Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Kortney Hause (knee)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Timo Werner (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee), Salomon Rondon (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed), Asmir Begovic (ankle)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Daniel James (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (achilles), Junior Firpo (knee), Adam Forshaw (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Naby Keita (illness), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh), Jadon Sancho (illness), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee) | OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (hamstring), Japhet Tanganga (illness) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Oliver Skipp (foot)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (fitness), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Issa Diop (knock)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Matija Sarkic (hamstring)