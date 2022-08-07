West Ham vs Man City, live! Score, updates, video, stream link

West Ham vs Man City: The two-time defending Premier League champions will begin their quest for a third straight title when they visit the London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs MAN CITY

Last season saw Pep Guardiola’s side finish one point above runners-up Liverpool as they matched one another, step for step, for the majority of the campaign. The summer arrival of Erling Haaland, one of the two best prospects since Neymar left Brazil for Europe, has raised expectations to a new level. West Ham, meanwhile, are looking to build upon last season’s 7th-place finish, just one point back of Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Man City.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Key storylines & star players

After winning six of the last 11 Premier League titles, Manchester City can now become the first side to pull off a three-peat since rivals Manchester United did it from 2006-2009. There will be bumps in the road early on as Haaland catches up to teammates who have been playing in Guardiola’s system since he arrived in 2016, but the big bet ($80 million, to be exact) is that the big Norwegian’s goal-scoring prowess will pay off in the Champions League, the last elusive piece of the puzzle for Man City. Will the transition cost them points early in the season, or will they hit the ground running with or without immediate production from Haaland?

As for West Ham, the 2022-23 season could be something of a crossroads for the club, as they find it increasingly difficult to break through the glass ceiling that is the Premier League’s “big six.” The Hammers snuck into 6th two seasons ago (and parlayed it into a run to the Europa League semifinals) before falling back to 7th last campaign. Of course, finishing in the top six once every couple years doesn’t make you a top-six side, and so West Ham’s big question is this: Can they realistically make the next step up without spending $100 million every summer for the next three years, a la the big-six sides? Probably not, which means the clock is ticking for David Moyes. If he isn’t likely to take them any higher, the only direction they can go is down, and that won’t sit well with ownership after the significant investments already made.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Issa Diop (knock)

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

