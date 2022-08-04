Premier League odds, picks: Week 1 of the 2022-23 season

Premier League odds for Matchweek 1 of the season have been released and the wily bookies don’t always get it right. There is plenty of cash to be found for the discreet eye.
ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.
The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.
If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Premier League picks: Week 1 of the 2022-23 season
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
When: 3pm ET Friday
Odds: Crystal Palace (+350) v Arsenal (-125) | Draw (+260)
TV Channel: USA Network | STREAM LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Andy Edwards: Palace 2-2 Arsenal
Nicholas Mendola: Palace 1-2 Arsenal
Fulham vs Liverpool
When: 7:30am ET Saturday
Odds: Fulham (+900) v Liverpool (-375) | Draw (+475)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool
Andy Edwards: Fulham 0-4 Liverpool
Nicholas Mendola: Fulham 1-4 Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
When: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+270) v Aston Villa (+100) | Draw (+240)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Bournemouth 1-1 Villa
Andy Edwards: Bournemouth 1-3 Villa
Nicholas Mendola: Bournemouth 0-2 Villa
Leeds United vs Wolves
When: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Leeds (+130) v Wolves (+220) | Draw (+225)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Leeds 1-1 Wolves
Andy Edwards: Leeds 2-0 Wolves
Nicholas Mendola: Leeds 2-1 Wolves
Leicester City vs Brentford
When: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Leicester (+100) v Brentford (+250) | Draw (+260)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Leicester 1-2 Brentford
Andy Edwards: Leicester 1-2 Brentford
Nicholas Mendola: Leicester 1-1 Brentford
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
When: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Newcastle (-155) v Nottingham Forest (+450) | Draw (+270)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy Edwards: Newcastle 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Nicholas Mendola: Newcastle 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton
When: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Spurs (-291) v Southampton (+750) | Draw (+400)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
Andy Edwards: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
Nicholas Mendola: Tottenham 4-0 Southampton
Everton vs Chelsea
When: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Odds: Everton (+450) v Chelsea (-160) | Draw (+280)
TV Channel: USA Network | Online: STREAM LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Everton 1-3 Chelsea
Andy Edwards: Everton 1-1 Chelsea
Nicholas Mendola: Everton 0-2 Chelsea
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion
When: 9am ET Sunday
Odds: Man Utd (-171) v Brighton (+475) | Draw (+290)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton
Andy Edwards: Manchester United 2-2 Brighton
Nicholas Mendola: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton
West Ham vs Manchester City
When: 11:30am ET Sunday
Odds: West Ham (+700) v Man City (-276) | Draw (+400)
Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: West Ham 1-2 Man City
Andy Edwards: West Ham 0-3 Man City
Nicholas Mendola: West Ham 1-3 Man City