Man City this summer after Gabriel Jesus left for Arsenal.

What will the move mean to Man City and Chelsea? More details on the proposed move, here. (NM)

July 6 – Chelsea could move for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is reportedly a target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. And our partners at Sky in Germany believe that the 26-year-old could move on from Bayern Munich this summer after the reigning German champs signed Noussair Mazaroui from Ajax. Per the report Chelsea believe that their main defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt, could be heading to Bayern instead so they are lining up alternatives. As for Pavard, he is a right back primarily but is very comfortable playing anywhere in defense and the French international has an eye for goal and can deliver real quality on the ball going forward.

Pavard is exactly the kind of player who would slot into Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation seamlessly and this feels like a long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks as the new ownership have finally arrived at the club and chairman Todd Boehly is trying to get plenty of deals done before the Blues head on their tour of the U.S. this summer. Pavard would be perfect and with Nathan Ake, Prisnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde all linked with a move to Chelsea, defensive reinforcements are right at the top of Tuchel’s wish-list after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger moved on this summer. (JPW)

July 6 – Blues set to bid for Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes

According to a report from A Bola in Portugal, Chelsea are set to bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. Per the report, Chelsea will bid over $45 million to sign the silky, two-way central midfielder. Could that mean the likes of Jorginho (who was linked with Juventus) may leave Chelsea this summer? Thomas Tuchel and new chairman Todd Boehly — who is also acting as a temporary head of recruitment — are trying to make plenty of moves as they are chasing Nathan Ake, Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen their defense, plus chasing deals for Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Cristiano Ronaldo. Apparently the idea of Nunes heading to Chelsea came up with Jorge Mendes (also Ronaldo’s agent) met with Boehly recently.

What type of player is Nunes? The Portuguese international is a creative box-to-box midfielder who loves to dictate the tempo of the game and the 23-year-old is regarded as one of the top young midfielders in the game. Is this an area of the pitch Chelsea need to strengthen? Potentially. Jorginho is getting towards the end of his career, Kante was injury prone last season and Mateo Kovacic also had injury issues. Nunes seems to be exactly the kind of midfielder Tuchel likes in his 3-4-2-1 system as he gets on the ball, drives forward, keeps it well and is precise with his passing. (JPW)

July 6 – Newcastle interested in Anthony Gordon

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that Newcastle have been in contact with Everton to try and sign Anthony Gordon. The 21-year-old has already had interest from Tottenham this summer as the England U21 winger is a rising star in the Premier League. Gordon is highly-regarded by Everton and it would be very surprising if he was sold as the Toffees have already sold Richarlison this summer.

However, with some financial uncertainty at the club, Frank Lampard may have to reluctantly sell Gordon to raise funds for his squad rebuild after Everton just avoided relegation last season. Would Newcastle be a good fit for Gordon? Eddie Howe has a reputation for developing young talent but some of those kind of buys at Bournemouth didn’t quite work out how they were meant to. See: Ibe, Jordon. Solanke, Dominic. Danjuma, Arnaut. Newcastle have Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy out wide but Gordon would probably be a starter if he made this move. The way Newcastle play would suit him and if Newcastle can agree a fee, this would be another very savvy buy. (JPW)

July 6 – Gabriel Slonina’s move to Chelsea appears to be off

It seems like Gabriel Slonina, 18, will not be heading to Chelsea. According to the London Evening Standard, a deal for Slonina to head to Stamford Bridge has been halted. Real Madrid and Wolves have also been linked with a move for the Chicago Fire product, who was close to joining Chelsea in January before sanctions were placed on the club and several key individuals on the recruitment side have since left. Slonina is highly-rated and has already been in the full USMNT squad as he continues to shine in MLS week after week. His future definitely lies in Europe but it seems like he won’t be signing for Chelsea. (JPW)

July 5 – Pogba set for Juventus move

Not exactly breaking news, unless you failed to believe numerous reports dating back to January that seemed to only increase in strength of opinion, but Paul Pogba’s free transfer will see him sign with Juventus.

Pogba enjoyed his best club seasons at Juve and returns to Turin with a World Cup under his best and having given them a then-record haul for his transfer to Manchester United.

Open arms? You betcha. The move has not been announced yet, but Sky Sports says Pogba will sign his new deal on Saturday following a medical in Italy. (NM)

July 5- Southampton to active $13M release clause of Rangers star

Nigeria international Joe Aribo may be leaving Glasgow for England’s South Coast.

The 25-year-old center mid is said to be close to agreeing to terms with Southampton after 83 appearances with Rangers.

Aribo has 20 caps and two goals for Nigeria and is coming off a nine-goal, 10-assist season in all comps with Rangers.

The former Charlton Athletic player would return to England two divisions higher than he left it. (NM).

July 5 – Done deal! Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era is confirmed, as left back Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord for up to $17.5 million. The Dutch international, 22, will compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot and has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. Malacia is an attack-minded full back and played a key role in Feyenoord reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season, as he also broke into the Dutch national team and knows all about Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy. With United reportedly closing in on deals to sign Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong too, the ETH era is building some momentum. Now, just to sort out what’s going on with this Ronaldo chap… (JPW)

July 5 – Tyler Adams set for Leeds medical: is this a good move for all parties?

According to Fabrizio Romano, USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is set for a Leeds medical this week. The 23-year-old will cost Leeds up to $24 million (which will be paid in instalments) and is seen as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips. However, as I said in this analysis piece, the New York Red Bulls product is a very different player to Phillips. That said, he’s a very good fit for what Jesse Marsch is trying to build at Leeds and alongside Marc Roca the duo could have a similar impact to Phillips, plus give the Yorkshire club more defensive solidity. (JPW)

July 5 – Ronaldo linked with Barcelona as United don’t know when he will turn up

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, did not arrive at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Ronaldo is still in Portugal and has yet to return to Manchester and Sky say that United aren’t sure whether or not Ronaldo will turn up for the preseason tour.

Where will he go? According to The Independent Ronaldo is willing to take a huge pay-cut just to get his move. A report from Spanish outlet AS also claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been in talks with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a sensational move for the Real Madrid legend. Surely not!? That craziness aside a move to Chelsea or Bayern Munich seems most likely for Ronaldo if he does get his wish to Manchester United. (JPW)

July 4 – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to turn up for preseason due to ‘family reasons’

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has not arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Why? The reports say there are ‘family reasons’ why Ronaldo hasn’t returned on time and that the club are happy with that reason and all is well. In reality, this slots in with Ronaldo reportedly asking to be sold this summer if an acceptable offer arrives. He has just one year left on his contract but the club are apparently unwilling to sell him and plan on him being around this season.

With United scheduled to fly to Asia and Australia for their preseason tour in the coming days, it is clear that Ronaldo is having serious doubts about the Erik ten Hag era and wants a move. Most of United’s squad returned to training last week and other international players (aside from Ronaldo) arrived on Monday morning to being preseason. In the next few days we are about to find out if this saga will take another twist as reports suggest ETH will sit down with Ronaldo and try to work out any issues he has about the season ahead. (JPW)

July 4 – Chelsea once again linked with Cristiano Ronaldo move

A report from The Athletic claims that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has been in talks with Jorge Mendes about a potential deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told United he wants to move on this summer and he did not turn up for the first day of preseason due to ‘family reasons’ as it appears his second spell at Old Trafford is coming to an abrupt end. Per this report, Chelsea are exploring if they could do a deal for Ronaldo but there are apparently some hestitations from Thomas Tuchel about Ronaldo being a good fit for the Blues.

Would this work? Firstly, it would be shocking if Man United sold Ronaldo to a direct top four rival in the Premier League. Why would they do that? Ronaldo is under contract for another season so they would rather keep him against his will for one season rather than strengthen a rival. Secondly, it’s quite clear that Ronaldo would score plenty of goals at Chelsea but would his arrival upset the balance of the squad as it did at United? The second point is wading into muddy waters as Chelsea have had success in bringing in a superstar veteran (Thiago Silva) and if Ronaldo is willing to work with their talented youngsters, he will get plenty of chances to score. Chelsea need a new No. 9 after loaning out Romelu Lukaku and Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, which Chelsea are in. On the face of it, this makes sense for everyone aside from Manchester United. That is the big problem. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Pulisic not keen to leave Chelsea despite Juventus interest

Christian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him as the USMNT star will be thinking long and hard about his future at club level. Should he stay at Chelsea? Should he leave? Where should he go? The latest report on his situation is from The Daily Mail, as they say Christian Pulisic wants to stay at Chelsea despite interest in him from Juventus. Per the report, Pulisic is not keen on a move to Juve.

