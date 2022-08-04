Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League odds for the 2022-23 season are very interesting, as there are some clear favorites when it comes to the title race, top four battle, relegation and top goalscorer markets.

But have the bookmakers got it right? What bets are the best value?

Below we focus on the key markets ahead of the 2022-23 season kicking off, and will update these Premier League odds throughout the campaign.

Premier League odds for 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Relegation odds

Bournemouth: -200

Fulham: +125

Nottingham Forest: +125

Leeds United: +200

Brentford: +250

Southampton: +275

Everton: +300

Wolves: +500

Crystal Palace: +600

Brighton: +800

Aston Villa: +1400

Leicester City: +1600

West Ham: +2000

Newcastle: +2500

Arsenal: +20000

Manchester United: +20000

Chelsea: +30000

Tottenham: +30000

Liverpool: +50000

Manchester City: +50000

To finish in top four odds

Manchester City: -10000

Liverpool: -1000

Tottenham: -167

Chelsea: -134

Arsenal: +135

Manchester United: +175

Newcastle: +800

West Ham: +1400

Leicester City: +1600

Aston Villa: +1800

Brighton: +2500

Everton: +3300

Crystal Palace: +3300

Wolves: +3300

Brentford: +5000

Leeds: +5000

Southampton: +6600

Nottingham Forest: +6600

Fulham: +8000

Bournemouth: +25000

Title odds

Manchester City: -150

Liverpool: +250

Tottenham: +1200

Chelsea: +1400

Arsenal: +2500

Manchester United: +3300

Newcastle: +15000

West Ham: +25000

Leicester City: +35000

Aston Villa: +35000

Brighton: +50000

Everton: +50000

Crystal Palace: +50000

Wolves: +50000

Leeds: +5000

Southampton: +5000

Nottingham Forest: +5000

Brentford: +100000

Fulham: +10000

Bournemouth: +150000

Top goalscorer

Erling Haaland: +275

Mohamed Salah: +450

Harry Kane: +500

Gabriel Jesus: +800

Darwin Nunez: +1000

Heung-min Son: +1400

Cristiano Ronaldo: +1800

Raheem Sterling: +2800

Jamie Vardy: +3300

Diogo Jota: +4000

Julian Alvarez: +4000

Kai Havertz: +5000

Luis Diaz: +5000

Callum Wilson: +6600

Kevin de Bruyne: +6600

