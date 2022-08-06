Premier League, live! Goal videos, analysis, reaction

By Aug 6, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

There is nothing quite like watching Premier League goals flood in on a busy morning and this is exactly what you will see on this page.

[ LIVE: How to watch every single Premier League game ]

Throughout the 2022-23 season we will provide videos of all of the Premier League goals scored across the 380 games.

You won’t miss a thing.

[ MORE: Watch full match replays ] 

Below you will find Premier League goal videos, reaction and analysis during all of the madness.

Latest Premier League news

Fulham vs Liverpool live
Fulham vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, video, stream link
Fulham vs Liverpool
Fulham vs Liverpool: New boys hold title hopefuls
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, video, stream link

LIVE: Premier League goals, videos, reaction, analysis!

GOALLL! Tottenham go 2-1 up. Eric Dier heads home.

GOALLL! Leeds make it 1-1. Good work from Brenden Aaronson leads to a chance and Rodrigo finishes.

GOALLL! Spurs are now level. 1-1. Ryan Sessegnon finishes at the back post after a lovely cross from Dejan Kulusevski.

GOALLL! Southampton are 1-0 up at Tottenham. James Ward-Prowse whips in a beauty.

GOALLL! Wolves go 1-0 up at Leeds and there are wild celebrations among the away players. Daniel Podence does superbly to volley the ball into the floor acrobatically.

GOALLL! The first goal of the 10am ET games is here, as Bournemouth go 1-0 up. Jefferson Lerma smashes home a loose ball in the box after a corner caused havoc.

KICK OFF: We are off and underway in the four Premier League games at 10am ET. My word, I’ve missed this.