This follows a report on his future from The Daily Telegraph, as they said that Chelsea have offered Juventus one of Pulisic and Timo Werner, plus cash, for Matthijs de Ligt. Of course, USMNT fans will be hoping whatever happens with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea will be best for the U.S. ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is a very tough decision for Pulisic as he could stay at Chelsea but move behind Raheem Sterling, and other potential new signings, in the pecking order. Or he could head somewhere else and it may take him time to settle in too. It really is a 50/50 decision for the American star and it also depends heavily on whether or not Thomas Tuchel plans on giving him a big role this season. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has agreed to move to Manchester United in a big boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Danish playmaker has agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford. The free agent, 30, will now undergo a medical before linking up with Erik ten Hag’s side. Eriksen had been wanted by Tottenham, Brentford (where he spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal) and many others, but he’s picked United who seem him as being key to ushering in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style. The fact Eriksen came through the ranks at Ajax will no doubt be helpful in totally understanding ETH’s methods and ushering in a new era at United.

Is this a good move for all involved? United will get a quality player who has real class on set pieces and can dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen could play in a slightly deeper role to slot into the starting lineup alongside Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes but that would still be a pretty attack-minded midfield trio. Anyway, wherever he plays Eriksen will deliver goals and assists and this is a savvy signing by United as they aren’t paying a transfer fee. For Eriksen, he will get to playing regularly at one of the top clubs in the world as this is what his talent deserves. After his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021, he oozed class at Brentford over the final months of the 2021-22 season. (JPW)

July 4 – Contrasting reports over Chelsea’s push to sign Raheem Sterling

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have heard contrasting reports when it comes to Raheem Sterling to Chelsea. One source said a fee is close to being agreed, while another played that down. What we do know is that Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Sterling, 27, and now is probably a good time for him to move on from Man City. Sterling has one year left on his contract at City and Pep Guardiola rotated him in and out of the team more than he would have liked last season. Sterling would be a big upgrade on Chelsea’s current attacking options and Tuchel wants to inject more pace and incisiveness into his attack. Sterling would provide that and even if many believe he should have scored more goals for City, he has still banged in 131 goals in 339 appearances over the last seven seasons and has been ridiculously consistent. (JPW)

July 4 – Everton join race for Tyler Adams as Leeds begin talks

As Leeds push for Tyler Adams appears to be intensifying, another Premier League club has entered the race. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Adams is also wanted by Everton. The 23-year-old looks set to leave Leipzig this summer and it is believed he is very keen on heading to the Premier League and playing for his former boss Jesse Marsch. But he does have another option with the report saying that Everton are keen on signing Adams too. Adams is seen as being part of a new central midfield duo at Leeds, as RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara is also wanted by the Yorkshire club as they aim to replace Kalvin Phillips with two new midfielders.

Where would be the best fit for Adams? Actually, it is probably Everton. Frank Lampard likes to play a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation and Adams would be perfect as one of the central midfielders in this system. Yes, his close ties to Marsch (who coached him in New York and Leipzig) is key when it comes to a potential move to Leeds but would a more possession-based style suit him better rather than Leeds’ high-pressing tactics? Probably. At least Tyler Adams will have options and USMNT fans can be pretty sure that if he joins either Leeds or Everton this summer he will play more minutes than if he stayed at Leipzig. (JPW)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical this will be one of the deals of the summer but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best" 📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move

This is another move which costs an initial $54.7 million, as England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. (JPW)

July 3 – Raphinha prefers Barcelona move over Chelsea transfer

According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta — so, you know, take it with a grain of salt and all that — Leeds attacker Raphinha would prefer to move to Barcelona this summer, over the alternative option which is a transfer to fellow Premier League side Chelsea. (AE)

“We have spoken with Leeds about Raphinha and there is an open line of communication. Other clubs are interested in the player, but we know that he wants to come to Barca.”

July 2 – Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United – Where could he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

It appears those doubts could spell the end for Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. A report from The Times states that Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer as the report says he wants to return to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for trophies. Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma have been linked with a move for Ronaldo in recent weeks.

After this initial report came out, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that Manchester United do not want to sell Ronaldo and have no interest in letting him leave this summer.

The legendary striker scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in their dire 2021-2022 season but despite his heroics in front of goal, many questioned if his playing style and personality had an overall negative impact on the Red Devils. Even if he doesn’t slot into Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, replacing his goals will be a huge issue and United’s new manager may already have a big problem to solve. (JPW)

July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.

His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what both United and Arsenal want from a defender, but do both really need a new center back/left back? United have Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and Harry Maguire in those positions, while Mikel Arteta has Kieran Tierney and Gabriel. Arsenal’s need to sign Martinez is probably greater than United’s but ETH may well hold the key. (JPW)

July 2 – Free agent Tarkowski lands at Everton

Now this is what you call a good signing. Everton have signed free agent James Tarkowski, as the 29-year-old left Burnley after his contract expired. Tarkowski is just the type of solid, experienced defender that Frank Lampard needed to improve his defensive unit and the England international was sought after this summer. He has chosen the Toffees and he will play a key role in the heart of their defense alongside the likes of Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey. After selling Richarlison earlier in the week, this news will boost the Everton faithful as they hope for a much better 2022-23 campaign free of any possible relegation battle. (JPW)

✍️ | James Tarkowski has completed a move to #EFC on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract until the end of June 2026. Welcome, @Tarky19! 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2022

July 2 – Interest in Jesse Lingard as West Ham cool on free agent

It appears Tottenham will continue to sign players early and often in this summer transfer window and the latest name linked with Spurs is 29-year-old Jesse Lingard. After leaving Manchester United as a free agent, the England international is said to have plenty of offers on the table. But none of them have enticed him enough to sign with a new club yet and according to a report from The Daily Telegraph, Spurs are considering a move for Lingard. Another report from talkSPORT says that Everton want to sign him. Lingard spent a superb second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers but is said to be unimpressed with their initial contract offer this time around and he now has a choice: play regularly at a club like Everton? Or be a squad player at a club like Spurs?

Fabrizio Romano says there is no contract offer on the table from Spurs to Lingard ‘as things stand’ but which move for the free agent would make most sense? He would bolster Spurs’ squad and would be a very solid addition to their attacking midfield options if they do allow Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn to move on after signing Ivan Perisic and Richarlison so far this summer. For Spurs this would be about signing a player who counts to Spurs’ homegrown quota and is happy with playing a bit-part role and will strengthen their squad considerably. He would also give them an option in the second half of games to jump off the bench and replace one of their more defensive-minded central midfielders and bring a little creativity. (JPW)

July 2 – Tyler Adams’ potential move to Leeds could now be a loan

The Athletic says that Leeds’ potential move for Tyler Adams could now be a loan move. Given that Adams may not play regularly at RB Leipzig this season, heading to the Premier League to play for Jesse Marsch is a no-brainer. Adams played for Marsch at the New York Red Bulls and at Leipzig and is a solid, reliable central midfielder who would slot in nicely at Leeds. The Yorkshire club are looking at plenty of options to try and replace the outgoing Kalvin Phillips and signing multiple players in different midfield roles appears to be what they’re planning.

When it comes to Adams, 23, this is probably a smart way to make this move. If this loan deal has an option to buy, then it suits everyone and keeps his options open. If he excels at Leeds then he will likely want to stay and it means they were successful under Marsch and he will play for a manager who trusts him. If it doesn’t work out then he can return to Leipzig and they change their managers quite often (as Marsch knows…) so he could be back in favor and back playing in the Champions League before you know it. The key for Adams, and all of the USMNT’s key men between now and November, is playing regularly. He will probably get more minutes at Leeds than Leipzig so this would be a good move. (JPW)

July 2 – Ethan Horvath gets his loan move

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath badly needed a loan move and he has landed at Luton Town in the Championship for the 2022-23 season. Horvath was second-choice as Nottingham Forest were promoted to the Premier League last season and after Forest signed Dean Henderson on loan for the 2022-23 campaign (see below), Horvath wasn’t going to get many minutes. So he’s signed for Luton, who reached the playoffs but missed out on promotion to the PL last season. He will do battle with James Shea and Matt Macey for the starting spot.

