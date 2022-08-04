The 2022-23 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

There are also some which are, shall we say, unique. Yeah, let’s leave it at that. They can’t all be winners, right?

From retro vibes to snazzy patterns, there is a lot of different designs to take in.

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released and we will update this throughout the summer as more are dropped.

1. Arsenal

Now, this is how to unveil your kit. What a video, for both the home and away kits. Also, these three shirts are lovely too. The home kit is one of those jerseys you can wear with a pair of jeans and sneakers and it looks decent and not out of place. Really like the collar and it is just classic Arsenal. Well done. As for the away kit, that is a lovely design and the nod to Arsenal’s U.S. fans is a very special touch. And the third kit is Arsenal’s first-ever move to a pink jersey and it looks warm and inviting.

The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️ Giving a little back to north London ❤️ £5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Back in black ♣️ Introducing The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 Away Kit 😎 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2022

Our Arsenal 22/23 third kit has arrived! 🦩 Available now at Arsenal Direct, https://t.co/OblCU7YfdX and selected retailers 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 29, 2022

2. Manchester United

Wow, this home kit is really nice. Like Arsenal, Man United have gone for the collar and I really like it. With a nod to Eric Cantona and countless United legends, it will be cool to see which players wear the collar up or down. Guaranteed that Bruno Fernandes is wearing that collar up. Guaranteed. The badge is also distinctive and this home shirt really stands out. The away shirt is clean and distinctive too and the white, red and black just works. Big win for United.

An instant classic. Now it's time to take a closer look at our 🆕 home shirt 👇#MUFC || @adidasFootball pic.twitter.com/J1QQ5tUuQ7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

💡 Up in lights. It's time to put our 2022/23 @adidasFootball away shirt under the microscope 🔬#MUFC pic.twitter.com/OUcGLcdNKG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2022

3. Tottenham Hotspur

The home kit is lovely. A recent retro feel to it (reminds me of the kits Gareth Bale dominated in about a decade ago) and I like the yellow trim. Pretty simple and clean design. As for the away kit, it’s simple too. Not sure about the badge being in the middle on this one and the random yellow panel is a bit off putting.

Our new look for 2022/23 😎 Exclusively available online and in-store from Spurs: https://t.co/Ra487SC55c ⚽️ @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/oc5pOEeec2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 7, 2022

Dare to do bold ✊ Introducing our 2022/23 Away Kit 🎬@nikefootball ⚽️ #DareTogether — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 14, 2022

4. Nottingham Forest

Yeah, so this is awesome. Forest are back in the Premier League and they’ve gone for a simple, clean look with their iconic Garibaldi red shirts for the home kit. We’re assuming there will be a sponsor added to this at some point, while their away and third kits are also winners with vibrant colors. Lovely stuff.

5. Chelsea

Yeah, this is lovely. Great shade of blue, as always, and the collar is different but works really well. This is the perfect example of how you can mostly keep a classic look and add a little tweak to make it pop.

Our 2022/23 @nikefootball home shirt! 🤩 A tribute to ex-manager Ted Drake, the man that introduced ‘lion rampant regardant’ which features in the collar of the shirt. 🦁

#ItsAChelseaThing | #ThePrideOfLondon — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2022

6. Brighton

Very strong look for Brighton with their home and away kit and it really works. That crimson looks sensational with the black trim on the away. Lovely stuff. As for the home kit, having Fatboy Slim launch it is epic and a slight change from the usual blue and white stripes was needed and this works well with the gold trim and stripe giving it a pop.

Home sweet home. 👕 Ready for the new season with @BHAFCWomen. 👊 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 22, 2022

The boys head to toe in crimson. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/YRXKexh3uU — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 15, 2022

7. Manchester City

Retro feel to both Man City kits and I like it. The maroon trim on the home kit is very different and it’s pretty cool to see City mix it up a little, as there’s only so much you can do with all blue jerseys. The badge being in the middle of the jersey gives it a retro feel too. The away kit is also a classic red and black stripe number but the horizontal lines are just a little off. They should have been straight lines. The third kit stands out and is a nod to some of their classic fluorescent numbers in years gone by.

For Colin the King 💙 Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived! Available now. Tap to shop! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022

Manchester City has revealed its away kits for the 2022-23 season! What are your thoughts on the new threads? (📸: @ManCity) pic.twitter.com/DyMvmXhJfp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 19, 2022

Buzzin' about our new kit 🐝@pumafootball 🤝 Shop now ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022

8. West Ham

The home kit is quite snazzy isn’t it!? The paint/graffiti designs on the shoulders are out there, but I like it. The away kit is superb, with the all black shirt and the colorful trim on the sleeves. A real beauty and right up there with the best away kits.

This is the new Claret and Blue ⚒️🔥 Buy now in stores and online 👇 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 9, 2022

This is East London. — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 7, 2022

9. Brentford

The Bees have decided to keep the same home kit from 2021-22 for the 2022-23 season and I hope this is the start of a trend in the Premier League. This is brilliant and honestly, do teams need new kits every season? Probably not. This Brentford home kit is very distinctive too. Also, the new away kit is nice and the retro badge is lovely.

