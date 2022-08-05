The Premier League odds for the 2022-23 season are very interesting, as there are some clear favorites when it comes to the title race, top four battle, relegation and top goalscorer markets.
But have the bookmakers got it right? What bets are the best value?
Below we focus on the key markets ahead of the 2022-23 season kicking off, and will update these Premier League odds throughout the campaign.
Premier League odds for 2022-23 season
Relegation odds
Bournemouth: -200
Fulham: +125
Nottingham Forest: +125
Leeds United: +200
Brentford: +250
Southampton: +275
Everton: +300
Wolves: +500
Crystal Palace: +600
Brighton: +800
Aston Villa: +1400
Leicester City: +1600
West Ham: +2000
Newcastle: +2500
Arsenal: +20000
Manchester United: +20000
Chelsea: +30000
Tottenham: +30000
Liverpool: +50000
Manchester City: +50000
To finish in top four odds
Manchester City: -10000
Liverpool: -1000
Tottenham: -167
Chelsea: -134
Arsenal: +135
Manchester United: +175
Newcastle: +800
West Ham: +1400
Leicester City: +1600
Aston Villa: +1800
Brighton: +2500
Everton: +3300
Crystal Palace: +3300
Wolves: +3300
Brentford: +5000
Leeds: +5000
Southampton: +6600
Nottingham Forest: +6600
Fulham: +8000
Bournemouth: +25000
Title odds
Manchester City: -150
Liverpool: +250
Tottenham: +1200
Chelsea: +1400
Arsenal: +2500
Manchester United: +3300
Newcastle: +15000
West Ham: +25000
Leicester City: +35000
Aston Villa: +35000
Brighton: +50000
Everton: +50000
Crystal Palace: +50000
Wolves: +50000
Leeds: +5000
Southampton: +5000
Nottingham Forest: +5000
Brentford: +100000
Fulham: +10000
Bournemouth: +150000
Top goalscorer
Erling Haaland: +275
Mohamed Salah: +450
Harry Kane: +500
Gabriel Jesus: +800
Darwin Nunez: +1000
Heung-min Son: +1400
Cristiano Ronaldo: +1800
Raheem Sterling: +2800
Jamie Vardy: +3300
Diogo Jota: +4000
Julian Alvarez: +4000
Kai Havertz: +5000
Luis Diaz: +5000
Callum Wilson: +6600
Kevin de Bruyne: +6600