How does this impact the USMNT goalkeeping depth-chart ahead of the 2022 World Cup? With Zack Steffen expected to be loaned out to Championship side Middlesbrough in the coming days, both he and Horvath will play plenty of games between now and November when the USMNT head to the World Cup in Qatar. That leaves Matt Turner at Arsenal as Aaron Ramsdale’s back-up and a lack of regular minutes could be an issue for Turner if he wants to start for Gregg Berhalter. For Horvath, this move is all about a final push for him to become the third-choice goalkeeper as he battles hard with Sean Johnson for that spot. Steffen and Turner are the clear frontrunners to start in goal for the USMNT at the World Cup but there is very little between Horvath and Johnson for the third-choice jersey. (JPW)

We are delighted to announce the signing of USA international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest! ✍#COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 2, 2022

July 2 – Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have picked up a top quality goalkeeper on loan for the season. Dean Henderson, 25, has joined Forest from Manchester United in a straight loan deal. Henderson previously excelled while on loan at Sheffield United but he hasn’t been able to claim the starting spot ahead of David de Gea since returning to Old Trafford. Henderson had plenty of interest and he will use this move to Forest to try and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as he will play week in, week out in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and Forest are making some impressive moves this summer as they aim to cement themselves as a top-flight club. (JPW)

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. ✍️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 2, 2022

July 1 – England keeper Sam Johnstone signs with Crystal Palace

A longtime West Bromwich Albion star, Johnstone was capped thrice by England and always seemed on the verge of finding a No. 1 shirt at a bigger club.

The 29-year-old was with Manchester United’s academy from 2011-2018, taking loans to numerous clubs including Aston Villa before joining West Brom in 2018.

Here’s Palace chairman Steve Parish:

“Sam is a player that we have admired for some time, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace. His extensive experience at club and international level, alongside his outstanding ability, will add even greater depth to our goalkeeping unit.”

Can he take the job from Vicente Guaita? (NM)

July 1 – Lenglet nears loan from Barcelona to Tottenham

Tottenham is nearing the acquisition of center back Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona after agreeing to personal terms with the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lenglet, 27, has 15 caps for France but has become a part of the periphery at Barca, which desperately needs to offload salary and unimportant pieces.

He barely ran over 1,200 minutes in 27 minutes across all competitions last season with the Blaugranas but has 158 appearances over all competitions since arriving from Sevilla. (NM)

Tottenham have now reached full agreement with Clément Lenglet on personal terms. He’s happy to join Spurs with Antonio Conte pushing to have him. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Tottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. pic.twitter.com/CEGCXfltUd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

July 1 – Richarlison signs for Tottenham

Done deal time! Richarlison has signed for Tottenham from Everton in a deal worth over $73 million. The Brazilian forward will push Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane for minutes up top and Antonio Conte has significantly strengthened his attacking options for the 2022-23 season. This is a very good deal for Spurs and Richarlison but for Everton, losing their main man is a huge blow and Frank Lampard will have to be given significant funds to spend to try and replace him.

As for Spurs, there is a growing sense that Conte could turn them into title contenders this season rather than just chasing a top four finish. With Ivan Perisis, Fraser Forster, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma all coming in, Spurs are stronger in every department than they were last season they finished in fourth. Being back in the Champions League is a huge part of that and so too is Daniel Levy allowing Fabio Paratici and Conte revamp the squad as huge funds have been made available. Richarlison’s drive, flexibility and end product suits Conte’s style perfectly and he will rotate perfectly with Kane, Son and Kulusevski to make sure that Spurs’ front three are always fresh. (JPW)

June 30 – Neymar hearing from Brazilian pals at Chelsea, Newcastle

Thiago Silva and Joelinton are both encouraging Neymar to entertain the idea of transfers to Chelsea and Newcastle.

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to sell the 30-year-old megastar in order to usher in a new era for the Ligue 1 side, and Premier League sides are not out of the question.

Thiago Silva has encouraged Neymar to consider Chelsea and it would be a statement signing for Todd Boehly, who has been linked with a number of big-time forwards.

Clearly Neymar will be looking for Champions League football, but Newcastle United star Joelinton has said Magpies teammate “Bruno has his contact” and encouraged the Brazilian by saying “the No. 10 shirt is available.”

Normally you’d laugh and dismiss it, but Newcastle is now essentially the richest club in the world and money talks. Surely not… (NM).

June 30 – Spurs, Everton agree Richarlison fee

Tottenham is set to complete the second-richest transfer in its history, agreeing on a reported $73 million fee with Everton for Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward makes Tottenham an absolute handful in all competitions, as their depth in attack now includes Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, and Richarlison amongst others.

All four players are capable of being the best player in the vast majority of attacks around Europe.

For Everton, the money is a huge help as Financial Fair Play stares down the Toffees, but Frank Lampard will be put to the test without one of the players — perhaps the player — who drove them to safety. (NM)

June 28 – Newcastle unveil Sven Botman

Newcastle United’s plans to turn into a power as quickly as possible under new Saudi ownership got a big boost Tuesday with the addition of Sven Botman.

The 22-year-old center back is an Ajax academy product who made his senior debut on loan to Heerenveen. Botman captained the Netherlands’ U-21 team, too, but really raised his profile when he signed for Lille.

Lille saw Botman at the heart of their surprising run to the Ligue 1 title last season and he made 69 appearances for the French powers.

Botman, like Bruno Guimares, is an ambitious signing for Newcastle, a young player with the potential to be a gamechanger at almost any level with proper development. (NM)

June 28 – Man Utd agrees price for Feyenoord left back

Luke Shaw’s latest competition, should the England man stay in Manchester, could come in the form of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.

The 22-year-old had a goal and five assists last season as he rang up 50 appearances for the Rotterdam set. He’ll reportedly cost Man United just under $20 million.

Malacia has five caps for the Netherlands and was linked with a variety of clubs. It seems Erik ten Hag has pushed his new club over the line. (NM)

June 28 – Chelsea reportedly agrees fee for Raphinha

Did you have this one as Chelsea’s first transfer of the summer?

Raphinha’s the name, and the Leeds United winger may come with a price tag of $80 million if the Brazilian ultimately does come to Stamford Bridge (according to Fabrizio Romano)

This would affect two Americans, loading up Jesse Marsch’s transfer kitty at Leeds and perhaps serving as the latest sign to Christian Pulisic that his services may be better activated at a different club. (NM)

June 27 – Newcastle linked with huge bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen

It has not taken long for Victor Osimhen to go from high-priced Lille striker to higher-priced Napoli striker.

Linked with Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool two summers ago, the 23-year-old Osimhen is expected to carry a nine-figure price tag if he doesn’t agree fresh terms with the Neapolitan side.

Osimhem has a contract through the 2024-25 season so Napoli won’t be in a hurry to negotiate with the Nigerian should it not receive a super-high bid for his services.

The club’s reported asking price starts at more than $115 million, and both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with interest in the player, though the world’s new transfer rumor/agent darlings are lurking in the gossip mill.

Newcastle United is ready to tempt Napoli’s resolve with a “significant sum,” according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Should Man United win the race for Osimhen, they’ll get a player who scored 18 goals with six assists in just 32 matches (a cheekbone fracture and shoulder ailment cost him two periods of availability).

He scored 10 goals in his first season of Serie A play, a year after bagging 18 goals for Lille. That followed a 20-goal season for RSC Charleroi in the year he turned 20. Prior to that he was a debutant for Wolfsburg, where he didn’t score in 16 matches totaling just over 300 minutes.

A player who’s scored and scored often in three separate leagues at his age is going to cost a ton, but is he worth a top-eight all-time transfer fee? Few teams have the budget to explore that, but Newcastle and Man United are two of them. (NM)

June 27 – Cristiano Ronaldo ‘turns down Inter Miami move’ + Barcelona wanted Maguire

Okay, we all kind of expected Ronaldo to end up in MLS one day but apparently that day isn’t right now. According to The Daily Star, the Manchester United and Portugal superstar is wanted by Inter Miami CF and co-owner David Beckham reached out about a potential move to his club. Per the report, the 37-year-old is committed to Manchester United and the Red Devils don’t want to sell him.

However, is all this talk of Ronaldo being linked with Roma, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and now Inter Miami hinting towards an exit from Manchester United this summer? He does have just one year left on his current contract at United and is said to be frustrated with the lack of new arrivals under new manager Erik ten Hag. Again, not great vibes around Ronaldo right now. That said, the report states that ETH could hand Ronaldo the captaincy and wants him to lead a new era at Old Trafford. We have no doubt that Ronaldo will end up in MLS one day, and probably in Miami, but right now it seems like he will remain in Manchester.

