Erling Haaland doesn’t want to wait long between goals, quipping that his bid to complete a hat trick was “a bit s—” and that he was upset to see the final 25 minutes of Man City’s 2-0 win over West Ham not include an Erling Haaland goal.

Keep in mind he subbed off with 12 minutes to play.

“It’s about 30 minutes since I scored my last goal, so I have to keep going,” Haaland said.

The 22-year-old Norwegian was a menace in his first Premier League match on Sunday, winning and converting a penalty before latching onto an incisive Kevin De Bruyne pass for a combination that seems likely to be as repeated as any in the league this season.

Erling Haaland reaction: Man City star greedy for goals

“Good to get some minutes in the legs,” Haaland said of his brace. “It’s still early in the season and we have to improve.”

Haaland said the win and performance was “as expected,” later saying that he expects better from himself after not following a late pass into the box that could’ve given him a debut hat trick.

“We saw the potential against Bayern,” Haaland said. “Against Liverpool it was a little bit down but it will come… It should’ve been more … If you saw Gundogan before I went off if I kept writing. A bit s— but I was off.”

