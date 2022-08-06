Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has returned and within those many quotable moments that come in the moments after big-time results around England’s top-flight.

Of course, the voices fans usually anticipate following games belong to the managers but there’s an increased USMNT presence around the PL this season.

Numerous USMNT player transfers into and around the Premier League, as well as Fulham’s promotion, have drawn more American voices into the spotlight.

Fulham veteran Tim Ream spoke to the cameras after Fulham drew Liverpool 2-2 while Brenden Aaronson met with the microphones following his work in helping Leeds beat Wolves.

Tim Ream reaction: USMNT defender says Fulham earned point vs Liverpool

Brenden Aaronson reaction: Leeds’ Elland Road crowd provides ‘legendary’ experience

Premier League manager reaction: Best of Week 1

As for Premier League managers, there was plenty from them as well.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his players — as well as dry grass at Craven Cottage — despite the Reds producing more xG than any other team in the PL this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel, like Frank Lampard, is counting on fresh legs to inject life in his team’s bid to succeed in the 2022-23 season, while Antonio Conte, Jesse Marsch, and Mikel Arteta are buzzing after Week 1 wins.

Jurgen Klopp reaction: Point was good, Liverpool was bad

Thomas Tuchel reaction: Chelsea needs energy from its new transfers

Antonio Conte reaction: Tottenham’s strong mentality inspired comeback

Jesse Marsch reaction: Leeds United delivered on its promise, plan

Mikel Arteta reaction: Hungry Arsenal earned win over Palace