Also, one other Manchester United-related piece of gossip to bring you: Harry Maguire is reportedly wanted by Barcelona as the Catalan club asked about his availability as part of a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong. According to The Sun, United rejected the notion of Maguire being included in a deal for De Jong. Even if he had a tough season in 2021-22 (look, we’re being kind) if the Maguire of the last five years suddenly reappears this summer then United have a top-class center back. Per the report, Maguire is happy to stay at United at this stage of his career as the 29-year-old is ready to get back to his best. Being wanted by Barcelona will probably give his confidence levels a boost and there’s no way he, and most of United’s players, can play as badly as they did last season. (JPW)

June 27 – Chelsea consider Richarlison bid

Is there a winger Chelsea don’t want to sign this summer!? After being linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele in recent days and weeks, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are now stating that Chelsea want to rival Tottenham to try and sign Richarlison. The 25-year-old Brazilian is a man in demand and has apparently told Frank Lampard he wants to leave Everton this summer and wants to play in the Champions League. With Chelsea letting Romelu Lukaku leave on loan, plus the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all likely to move on this summer, it appears that Thomas Tuchel is seriously freshening up his attack as Chelsea’s new owners try to make a splash.

Would Richarlison to Chelsea make sense? Actually, yes, it would. A lot of sense. Richarlison is a mobile forward who can plan centrally in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation but he can also play as one of the underneath forwards. If Chelsea signed Richarlison, Sterling and Dembele this summer, then that would be a huge upgrade on their current attacking options and all three players would suit Tuchel very well. Richarlison would probably cost upwards of $65 million, with Sterling slightly less expensive and Dembele is available on a free. If Chelsea move on Ziyech, Werner and Pulisic for decent fees, or even decent loan fees, then this could work out very well. Defensively they still need a couple of new center backs but new chairman Todd Boehly is certainly busy early on at Chelsea as Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia are both out and he’s taking a leading role in lining up these transfers, at least on an interim basis to start with. (JPW)

June 27 – Spurs to bid for Gordon and Richarlison in package deal

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham now want to sign both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton in a package deal with a bid expected this week. Per the report, Antonio Conte is pushing hard to sign the Brazilian forward but Gordon is now also on his wish-list this summer. Gordon, 21, is a rising star in the Premier League and along with Richarlison dragged Everton to safety at the end of last season. The England U21 winger would strengthen Spurs’ attacking options out wide as they will reportedly allow Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura to leave this summer. Per the report, Conte wants a very strong squad as the Premier League will allow five subs per game next season and therefore his team can keep the intensity of their play high.

Would losing Gordon and Richarlison be a hammer blow for Everton? It appears that Frank Lampard may have to sell some of his better players to fund new signings this summer as there are reports that a bid fronted by Peter Keynon is trying to buy the club from Farhad Moshiri. With that uncertainty, losing Richarlison and Gordon would be a big blow for the Toffees but Lampard has hinted at changing their style of play and if he wants to do that and bring in more possession-based players, then Gordon and Richarlison are their most valuable assets. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will probably stick around at Goodison Park but this latest report is pretty worrying if you are an Everton fan. As for Spurs, trying to sign Gordon makes sense as he will provide something very different to their attack and is a traditional winger who is very good in one-on-one situations. (JPW)

June 27 – Leeds want Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips

A report from The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Leeds want to sign Tyler Adams to replace Kalvin Phillips and the USMNT star is ‘high up’ on their list of potential new arrivals. Per the report, Jesse Marsch is keen to sign Adams (who he coached at the New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig) and another central midfielder from one of his former clubs, RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara. Maybe we should just rename them RB Leeds… Anyway, the link to Adams is perhaps the most obvious transfer in Premier League history. Marsch helped nurture Adams, 23, during his early years at RBNY and is a huge fan of the New Jersey native who can play in midfield but also out on the right. Replacing Phillips (he is expected to sign for Man City for $55 million this week) is going to be very difficult but if Leeds bring in Adams and Camara they can share the load and Leeds do need more squad depth as injuries ravaged them last season.

Focusing on Adams specifically, would this be a good move for the young American? He doesn’t appear to be a regular at RB Leipzig under Domenico Tedesco so he will have to move somewhere this summer if he wants regular minutes. Adams seems like a good fit for this Leeds side even though he hasn’t got Phillips’ passing ability and is quite a different player. Tyler Adams brings calm on the ball and off it and his positional sense and tactical awareness is very good. Add that in to already being coached by Marsch at two different clubs and this is a very good fit. Adams may want to move to a club playing in Europe but Leeds are a massive club and there is the potential to be part of a squad which can push for the top 10 and a cup run (at the very least) this season. The physicality of the Premier League shouldn’t be too much of a problem as Adams can sit in one of the holding midfield positions and keep things ticking over. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

✈️ From New Jersey to north London… Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

June 26 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal done!

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is finally heading to Arsenal. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the striker has agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners and Arsenal will pay $55 million to Man City for Jesus. As we’ve talked about multiple times already this summer, Jesus, 25, is the finisher Arsenal needed in attack and Mikel Arteta worked very closely with him at Man City during his time as their assistant coach. Apparently that was key in Jesus leaving City as Erling Haaland will be their new main man up top.

Jesus can play out on the right but he’s expected to play in the No. 9 role for Arsenal as they now have their main man up top for the foreseeable future. Even if there are question marks over Jesus’ finishing sometimes, there’s no doubting his work-rate and quality and if he is given chances on a plate from Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Odegaard et al. then he will score plenty of goals for Arsenal. This is yet another fine addition for the Gunners as their young, talented squad could also see Raphinha added to it in the coming days. (JPW)

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. pic.twitter.com/06dTVNNLmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

June 26 – Thomas Tuchel makes contact with Raheem Sterling

A report from The Telegraph states that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reached out directly to Raheem Sterling to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The England international, 27, could well be surplus to requirements at Manchester City next season and Chelsea need to freshen up their attack. With Romelu Lukaku on his way to Inter Milan, Hakim Ziyech in talks over a loan move to AC Milan and Timo Werner likely leaving too, it’s clear that Tuchel wants to rebalance his attack and Sterling is one of his top targets. Per the report, City value Sterling at $61-73 million and Chelsea will now make a bid after Tuchel spoke directly with the player.

Would this be a good move for both Sterling and Chelsea? Probably. Sterling has been a star at Man City over the last seven seasons but he probably isn’t appreciated as much as he should be and with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer at City, the speedy winger will face even stiffer competition for a starting spot. He struggled for minutes a little last season (2127 compared to 2537 in 2020-21) but his quality is clear for all to see. The way he stretches teams on the break and cuts inside would suit Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system well, as Sterling could play as the central striker or as one of the two underneath forwards. Sterling has just one year left on his current contract at City and with Gabriel Jesus set to leave this summer for Arsenal, are City going to allow both to move on? Maybe. They have always been pretty good at letting players move on if they want to but Pep Guardiola may feel a little shorthanded if both Sterling and Jesus leave this summer. (JPW)

June 26 – Breakthrough in Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen deals?

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say that Manchester United are still hopeful of signing both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen. After a report from Goal stated that United and Barcelona have moved closer to agreeing a transfer fee for De Jong which would be in the region of $84.6 million, it is believed that United are confident the deal will get done for the silky central midfielder. This all now hinges on Frenkie de Jong, who hasn’t seemed too interested in a move to United so far this summer. The Dutch midfielder was a star at Ajax under Erik ten Hag but with United out of the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona just turning things around over the last six months, it seems like De Jong needs some convincing that Old Trafford is the right place for him to take his game to the next level.

