Brenden Aaronson thought he had scored a winning goal on his Premier League debut as Leeds beat Wolves 2-1.

However, the goals was given to Rayan Ait-Nouri by the Premier League after a lengthy check to see if the USMNT star or the French defender touched the ball last.

Leeds and Aaronson won’t care, as they got a big win on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

What happened?

Aaronson arrived late in the box to finish off a cross from Patrick Bamford.

He went wild, as did Elland Road, as the American playmaker has become an instant hero for the Yorkshire club.

Aaronson, 21, was Leeds’ big summer signing as he came in to replace Raphinha. And boy did he make a great first impression as he was involved in both goals and was a constant pest.

Making his Premier League debut and being influential in the final third is a moment the Philadelphia Union product would have dreamed about.

USMNT fans, here is the Brenden Aaronson goal video you wanted and will be replaying time and time again.

