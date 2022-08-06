Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Pefok is having a dreamlike Bundesliga debut, as the USMNT center forward is on the scoresheet in a home Berlin derby.

Union Berlin took a 1-0 lead over Hertha Berlin as Pefok, 26, showed poise in meeting Sheraldo Becker’s cross near post, turning a header underneath the keeper.

Pefok scored last week in his competitive debut for Union, a 2-1 extra time win over lower-division Chemnitzer.

Now he’s scored in a derby at Alte Forsterei, giving him two goals in two games for Union following his transfer from Swiss powers BSC Young Boys.

Pefok buried 42 goals and added nine assists for Young Boys over two seasons following a stop-start Ligue 1 career at Stade Rennais.

The big man’s potential is high and Gregg Berhalter will have to keep his eyes on a player he appeared to dismiss after a couple of errors in World Cup qualifying.

WATCH: Jordan Pefok scores opener in Berlin derby

