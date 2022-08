Fulham host Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Saturday as the Premier League newcomers have an almighty test on the opening weekend of the new season.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers surged to the second-tier title last season as their yo-yoing between the Premier League and the Championship continues. This season is all about one thing for Fulham: staying in the Premier League.

As for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, they came so close to winning the Premier League title for the second time in three years but Manchester City pipped them to it on the final day. But there’s renewed optimism around Anfield that they can once again be crowned champions.

Below is everything you need ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool on Saturday.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Fulham vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage

GOALLL! Mohamed Salah equalizes for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross missed by Tim Ream and the ball bounces to Salah who taps home. What a game!

Fabio Carvalho, the teenage sensation who joined Liverpool from Fulham this summer, volleys an effort over. Cue relief among the home fans.

GOALLL! Fulham go 2-1 up. Mitrovic slots home the penalty kick after he was clearly fouled by Virgil van Dijk. Incredible scenes here at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s fans are in dreamland.

PENALTY TO FULHAM!

GOALLL! Darwin Nunez with an audacious flick which goes in via a deflection after great work from Mohamed Salah down the right. Liverpool equalize. Game well and truly on here at Craven Cottage.

CLOSE! Salah slots the ball across for Darwin Nunez but his back heel finish is saved. Fulham fans sat behind me: ‘This can’t last!’ Could it, though? Liverpool getting quite frustrated.

POST! How did that not go in!? USMNT‘s Tim Ream does brilliantly to win the ball back and surge forward, then Neeskens Kebano’s shot beats Alisson but hits the post and bounces back out. So close to a 2nd for Fulham.

Off the inside of the post! Fulham came very close to doubling their advantage over Liverpool. 📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #FULLIV pic.twitter.com/mTs6bXptcL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 6, 2022

Subdued start to the second half here at Craven Cottage. Fulham sitting a bit deeper and Liverpool trying to pass their way out from the back.

Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott both coming on early in the second half for Liverpool. Thiago is walking off slowly with an injury.

👏 Fulham have been been excellent and totally deserve their lead against Liverpool here in a very lively west London. Here’s how to watch the second half ➡️ https://t.co/qqTf1pV6nn My thoughts from here at Craven Cottage ⤵️ #FFC #LFC #FULLIV pic.twitter.com/dAplh3Eh6t — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 6, 2022

HALF TIME: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool – Mitrovic’s header the difference as Fulham have really rattled Liverpool here. The Reds have come close on a few occasions, but Fulham totally deserve their lead with new signings Pereira and Palhinha particularly impressive.

POST! Luis Diaz hits the post with a beautiful effort as he almost sneaks a shot in from an impossible angle. Liverpool so close to an equalizer.

It should be 1-1. Andy Robertson is found at the back post and his ball across goal just misses the onrushing Liverpool players. Very good game, this.

GOALLLL! That was coming. Aleksandar Mitrovic heads home at the back post as he towers above Trent Alexander-Arnold to nod home. Fulham totally deserve that lead. They’ve been excellent so far. The home fans have gone absolutely bonkers here at Craven Cottage!

It had to be him! After scoring 43 goals in the Championship last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic gives Fulham the lead over Liverpool. #FFC 📺: @peacockTV#MyPLMorning | #FULLIV pic.twitter.com/lBBjewxchA — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 6, 2022

BLOCK! Harrison Reed’s shot is blocked well by Robertson and Mitrovic twice nearly got on the end of a cross. Fulham having a real go here. Liverpool yet to get going.

Fulham’s fans are, shall we say, ‘displeased with the officiating’ in this first half. Joel Matip has got away with a few questionable tackles. Hosts still holding their own.

CLOSE! Fulham’s Pereira whips in a free kick which Tim Ream heads off target, then Joao Palhinha’s effort is deflected wide. Very nice pressure from the hosts.

Luis Diaz has the ball in the back of the net with a lovely curling finish… but Andy Robertson was offside in the build-up. Decent finish from Diaz, though, and much better from Liverpool.

Fulham having a real go here. Antonee Robinson flying down the left flank at every opportunity. Liverpool look a little rattled. The home fans are loving it.

KICK OFF: And a very good chance for Fulham right away! Alexander-Arnold’s clearance falls straight to Mitrovic and he takes a few too many touches, then pokes an effort harmlessly wide. Mitro looked to be a little unsure whether or not to hit that.

Teams are out, it is loud here at the Cottage and we are all set. Let’s go.

Hello and welcome to Craven Cottage! It is a beautiful day here by the banks of the River Thames. What an amazing place to kick off the first Saturday of the new season.

🚨Welcome to Craven Cottage! What a day for a game down here by the banks of the River Thames. Stunning. Can #LFC get off to a flying start vs new boys #FFC? #USMNT’s Ream & Robinson both start. I’ll have live analysis from Fulham vs Liverpool here ➡️ https://t.co/qqTf1pV6nn pic.twitter.com/dNJD9ntC1E — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 6, 2022

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Joe Bryan and Harry Wilson are ruled out with wrist and knee issues respectively, while new signings Bernd Leno, Shane Duffy and Kevin Mbabu are on the bench, while other new boys Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira start. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson start for Fulham.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Jurgen Klopp has been mixing things up throughout preseason but we saw what was very close to his best starting lineup in the Community Shield win against Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool are without Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate are all shaking off knocks. Alisson returns in goal after missing most of preseason with an abdominal issue.

Here's how we line up for our 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener 👊🔴 #FULLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 6, 2022

Key storylines

For Fulham it’s been a wild ride over the last five seasons with two relegations and three promotions to the Premier League. Life at Craven Cottage is anything but dull. All of their hopes are once again pinned on Aleksandar Mitrovic as the Serbian goal machine (at least in the second tier) will be peppered with crosses and the hope is that he can finally become more prolific in the Premier League. Marco Silva has been outspoken about Fulham not making a lot of signings this summer and staying up will be a huge achievement. Silva loves to counter-attack and he needs a good start to the season to build positive vibes. Sidenote: Fulhamerica is still going strong with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson set to play key roles this season.

Liverpool have had a pretty decent, and quiet, offseason overall. They sold Sadio Mane early in the summer but replaced him with club-record signing Darwin Nunez who looks set to be the next forward star at Anfield. And oh yeah, they managed to sign Mohamed Salah to a new long-term contract too. Klopp’s side have had a few strange results in preseason but they are warming up nicely for the new campaign and the big questions are around how Nunez, Diaz and Salah will slot in together as a forward trio, plus how much gas the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcanatara have left in the tank for another push for all four trophies.

