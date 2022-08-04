Premier League odds, picks: Week 1 of the 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 1 of the season have been released and the wily bookies don’t always get it right. There is plenty of cash to be found for the discreet eye.

ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.

If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Premier League picks: Week 1 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

When: 3pm ET Friday

Odds: Crystal Palace (+350) v Arsenal (-125) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel: USA Network | STREAM LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Palace 1-2 Arsenal

Andy Edwards: Palace 2-2 Arsenal

Nicholas Mendola: Palace 1-2 Arsenal

Fulham vs Liverpool

When: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+900) v Liverpool (-375) | Draw (+475)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

Andy Edwards: Fulham 0-4 Liverpool

Nicholas Mendola: Fulham 1-4 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

When: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+270) v Aston Villa (+100) | Draw (+240)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Bournemouth 1-1 Villa

Andy Edwards: Bournemouth 1-3 Villa

Nicholas Mendola: Bournemouth 0-2 Villa

Leeds United vs Wolves

When: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Leeds (+130) v Wolves (+220) | Draw (+225)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Leeds 1-1 Wolves

Andy Edwards: Leeds 2-0 Wolves

Nicholas Mendola: Leeds 2-1 Wolves

Leicester City vs Brentford

When: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+100) v Brentford (+250) | Draw (+260)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Leicester 1-2 Brentford

Andy Edwards: Leicester 1-2 Brentford

Nicholas Mendola: Leicester 1-1 Brentford

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

When: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (-155) v Nottingham Forest (+450) | Draw (+270)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Andy Edwards: Newcastle 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Nicholas Mendola: Newcastle 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

When: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Spurs (-291) v Southampton (+750) | Draw (+400)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

Andy Edwards: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

Nicholas Mendola: Tottenham 4-0 Southampton

Everton vs Chelsea

When: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+450) v Chelsea (-160) | Draw (+280)

TV Channel: USA Network | Online: STREAM LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Everton 1-3 Chelsea

Andy Edwards: Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Nicholas Mendola: Everton 0-2 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

When: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Man Utd (-171) v Brighton (+475) | Draw (+290)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

Andy Edwards: Manchester United 2-2 Brighton

Nicholas Mendola: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton

West Ham vs Manchester City

When: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: West Ham (+700) v Man City (-276) | Draw (+400)

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: West Ham 1-2 Man City

Andy Edwards: West Ham 0-3 Man City

Nicholas Mendola: West Ham 1-3 Man City