"With our fans behind us, we are never away from home. Our Fans. Our Fortress." Welcome to our 22/24 @umbrouk second kit 💙#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/uxwOVBqT8Q — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 22, 2022

10. Crystal Palace

The Eagles have gone for a bit of a different look as it seems like toddlers who are struggling to color between the lines were left in charge of their kit design. You know what? It works. It’s hard to mess up their red and blue home kit and primary white, red and blue away kit and this is nice, so too is the black third kit. Well done, Palace.

All three 🔥 Which one is your favourite? 🤔#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 24, 2022

11. Southampton

Is this Southampton or Ajax? Just checking. Saints usually play in red and white stripes but they keep mixing things up every few years with their home kit and this is pretty decent. Some fans wanted the reverse of this (the stripe in the center to be white with two red blocks on the outside) but it’s different and it works. Talking about different: the away kit. Wow. That is very out there but the nod to being by the South Coast is very cool. In England we would call this a Marmite kit as the sandwich spread stirs very strong opinions. You’ll either love this away kit or hate it. The third kit is pretty safe compared to the away kit and is slick.

Designed to turn heads 👀 pic.twitter.com/898EVTlPO2 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 29, 2022

Taking to the skies! ✈️ The #SaintsFC x @hummel1923 third kit for 2022/23 has arrived! 💚 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 4, 2022

12. Liverpool

Very fresh, clean look to this home kit and I love how bright the white symbols and logos are. In a word this kit looks very slick. The away kit is pretty out there. It makes me a little dizzy just looking at it.

Play to your own beat 🎶 Our 2022/23 @nikefootball away kit is inspired by Liverpool's vibrant music scene 🤩 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022

13. Aston Villa

Safe, steady and classic with both the home and away kit. This is not an adventurous look but Villa are staying true to their claret and blue roots, and the away shirt is very nice indeed.

The 2022/23 Aston Villa home kit is available online now. 😍 #BetterNeverStops — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 8, 2022

Aston Villa's 2022/23 away kit has landed. 🙌#BetterNeverStops — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 22, 2022

14. Everton

Not bad at all. Simple. Smart. Clean. Big fan of the white collar and the pattern on the home shirt is just the right amount of snazzy. The away shirt is bold, but it works. The pink looks lovely but the pattern may be a little too much for some. Overall, a 7/10.

Our 2022/2023 Home Kit is available now! 🤩 Shop online or in-store and get yours today ⤵️ @hummel1923 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 1, 2022

Follow Everton away. 🥁 Introducing our 2022/23 @hummel1923 away kit… — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2022

15. Leicester City

This is fine. Just fine. Not a huge fan of the new slightly large collar but other than that the blue is iconic and the gold for the badge and Adidas logo is a nice touch.

#lcfc’s 2022/23 home shirt by adidas will be available for a limited, online pre-order, exclusively from https://t.co/iP3fvGAlVF from Friday 1 July 🟦#CreateIconic — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 21, 2022

16. Fulham

The home shirt is nice, although the sponsor logo could be a lot smaller. The away shirt is just a bit too much and the color scheme is all over the place.

Introducing our 2022/23 @adidasfootball Home Kit. ⚪️⚫️ OWN IT. Available instore and online from today.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 29, 2022

17. Leeds

This is okay, but the sponsor logo is just massive. Aside from that a solid home kit. The away kit? Hmmm. That is all.

#LUFC and @adidasfootball are delighted to reveal our new away kit ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League campaign — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 3, 2022

18. Bournemouth

Very similar to Palace’s jagged stripes, Bournemouth have gone for it too. It’s pretty slick but the red and black stripes being replaced by a lightning bolt design is a little too much for me. Sometimes you shouldn’t mess with a classic look. The away kit is very nice and plays into the beach vibes, while the third kit is slick.

Our 2022/23 away kit has dropped 🌴🔥 pic.twitter.com/bDMgyIfo1C — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 26, 2022

Equality and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. We're inspired by people and our Everyone Together campaign ❤️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 12, 2022

19. Newcastle United

For the home kit there is only so much you can do with black and white stripes but this is just, meh. The round collar is cool but there’s just a lot going on with the sponsors and I’m not sure about the blue color of the sponsor and the Castore logo. When it comes to the third kit, Newcastle’s Saudi-Arabian owners may have had a slight say in the colors and design.

The iconic black and white stripes. ⚫️⚪️#NUFC's 2022/23 home kit is now available to pre-order!#BetterNeverStops — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022

Ready for the new campaign. 👊 Our 2022/23 Castore away kit will be available to purchase both in-store and online from 10am tomorrow.#BetterNeverStops — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 28, 2022

👕 #NUFC's 2022/23 third kit is now available to order! #BetterNeverStops ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 28, 2022

20. Wolves

There is a lot going on with this home kit too. The patterns on the shoulder and dots on the ribs aren’t really needed and the sponsors just stand out a lot. Obviously the color is awesome. The away kit is very nice though.

