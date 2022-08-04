Leicester City vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two clubs that struggled with injuries last season meet in an Opening Day fixture that could go the way of Leicester City or Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10m ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Foxes are experiencing tumult as they reportedly have to sell some big names and/or familiar faces in order to balance the books and bring in new blood, with Kasper Schmeichel already out the door.

Meanwhile, Brentford is hopeful that the bumps and bruises that stopped their impressive Premier League return from being one for the ages are gone, and that Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter can take the next steps in their career journeys this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester City vs Brentford.

How to watch Leicester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Stream online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The Foxes are going to ask a lot of Brendan Rodgers, who followed up a pair of fifth-place finishes with an injury-riddled 8th-place finish last season. Now the ex-Celtic hero has watched Kasper Schmeichel walk out the door while James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, and Wesley Fofana are being linked — amongst others — with financial-related exits.

Brentford also fought injuries last season and is hopeful that Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey can help at the back while Keane Lewis-Potter makes up for the departure of Christian Eriksen. Will the Bees get back to buzzing early in the season?

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand. QUESTIONABLE: Wesley Fofana, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Danny Ward, Hamza Choudhury

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos, Ethan Pinnock

