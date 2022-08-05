Frank Lampard and Chelsea have started a lot of scrutinized Premier League campaigns together, but this one sees the Everton boss and his former club on opposite sides at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Lampard’s celebrations upon successfully navigating his first dance with relegation will be memorable but Everton has a messy obstacle course to clear in order to not find itself doing a similar jitterbug this season.

There are a number of questions for his longtime pals and former employers, too, as Chelsea’s sent Romelu Lukaku packing while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left two holes in their back line.

Kalidou Koulibaly and maybe Marc Cucurella could go a long way toward fixing things up for the Blues, who still have a wealth of attacking options and a midfield few can hope to mimic on a given Premier League matchday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Chelsea.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

How will Everton bounce back from Richarlison’s exit? The Toffees will hope that a heaping helping of Premier League experience gets them back on level footing. In Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski, at least, they’ll have more experience in fighting at the foot of the table.

Did Raheem Sterling take Pep Guardiola’s Man City to the next level or was it vice versa? Sterling’s strong showings in an England shirt lend plenty of hope to Chelsea fans as the flashy forward begins life with a third “Big Six” club. Will Kalidou Koulibaly deliver the goods in the place of Antonio Rudiger in a late-arriving Premier League debut season?

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend. QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Armando Broja, Timo Werner. OUT: Ross Barkley.

