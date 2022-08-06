Who will finish where in the Premier League table for the 2022-23 season?
Our writers have selected their 1-20, as they reveal who they think will win the title, finish in the top four and be relegated from the Premier League.
Of course, these predictions will be 100 percent spot on. That’s how preseason predictions work, right!?
Below you will find the Premier League table predictions from Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards.
Joe Prince-Wright’s Premier League table prediction
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Arsenal
5. Manchester United
6. Chelsea
7. West Ham
8. Newcastle
9. Leicester
10. Brighton
11. Aston Villa
12. Brentford
13. Crystal Palace
14. Southampton
15. Wolves
16. Leeds
17. Everton
18. Nottingham Forest
19. Fulham
20. Bournemouth
Nicholas Mendola’s Premier League table prediction
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Spurs
4. Man United
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. West Ham
8. Aston Villa
9. Newcastle
10. Crystal Palace
11. Leeds
12. Brighton
13. Brentford
14. Leicester City
15. Nottingham Forest
16. Wolves
17. Southampton
18. Everton
19. Fulham
20. Bournemouth
Andy Edwards’ Premier League table prediction
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Arsenal
5. Manchester United
6. Chelsea
7. Aston Villa
8. Crystal Palace
9. Newcastle
10. West Ham
11. Leeds
12. Brighton
13. Brentford
14. Everton
15. Wolves
16. Leicester
17. Nottingham Forest
18. Southampton
19. Fulham
20. Bournemouth