As for Eriksen, well, the offer to him remains on the table as our partners at Sky say the 30-year-old has two main options: Manchester United and Brentford. The free agent spent the second half of last season at Brentford on a short-term deal as he helped the Bees to a strong finish and the pull of staying in London and being the key man in a team on the up in the Premier League is appealing. As for United, well, they are apparently confident that Eriksen will choose to sign for them. The Danish playmaker would compete with Bruno Fernandes for the starting spot in the No. 10 role and that may not appeal to him at this stage of his career. With United reporting back for preseason this week, the clock is ticking to make their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. (JPW)

June 26 – Richarlison, Harry Winks deals’ in the works

Multiple outlets are reporting that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Everton and Brazil star Richarlison, as they also have an interest in Raphinha but it appears the latter will be heading to Arsenal instead. The forward has reportedly told Frank Lampard he wants to leave the Toffees this summer and play in the Champions League. Given Richarlison’s recent ambiguous comments while on international duty, that isn’t a surprise. Richarlison’s tenacity, experience in the Premier League and ability to play up top or as one of the wide forwards is something which will add serious depth to Spurs’ attack. With Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski Spurs’ go-to front three, if Richarlison arrives he would start 20-25 games in all competitions and surely chip in with important goals and assists for Antonio Conte’s side. Everton want over $61 million for Richarlison (who has two years left on his current contract) and after a strong start to the summer window, this move would be the best of the bunch if Spurs could get it over the line for Conte.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Everton want to sign Harry Winks on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. Per the report, Spurs want to sell Winks as the central midfielder isn’t in Conte’s plans and the two clubs remain in talks. The England international has fallen behind Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp in the pecking order, while the arrival of Yves Bissouma pushes him even further away from minutes at Spurs. A move to Everton could well revive his career as Frank Lampard wants to change their style of play and is keen to bring in players who can keep the ball well and allow the team to be more expansive. Winks is very simple and smart on the ball but his lack of physicality means he will not feature much under Conte. If the 26-year-old doesn’t move to Everton this summer he will be heading elsewhere. It also seems very likely that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn could move on this summer if Richarlison arrives. (JPW)

June 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Stamford Bridge

Yes, this is actually a real thing. And yes, Manchester United have denied it could happen. However, there is clearly a bit of a theme rumbling behind-the-scenes here. In the past week there have been reports suggesting Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of new signings at United, plus there have been reports linking him with a move to Roma, his former club Sporting Lisbon and now Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Portuguese superstar. According to The Athletic, new Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly discussed the availability of Ronaldo, 37, when he met with ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes.

Per the report, Ronaldo was discussed and Chelsea are interested in seeing whether or not he can be temped to west London. Given that he only has one year left on his contract and they’d be strengthening a direct top four rival, United would surely rather keep Ronaldo than sell him to Chelsea this summer. United have since briefed plenty of outlets, including our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, that Ronaldo is not for sale and will not leave this summer.

But would having an unhappy Ronaldo around be a huge problem for Erik ten Hag? Probably. His love for United is undoubted but it is easier to see why he’s so frustrated. Many believe he will not fit into the tactics deployed by ETH but the Dutch coach is said to believe he can. Let’s see how this goes but it seems like Ronaldo’s future is unexpectedly going to be the topic of much discussion this summer. (JPW)

June 25 – Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan?; Tuchel expecting ‘up to six new players to arrive’

A report from our partners at Sky Italy states that Hakim Ziyech could head on loan to AC Milan in a similar deal which will see Romelu Lukaku move to Inter from Chelsea. Per the report, Ziyech is keen on the move and he has been a target for AC Milan for some time. The Moroccan winger has never really settled at Chelsea despite the odd sublime goal and stunning display. With Tuchel looking to freshen up his attack this summer, Ziyech, Werner, Lukaku and even Christian Pulisic appear to be surplus to requirements as Tuchel expects plenty of new arrivals under the new ownership group led by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly. According to a separate report from The Telegraph the Blues boss expects up to six new players to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. With De Ligt, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison and Ousmane Dembele strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, this is going to be a very different looking side, especially in attack. (JPW)

June 25 – Raphinha to Arsenal close?

A report from The Sun’s Jack Rosser states that Arsenal are going back with an improved bid for Raphinha as they continue to make big moves in the transfer market. The Leeds winger has been a long-time target for Barcelona but due to their financial situation a move to the Nou Camp doesn’t look likely, at least right now. Arsenal are determined to sign Raphinha ahead of London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea who are both reportedly interested. Per the report, Arsenal’s talks with Leeds are at an ‘advanced stage’ and after an initial bid was rejected, Arsenal could pay over $65 million for the Brazil international. Is this a good move for Arsenal?

They lacked a cutting edge in the final third last season after improving defensively under Mikel Arteta but they do still have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli around in attack. After moving on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette they have plenty of room on the wage-bill for new signings and as they close in on Gabriel Jesus, and now Raphinha, this Arsenal attack could have a more direct feel to it. Given that Edu’s strong connections with the Brazilian game has no doubt helped and there’s a growing sense that deals are likely to be done. Arsenal have all of a sudden made a huge surge in the transfer market. After signing Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira for $45 million and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, if Arsenal do sign Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha it would be a huge boost for Arteta. Given that Tottenham have already made some impressive signing this summer and Chelsea are about to kick on with their recruitment after the new owners and board have arrived, it was imperative Arsenal started to get these deals over the lines. (JPW)

June 25 – Liverpool open to selling Salah this summer

Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Mohamed Salah this summer as the Egyptian star has just one year left on his current contract. The Reds have been locked in talks with Salah for months about a new deal and per a report from the The Sun, Liverpool could sell Salah this summer for $74 million. Per the report, Real Madrid are the club Salah could move to as they look to bolster their attack after missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.

Should Liverpool cash-in on Salah just like they did with Sadio Mane earlier this week? With one year left on his contract and no real movement on talks, the situation is pretty similar and Salah has won everything he can at Liverpool. With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz arriving over the last six months at Anfield, it feels like Liverpool have already made the moves to replace Mane and Salah long-term. Now it’s all about whether they sell Salah this summer or risk him running down his contract and leaving for free next summer. The latter option would not be good for Liverpool from a business sense, especially as they’ve been very good in terms of net spend and bringing in like-for-like replacements over the last six years. (JPW)

June 25 – Sven Botman to Newcastle close to completion

Multiple reports are saying that Newcastle have wrapped up their long-awaited move for Dutch defender Sven Botman. The center back will join from Lille and will be the main man in Eddie Howe’s defense as he and Dan Burn will be two towering presences at the back. Botman has been chased by AC Milan, and many others, in recent transfer windows but Newcastle’s interest has been extremely strong. It seems their persistence has paid off and Botman is about to make his move to the Premier League. After signing Nick Pope and Matt Targett already this summer, Newcastle’s defense continues to be strengthened as Kieran Trippier, Burn, Botman and Targett is a very solid back four in front of Pope. (JPW)

Sven Botman can be considered Newcastle player. No issue with personal terms, it's all agreed on player side after deal in place with Lille for €37m fee with add-ons. Medical already booked, early next week. ⚪️⚫️🤝 #NUFC Hugo Ekitike deal, now getting more than complicated. pic.twitter.com/mePAhIB79g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

June 25 – Timo Werner part of potential deal for De Ligt?

A report from Di Marzio in Italy suggests that Timo Werner plus $35 million is the offer Chelsea have put forward for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but the Turin club want Werner and closer to $45 million. Per the report both Werner and De Ligt are up for the move, with the Dutch center back set to be the new center-piece of Thomas Tuchel’s defense, while Werner is keen for a fresh start in Italy as his goalscoring woes in the Premier League continue. Would this be a good move for all parties? De Ligt has been much better in recent seasons at Juve but he has struggled at times and perhaps the Premier League would suit his game slightly better. As for Werner, well, he’s beloved by the Chelsea fans for his incredible effort in games but his finishing has really let him down and if he moves on now he can leave with his head held high. (JPW)

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus

[ MORE: Arsenal transfer news | Man City transfer news ]

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting – been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp – final step to get the deal completed very soon. pic.twitter.com/sNcy4TuTks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

June 24 – Newcastle sign goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley

Nick Pope has left relegated Burnley to join Newcastle United, for a fee reported to be $13.5 million. In six seasons at Burnley (all in the Premier League), Pope made 155 appearances for the Clarets, including 36 in the season just completed. Only time will tell if Pope will be named the starter at St. James’ Park, or if he’ll ultimately be the backup to Martin Debravka, but head coach Eddie Howe called Pope “an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper.” (AE)

June 23 – Chelsea looks to Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea’s desire to shore up its back line could lead to an absolutely massive expenditure on Juventus center back Matthijs De Ligt.

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, at least one of them due to the financial uncertainty at the club prior to new chairman Todd Boehly’s takeover, and need to address the corps of Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah.

De Ligt cost Juventus about $79 million from Ajax, and the player has a $126 release clause. Only Joao Felix, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been transferred for that much. The clause expires in 2024, according to Sky Sports, and Juve will only entertain bids near the figure (NM).

June 22 – Bayern Munich announces Sadio Mane

It’s a 3-year deal that brings Sadio Mane from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, as the Senegalese star will test himself in the Bundesliga.

