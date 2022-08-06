Tottenham vs Southampton, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

Tottenham vs Southampton: Antonio Conte will begin his first full season as Spurs manager, with expectations in north London suddenly sky-high, when Saints visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton were one of just four sides (Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United being the others) that Tottenham failed to beat at least once last season. Saints got a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s in December and stole all three points with a pair of late goals in this very fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Southampton.

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

After securing 4th place and a return to the UEFA Champions League last season, Tottenham attacked the summer transfer window with a meticulously crafted shopping list, little time to waste and a new injection of cash totaling more than $180 million. Conte had nearly seven months to run the rule over the squad and assess which areas most desperately needed addressing. Now, with most of the pieces in place well ahead of the new season’s kickoff, it’s no longer a hope, but an expectation, that Spurs start quickly and establish themselves as “the best of the rest” with the best chance of anyone to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

As for Southampton, the name of the game is simply staying in the Premier League, and Ralph Hasenuttl try to do it with a crew of young players largely inexperienced in England’s top flight. Five key signings were made this summer — midfielder Romeo Lavia (18 years old), forward Sekou Mara (20), goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (20), midfielder Joe Aribo (26) and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) — with plenty of playing time certainly up for grabs early in the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Yves Bissouma (hamstring), Japhet Tanganga (illness) | OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Oliver Skipp (foot)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee) | OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed)

