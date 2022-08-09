The UEFA Champions League is back for the 2022-23 season, as teams battle to qualify for the group stages via the qualifying rounds and playoffs.
Plenty of huge teams are battling to qualify for the Champions League this season, with Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers and Benfica all entering the third round of qualifying.
With the playoff round (split into Champions Path and the League Path) then coming up to decide the final six teams will reach the group stage for the Champions League, the battle will be intense as the winner of Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise will face the winner of Monaco vs PSV for a place in the group stage.
There are always plenty of upsets at this stage of the competition as the dream to the reach the Champions League group stage is within touching distance.
Below is the schedule for the second and third qualifying rounds in full, as we will update the scores as they happen.
UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Qualifying rounds in July-August
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
Third qualifying round second leg fixtures, August 9
Champions Path
Tuesday, August 9
Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets – 2pm
Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol – 1pm
Zalgris vs Bodo/Glimt – 12pm
Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa – 1pm
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag – 2pm
Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade – 1pm
League Path
Tuesday, August 9
Midtjylland vs Benfica – 1:45pm
PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco – 2:30pm
Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise – 2:45pm
Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kiev – 2:30pm
Third qualifying round first leg results, August 2-3
Champions Path
Tuesday, August 2
Ludogorets 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 Viktoria Plzen
Wednesday, August 3
Bodo/Glimt 5-0 Zalgris
Maccabi Haifa 4-0 Apollon Limassol
Qarabag 1-1 Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade 5-0 Pyunik
League Path
Tuesday, August 2
Benfica 4-1 Midtjylland
Monaco 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers
Wednesday, August 3
Dynamo Kiev 1-0 Sturm Graz
Playoff round (August 16/17 and August 23/24)
Champions Path
Qarabag or Ferencvaros vs Sherrif Tiraspol or Viktoria Plzen
Bodo/Glimt or Zalgris vs Ludogorets or Dinamo Zagreb
Maccabi Haifa or Apollon Limassol vs Red Star Belgrade or Pyunik
Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor
League Path
Dynamo Kiev or Sturm Graz vs Benfica or Midtjylland
Union Saint-Gilloise or Rangers vs Monaco or PSV Eindhoven
Group stage draw on August 25 at 12pm ET
How the Champions League draw works (from UEFA)
- There will be two draws: one for the eight teams in the Champions path (including two entering at this stage), the other for the four clubs in the League path.
- The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided pairing will be used for the purposes of the draw.
- The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.
- The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.
- Sides from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.