Mane, 30, remains a living legend at Anfield despite leaving, his six-year spell an unqualified success as part of one of the era’s best tridents with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich,” Mane said. “We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club”

The former Southampton, Metz, and Salzburg player leaves Liverpool with 120 goals and 48 assists over 269 games. (NM)

June 22 – Southampton reinforces defense with Bella-Kotchap

German youth international Armel Bella-Kotchap is making a move to the United Kingdom.

Bella-Kotchap, 20, is headed from the Bundesliga to the Premier League after impressing at the age of 20 with VfL Bochum.

The center back already boasts 74 senior appearances for the side and has appeared from Germany’s U-18, U-20, and U-21 sides. Armel is Paris-born, and his father Cyrille was four-times capped by Cameroon.

Bella-Kotchup says Ralph Hasenhuttl was a big part of his reasoning for choosing the St. Mary’s outfit.

“The coach has a big impact on me. We speak the same language and his interest was very big in me. The club convinced me and said they want to make a project with me and I’m ready to go and I will fight for my place.”

Saints have brought in impressive center backs in the past including big successes like Virgil van Dijk, Jannik Vestergaard, and Mohammed Salisu. If Bella-Kotchup can fit neatly into that camp, this signing will have been a success. (NM)

June 21 – Arsenal lands Porto’s $42M Fabio Vieira

It is official: Arsenal has brought in Fabio Vieira — no relation to the club’s legendary midfielder — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto youngster and Portuguese U-21 star just turned 22 in late May. He recorded the second-best assist total in Portugal last season in far fewer minutes than his competitors.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira? Click here for more. (NM)

June 21 – Push for Man United to sign Evanilson, Antony, Martinez is on

It has been a quiet summer so far at Manchester United but things are starting to heat up. Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported that United have had a bid of $67 million rejected for Brazilian striker Evanilson. The 22-year-old forward scored 21 goals for Porto last season and it appears that a new forward is a priority for Erik ten Hag as he aims to ease the burden on Cristiano Ronaldo (who could move on). He has also reportedly told United that he wants both Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen to build his midfield around and the Dutch coach is clearly going to shift the playing style to a possession-based system.

With that in mind, Ajax star Antony is also a target for United and a report from The Sun says he will be the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Antony, 22, will reportedly cost $49 million and the report says that United officials are in Amsterdam to try and seal the deal. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports also believe that United are trying to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax too, as the Argentine center back/left back has also been interesting Arsenal. Ten Hag heading back to Ajax to pick up some top quality players makes perfect sense and United certainly need fresh ideas and talents in defense, midfield and attack. Bringing in players who already know his tactics inside-out is very smart. (JPW)

June 21 – Chelsea linked with Richarlison

It appears that Richarlison is a man in demand this summer as The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are set to battle with Tottenham and Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old looks likely to leave Everton and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian international. With Romelu Lukaku on his way out, plus doubts over whether or not Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will stick around, Chelsea are set to freshen up their attacking options. They’ve already been linked with moves for Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele this summer and bringing in a wide forward who is comfortable cutting inside seems a priority.

Richarlison can certainly do that and given his experience in the Premier League and his tenacity and work-rate, he seems like a very good fit for Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system at Chelsea as he could play up top or in one of the two underneath positions. The transfer fee is going to be sizeable (probably $60-70 million) but Richarlison has been consistent at Everton and there’s reason to believe he will create and score plenty of goals in a team who are on the front-foot more often. (JPW)

June 21 – Nick Pope reportedly close to Newcastle move

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Newcastle United are in talks with Burnley over a move for England international goalkeeper Nick Pope. The 30-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League teams following Burnley’s relegation and Newcastle need an upgrade in goal. Martin Dubravka is a fine goalkeeper but given the investment in the rest of the playing squad at Newcastle since Eddie Howe arrived, bringing in a goalkeeper of Pope’s quality makes sense. It seems like Dean Henderson is heading to Nottingham Forest, Sam Johnstone is going to Crystal Palace and Alphonse Areola is going to make a permanent switch to West Ham, so there is a lack of goalkeeping options right now. If Pope stays fit then he is among the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League as he’s been consistently excellent for Burnley over the last few seasons. (JPW)

Newcastle United are in negotiations with Burnley over the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope. 💰 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/gfBqyDGybU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2022

June 21 – Sadio Mane arrives in Munich ahead of move to Bayern

The Senegal star is inching closer to his move to Bayern Munich as he is in Bavaria for his medical. Mane, 30, will soon become a Bayern player after the clubs agreed a fee of over $43 million. Liverpool fans will be sad to see these scenes but Mane leaves a legend as he scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds and epitomized what they were all about under Jurgen Klopp. At Bayern he will be the main man (Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave) and it felt like he was keen to have a fresh challenge in his career after winning every trophy possible with Liverpool over the last six seasons. Mane’s incredible consistency, intensity and quality will be tough to replace and he will always be a hero at Anfield. (JPW)

🚨 | Sadio Mané is in Munich for his medical ahead of his move to Bayern Munich. 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q9S3In9PeN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2022

June 21 – West Ham set to bid $37 million for Armando Broja

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, West Ham are set to bid $37 million to sign young Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. The 20-year-old had a very solid season on loan at Southampton last season as he scored nine goals in all competitions and showed plenty of promise despite playing in a team which struggled to create plenty of chances. Broja may be needed at Chelsea this season as they look set to sell Romelu Lukaku, but per the report the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Napoli also want to sign the powerful striker. West Ham seems like a very good fit for Broja as he would compete with Michail Antonio for minutes and the pair could be rotated as the Hammers have the Europa Conference League and Premier League to juggle. Broja is good on the counter, deceptively quick and is very aggressive and that suits West Ham’s style under David Moyes very well. (JPW)

June 20 – Raphinha set to sign this week?

A report from Goal.com states that Raphinha could sign for Arsenal as soon as this week as a $53 million deal is ‘very close’ to completion. The Brazilian winger, 25, has been linked with a move away from Leeds for much of the last 12 months and it appears that Arsenal have beaten the likes of Tottenham, Barcelona and many others to his signature. Raphinha is proven in the Premier League and his agent Deco has talked about his next move for some time as Leeds fans expected the Brazil international to move on this summer.

Do Arsenal really need another attacking midfielder? Raphinha has plenty of end product and he would suit Mikel Arteta’s style of play well. It seems like Arsenal are going to really freshen up their attack this summer as Fabio Vieira is set to arrive from FC Porto, Gabriel Jesus could arrive from Manchester City and the Gunners have already signed Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term contract. Add the trio of Raphinha, Vieira and Jesus to Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli and you have incredible depth in attack. Quite how Arteta can keep all of those forward-thinking players happy remains to be seen but these are exciting times for Arsenal as they look to continue moving forward as they just missed out on a top four finish last season. (JPW)

June 20 – Christian Eriksen to make decision soon

It is believed that Christian Eriksen is a key target for new United boss Erik ten Hag and the wait to see where the Danish playmaker signs is almost over. According to Fabrizio Romano the 30-year-old will soon decide where he will sign, as the free agent has offers from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford to weigh up in the Premier League. Countless other clubs are interested in signing the mercurial attacking midfielder who dazzled on a short-term deal at Brentford in the second half of last season after his miraculous comeback from suffering a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021. Eriksen has said he is keen to play in the Champions League but it’s not a deal break and if any other manager aside from Antonio Conte was in charge at Tottenham, you would surely see him head back to Spurs. But he never really fit in with Conte’s style of play at Inter Milan and the fact Erik ten Hag plays possession-based football with free-flowing, interchanging midfielders would really suit Eriksen well. (JPW)

Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. 🇩🇰 #transfers Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

June 20 – West Ham complete Nayef Aguerd signing

The Hammers have made their first big signing of the summer as Moroccan center back Nayef Aguerd has arrived from Rennes on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old will reportedly cost up to $37 million and David Moyes was keen to strengthen his defensive options. Per multiple reports West Ham also want to sign a new striker, central midfielder and left back as the Hammers prepare for a second-straight season in Europe after back-to-back top seven finishes in the Premier League. Aguerd will likely start alongside Kurt Zouma at center back with Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna as back-up as Issa Diop could move on this summer. (JPW)

June 19 – Jurrien Timber deal reportedly off

Louis van Gaal is basically the lumberjack in this situation. According to a report via our partners at Sky Sports, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber (who can play at center back and right back) has been advised against signing for Manchester United by LVG and the deal is now off. The 21-year-old was reportedly a top target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer but Louis van Gaal, the current Netherlands boss, has apparently told Timber not to move to Old Trafford as it would impact his game time with the Dutch national team. Is this LVG getting some revenge on United? Probably not. It’s more about knowing the player and his strengths and weaknesses and maybe advising against a move to England, for now. We’ve heard a lot of reasons for why deals break down but this is quite a unique one. (JPW)

June 19 – Calvin Ramsay arrives at Liverpool from Aberdeen

Highly-regarded right back Calvin Ramsay, 18, has arrived from Aberdeen in a deal reportedly worth $8 million. Ramsay was wanted by plenty of Premier League clubs but Liverpool’s pull was too strong and given Jurgen Klopp’s record of nurturing young talent (Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to name a few) this move makes a lot of sense.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team,” Ramsay said.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

Ramsay has been sensational for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and is a Scotland U21 international already. He will have his work cut-out to replace TAA at right back but perhaps his arrival will allow the Alexander-Arnold to move further forward or even play in central midfield? (JPW)

Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴 We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling

The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.

Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.

Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)

June 18 – Gunners push for Martinez, Raphinha, Jesus deals

Things are really starting to heat up now, aren’t they? As vacations for managers, some players and agents start to come to a close, the rumor mill is spinning into overdrive and it appears Arsenal are closing in on several deals. Our partners at Sky Sports say that Arsenal are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Jesus, 25, will arrive from Manchester City this summer. Per the report, Arsenal value Jesus at around $35 million but City want closer to $60 million for the Brazilian forward. Arteta has worked with Jesus closely in the past and he would be a perfect fit in this Arsenal side, plus his playing time at City is surely going to fall after Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arrived this summer.

Per the report, Arteta worked closely with Jesus in individual sessions while he was an assistant at Man City and Jesus wants more responsibility and knows he will lead the line at Arsenal. After the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette over the last six months, Arsenal need a striker to finish off the many chances they create. Jesus is surely the perfect fit and now it’s all about City and Arsenal agreeing on a fee.

As for other potential deals, The Athletic claims that Arsenal want to sign both Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez. Their interest in Raphinha has been known for quite some time and they are clearly looking to restock their attacking options with Fabio Vieira also on the way from Porto (see below). As for Martinez, the Ajax and Argentine star is a versatile defender who can play at center back or left back. Martinez, 24, is said to be keen on the move and Arsenal are negotiating with Ajax over the deal. However, one player Arsenal may not sign is Youri Tielemans as several reports suggest they may now look elsewhere. The Belgian midfielder will be a man in demand this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract at Leicester City. However, the London Evening Standard says that the Gunners could still move for Tielemans as he fits their need in a deeper central midfield role. (JPW)

June 18 – Ronaldo linked with Roma, Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, as according to Italian outlet La Repubblica both Roma and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly interested in singing the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo, 37, scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but there are plenty of question marks around whether or not he’s in the plans of new manager Erik ten Hag. The report leans heavily on Ronaldo seeing he will not slot in well with ETH’s playing style. Both Roma and Sporting know a deal will be difficult, financially, but Ronaldo has just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and perhaps the Red Devils could be swayed to let him leave, if that’s his wish, amicably and for a nominal transfer fee. (JPW)

June 18 – United set to miss out on Christian Eriksen; De Jong talks ongoing

It appears that Manchester United’s offer to Christian Eriksen was not appealing enough. According to The Athletic, the Danish playmaker, 30, wants to remain in London. He has offers from Brentford and his former club Tottenham (among many others) and it is believed he wants to stay in England’s capital city. Eriksen did superbly at Brentford last season as his short-term contract saw him return to the PL and back to fitness after the cardiac arrest he suffered in June 2021. Eriksen has said he will take his time over deciding his next club but it appears that he won’t be heading to Manchester United. A separate report from Guardian states that United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and even though they are offering as much as $14 million lower than Barca’s asking price for the Dutch midfielder, they are holding out as they know the Catalan club have severe financial problems. (JPW)

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

🎙 “I'm very happy to be here” Watch Bissouma’s first interview as a Spurs player! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. (JPW)

June 17 – Mane closes in on Bayern move, joining Gravenberch

According to our partners in Germany at Sky, Liverpool have reportedly accepted a bid of $42.6 million from Bayern Munich for star winger Sadio Mane. Previous reports claimed the Senegalese has agreed to terms with Germany’s serial champions.

Mane, 29, has been linked to Bayern for some time and Fabrizio Romano says that it’ll be a three-year contract for the forward.

Liverpool has signed Darwin Nunez this summer and added Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota last season to reinvigorate its attack. This asks more questions of Mohamed Salah, who is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield.

One person who won’t be coming to Anfield is Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch, who turned down Manchester United and others for a move to the Allianz Arena.

Now who could be on the way out of Bayern? We know Robert Lewandowski is hoping to leave, but there’s still a lot of attacking talent on the Bavarians’ roster (NM).

June 17 – Fabio Vieira deal done, say FC Porto

FC Porto have released a statement saying that Arsenal have agreed to pay up to $42 million for Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder, 22, is a silky operator and fits in nicely with Arsenal’s model of buying talented young players who are on the up. He is regarded as the next top attacking midfielder in Portugal and should slot in very nicely alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack. This move came out of nowhere and now Arsenal’s fans are hoping for Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans to follow as the want the Gunners to keep moving forward after they came so close to finishing in the top four last season. (JPW)

Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC “Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. pic.twitter.com/oaRLXGpeVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

June 14 – Spurs agree fee to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Tottenham midfield is in desperate need of a two-way workhorse, and it appears Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have found their man after reportedly agreeing a $30-million transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for star midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old Mali international has been a standout star in Graham Potter’s side for four seasons now, with frequent speculation that he would be poached by one of the top-six sides. (AE)

June 13 – Manchester City unveils Erling Haaland

No one was keeping it a secret, but Manchester City has now told the world that Erling Haaland has agreed terms to a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Haaland brings a silly and prolific goal-scoring mark to the club where his father Alfie played from 2000-2003.

Erling was born in 2000 so won’t have too many memories of his dad in a sky blue shirt, but he’s expected to make an instant impact on a team who badly needed a center forward.

And he admits he’s a fan of club.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. I like the style. I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”

One thing we still don’t know? Haaland’s shirt number. It seems like that could be a clue that Gabriel Jesus, the club’s current No. 9, is headed for a new home this summer (NM).

June 13 – Arsenal signs Marquinhos (not that one)

The Gunners have nabbed a big name… for the future (maybe).

This Marquinhos is decidedly not the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defensive wonder, but a 19-year-old is coming to North London from Sao Paolo in Brazil.

The younger Marquinhos made his senior debut in the Summer of 2021 and will be a project for the future at Arsenal (NM).

June 12 – Manchester United keeping close eye on Robert Lewandowski

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United are keen on signing Robert Lewandowski, if his dream move to Barcelona doesn’t work out. Lewandowski, 33, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he has one year left on his current contract with the German giants. However, Barcelona have yet to agree a fee with Bayern and given the financial restrictions on the Spanish giants it appears it may take some time for them to offload players and sort out their finances to bring Lewandowski in.

With that in mind, United are lurking in the background as they aim to give the Polish superstar an alternative. Per the report, United are absolutely fine with paying Lewandowski $500,000 per week and the transfer fee to Bayern will be no issue.

Is this the kind of player Erik ten Hag and United really need as they try and rebuild?

There’s no doubt Lewandowski will score over 20 goals a season (at least) but United have brought in the likes of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years and have failed to get the best out of both of them. Ronaldo had success last season but can he and Lewandowski start up top and be successful in the kind of possession based, free-flowing and flexible team Erik ten Hag wants to create? If United sign Lewandowski then it seems like just another short-term flashy signing they hope will wow people rather than actually creating a team which can compete. That’s not disrespecting Lewandowski, who is a phenomenal player, but the fact that United seem to be seriously linked with another signing like this shows that they still don’t really know what they are or what they want to become. (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham interested in signing Richarlison

A report from The Athletic states that Tottenham are interested in signing Richarlison and are willing to pay $65 million for the Everton and Brazil star. However, the report goes on to state that Everton want more than that fee for their star forward. The 25-year-old has previously stated that he has spoken to Everton and Frank Lampard about his future but didn’t reveal what was said. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be keen on signing Richarlison, who has scored 38 Premier League goals in 135 appearances for the Toffees. His contract runs out in the summer of 2024 and this window represents the maximum value Everton would get for him if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Would Richarlison to Tottenham make sense? He probably wouldn’t be first-choice as Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski would start in the three positions up top. That said, Antonio Conte is going to want to rotate his squad a lot more next season as Spurs are in the Champions League. Richarlison would be a top quality ‘next man up’ for that front three and would likely start at least 20-25 games a season in all competitions. Playing in the right team and getting chances on a plate, he would score a lot. He also really fits in well with Antonio Conte’s philosophy as he works hard, runs the channels and can play up top on his own or as underneath a striker or out wide. (JPW)

June 11 – Arsenal keen on Raphinha

We know that Arsenal are prioritizing the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer, but according to The Telegraph they also have more than one eye on Raphinha. The Leeds and Brazil winger, 25, has just two years left on his contract at Elland Road and he’s widely expected to leave this summer. Barcelona, Liverpool and many other teams have been linked with Raphinha in the past but there’s be no movement even though his agent (former Portugal legend Deco) has repeatedly discussed his client moving on soon.

