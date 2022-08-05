Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will finish where in the Premier League table for the 2022-23 season?

Our writers have selected their 1-20, as they reveal who they think will win the title, finish in the top four and be relegated from the Premier League.

Of course, these predictions will be 100 percent spot on. That’s how preseason predictions work, right!?

Below you will find the Premier League table predictions from Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards.

Joe Prince-Wright’s Premier League table prediction

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Arsenal

5. Manchester United

6. Chelsea

7. West Ham

8. Newcastle

9. Leicester

10. Brighton

11. Aston Villa

12. Brentford

13. Crystal Palace

14. Southampton

15. Wolves

16. Leeds

17. Everton

18. Nottingham Forest

19. Fulham

20. Bournemouth

Nicholas Mendola’s Premier League table prediction

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Spurs

4. Man United

5. Arsenal

6. Chelsea

7. West Ham

8. Aston Villa

9. Newcastle

10. Crystal Palace

11. Leeds

12. Brighton

13. Brentford

14. Leicester City

15. Nottingham Forest

16. Wolves

17. Southampton

18. Everton

19. Fulham

20. Bournemouth

Andy Edwards’ Premier League table prediction

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Arsenal

5. Manchester United

6. Chelsea

7. Aston Villa

8. Crystal Palace

9. Newcastle

10. West Ham

11. Leeds

12. Brighton

13. Brentford

14. Everton

15. Wolves

16. Leicester

17. Nottingham Forest

18. Southampton

19. Fulham

20. Bournemouth

