Manchester United vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, video, stream link

Manchester United host Brighton on Sunday at Old Trafford as the Erik ten Hag era begins in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have had a very positive preseason as their new manager has already clearly instilled his tactics and philosophy into the playing squad. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong sagas haven’t been too positive for United as the future of the former and a potential deal for the latter is still to be sorted.

As for Brighton, well, Graham Potter’s side are trying to better their best-ever top flight finish of ninth from last season but they will have to do so without Marc Cucurella, who they sold to Chelsea for a deal which could be worth up to $75 million. Potter will still be able to work some magic (sorry, had to do that) and the Seagulls will surely spend that cash on a new striker.

Below is everything you need ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton live.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag as over 75,000 fans will arrive at Old Trafford with a sense of hope and intrigue. The main storyline around United this summer is Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave but it looks like he could actually start on Sunday as Anthony Martial (who has been very impressive in preseason) has a small injury. United are expecting strong comebacks from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho this season, while new signings Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia will all play key roles. Frenkie de Jong still hasn’t signed for United and adding one more quality central midfielder is what ETH wants between now and the end of the summer window. The fact United were hammered late last season by Brighton makes this a good tester for how far they’ve come under Erik ten Hag this summer.

Brighton are one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League and Graham Potter is destined for the very top of the game if they keep this up. The main issue has been scoring goals consistently and if they can do that this season, (new signing Deniz Undav will help with that) the Seagulls could be the team that disrupts the top six and pushes for European qualification. They have a nice mix of youth and experience and every single player knows their roles and responsibilities. Losing Cucurella is a blow but Brighton always have a plan when it comes to recruitment and they will no doubt pick up a few more gems this summer.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Anthony Martial is out with a small hamstring issue, while Cristiano Ronaldo is available but will not start after his limited action during preseason. Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri all have knocks, while Luke Shaw is available after having a fever. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are fit to make their home debut.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Poland international Jakub Moder remains out for Brighton after his serious knee injury last season and he will be out until early 2023. Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister is fit after a groin injury.

