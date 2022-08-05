Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (knee)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Timo Werner (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee), Salomon Rondon (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed), Asmir Begovic (ankle)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Daniel James (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (achilles), Junior Firpo (knee), Adam Forshaw (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Naby Keita (illness), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh), Jadon Sancho (illness), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee) | OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (hamstring), Japhet Tanganga (illness) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Oliver Skipp (foot)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (fitness), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Issa Diop (knock)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Matija Sarkic (hamstring)