Would this be a good move for Arsenal? They already have a lot of similar players to Raphinha and strengthening in midfield and up top (ahem, Tielemans and Jesus) should be their priority. If Raphinha is still available after that then he’s worth looking at but is he want Arsenal need? They have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli around in the attacking midfield roles and this seems like it would be a luxury signing and a little unnecessary. But if the price is right (around $61 million is the asking price) his quality is undoubted. (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

June 11 – Real Madrid complete signing of Aurelien Tchouameni in deal worth up to $105 million

Reigning European and Spanish champions Real Madrid are wasting no time in strengthening their ridiculous strong squad, as they’ve splashed out an initial $85 million (which could rise to $105 million including add-ons) to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The French international, 22, is regarded as one of the top defensive midfielders in the game and his move to Real sets them up very nicely to replace Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos when that legendary trio decides to call time on their careers. Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are a sensational midfield trio for Real’s future and this addition saw Real beat all of the top clubs in Europe to his signature. What a talent he is. (JPW)

June 10 – Spurs lead race for Djed Spence

A report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin states that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence (who excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and was a huge part of their promotion to the Premier League) with the fee expected to be around $24.6 million. Spence, 21, has been chased by several Premier League clubs and teams across Europe as his attacking display down the right flank caused PL sides all kinds of problems in Forest’s FA Cup run this season.

Antonio Conte currently has Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his main right wing-back options but Spence is a rising star and the England U21 defender will push hard for a starting spot this season if he does move to Spurs. The former Arsenal academy product is heading back to the other half of north London, it seems. Meanwhile, Conte is building a very solid squad after adding Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster early in the summer window. (JPW)

June 10 – Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus wants a move to another Premier League team. He has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham are also said to be interested. With Erling Haaland (see below) coming in, Jesus won’t be first-choice at City and he has been very good, consistently, over the last five years. However, the 25-year-old would be the main man up top at Arsenal and surely that appeals to him rather than signing for another club where he is the back-up forward, like he was at City after being in the shadows of Sergio Aguero season after season.

June 10 – Quartet leave Everton as free agents

Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Gylfi Sigurdsson have all left Everton as their contracts have expired. Delph and Kenny played pretty big roles in keeping Everton in the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season. There will be an almighty freshening up of the squad at Goodison Park this summer and that is badly needed given the roster of players who are remnants of Ronald Koeman, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez. (JPW)

June 10 – Liverpool frontrunners to sign Darwin Nunez

A report from The Athletic states that Darwin Nunez has decided he wants to sign for Liverpool and there is an agreement in place between the club and the player. The Benfica and Uruguay star, 22, has a host of suitors across Europe thanks to his prolific season with the Portuguese giants which saw him star in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal where they lost to Liverpool. Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and with the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah uncertain, plus Roberto Firmino coming towards the end of his career and Divock Origi already out, Liverpool need to revamp their attacking lineup.

Per the report, Liverpool would have to pay a club-record $106 million to sign Nunez. The Reds spend big when they want to and that worked out well in the case of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Nunez is a rising star in world soccer and his aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around when they close in on buying a player and with Manchester United, Real Madrid and others pushing hard to sign Nunez, it seems like his heart is set on a switch to Anfield. (JPW)

June 8 – West Ham still pursuing Jesse Lingard, willing to sell Said Benrahma

West Ham reportedly remain in hot pursuit of Jesse Lingard, who is set to be a free agent when his Manchester United contract expires on June 30, as David Moyes appears set to finally land his top target after months of coveting the 29-year-old. In other West Ham transfer news, Moyes is ready to offload Said Benrahma after a disappointing first two seasons at the London Stadium. West Ham paid Brentford $40 million for the Algerian winger. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition ✊ pic.twitter.com/JVNW22EVil — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

June 8 – Everton agree deal to sign James Tarkowski from relegated Burnley

James Tarkowski won’t be joining Burnley in the EFL Championship following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, as the 29-year-old center back has reportedly agreed a contract with Everton, who were very nearly relegated themselves this season. Tarkowski’s contract is set to expire on June 30, so he’ll move to Goodison Park without a transfer fee involved. Tarkowski has been at Burnley since January of 2016, when he moved from Brentford, who he previously joined when they were in League One, before winning promotion in his first season at the club, for just under $4 million. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Red Bull Salzburg right back Rasmus Kristensen

Jesse Marsch has been reunited with another former Red Bull Salzburg star, with Leeds announcing on Wednesday their signing of Danish international Rasmus Kristensen. The 24-year-old joined Salzburg the same summer that Marsch took over, in 2019. Kristensen is, of course, the second former Salzburg player to re-join Marsch at Leeds, after USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson signed last month. According to a report from Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund and Brentford were also in the mix to sign Kristensen. (AE)

💬 “Others wanted him, including teams in the Champions League, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world" — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2022

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together. (AE)

June 1 – Manchester United “in talks with Barcelona” over signing Frenkie de Jong

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in direct talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old has spoken over the last few days and says he’s keen to stay at Barca and wants to play in the Champions League. However, it is believed that De Jong may be sold as Barcelona need to get him, and others, off the wage bill in order to fund a move for Robert Lewandowski. The price tag is over $91 million for Frenkie de Jong and he would be the man that Erik ten Hag builds his new-look Manchester United around. If United can pull off this deal it would be a huge coup but is seems like FDJ has reservations. (JPW)

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

June 1 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina linked with Chelsea

Slonina, 18, has been tracked by some of the top clubs in Europe and it is believed that Chelsea and Real Madrid are going head-to-head to sign the young Chicago Fire goalkeeper. Slonina is currently with the USMNT and the dual-national turned down a call-up to the Polish national team last month. Would this be a good move for him? He’d certainly head out on loan somewhere in Europe for a few years and as long as he’s playing regularly somewhere in a top European league, that would be great news for the USMNT. (JPW)

May 31 – DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on two-year deal

Croatian star Ivan Perisic, 33, has signed a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024. He worked with Antonio Conte at Inter and the experienced wide player will bring a winning mentality and quality to Tottenham’s squad. Here we focus on where Perisic will fit in at Tottenham, as this signing suggests that Conte is getting to sign the players he wants this summer. After leading Spurs back to the Champions League, this is no more than the Italian coach deserves. (JPW)

🎙 “I’m really excited to start with the Spurs family” Watch Ivan Perišić’s first interview as a Spurs player! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ktsbfAUEiR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022

May 31 – Tottenham want Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Spurs are very interested in 21-year-old right back/right wing-back Djed Spence. The Middlesbrough player excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, as he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals and promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Per the report, Spence is very interested in working with Antonio Conte and Spurs’ technical director Fabio Paratici has watched Spence closely this season. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle, Brentford and Forest are all trying to sign him permanently too. Spurs have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as their current right back options but Spence would push both for a starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Well then. Sadio Mane appears to have played his final game for Liverpool. Mane, 30, has one year on his contract and he said he would reveal his decision on whether or not he wanted to stay at Liverpool following the Champions League final. Yours truly was waiting for Mane in the mixed zone after the final in Paris but he didn’t appear, but now multiple reports say he wants to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be his next destination. Per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern are negotiating a price for Mane. What a few years he’s had at Liverpool and if he does leave then this is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. (JPW).

May 31 – Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants out to move on from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich and he’s really pushing hard for that move to Barcelona, isn’t he? Here are more details on what the Polish striker has been saying as the goal machine has won everything he can at Bayern and surely they’ll let him move on as he has just one year left on his current contract. What a fit he would be at Barca. (JPW)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports