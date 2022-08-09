Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League is back for the 2022-23 season, as teams battle to qualify for the group stages via the qualifying rounds and playoffs.

Plenty of huge teams are battling to qualify for the Champions League this season, with Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers and Benfica all entering the third round of qualifying.

With the playoff round (split into Champions Path and the League Path) then coming up to decide the final six teams will reach the group stage for the Champions League, the battle will be intense as the winner of Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise will face the winner of Monaco vs PSV for a place in the group stage.

There are always plenty of upsets at this stage of the competition as the dream to the reach the Champions League group stage is within touching distance.

Below is the schedule for the second and third qualifying rounds in full, as we will update the scores as they happen.

UEFA Champions League scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Qualifying rounds in July-August

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Third qualifying round second leg fixtures, August 9

Champions Path

Tuesday, August 9

Dinamo Zagreb vs Ludogorets – 2pm

Viktoria Plzen vs Sheriff Tiraspol – 1pm

Zalgris vs Bodo/Glimt – 12pm

Apollon Limassol vs Maccabi Haifa – 1pm

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag – 2pm

Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade – 1pm

League Path

Tuesday, August 9

Midtjylland vs Benfica – 1:45pm

PSV Eindhoven vs Monaco – 2:30pm

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise – 2:45pm

Sturm Graz vs Dynamo Kiev – 2:30pm

Third qualifying round first leg results, August 2-3

Champions Path

Tuesday, August 2

Ludogorets 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-2 Viktoria Plzen

Wednesday, August 3

Bodo/Glimt 5-0 Zalgris

Maccabi Haifa 4-0 Apollon Limassol

Qarabag 1-1 Ferencvaros

Red Star Belgrade 5-0 Pyunik

League Path

Tuesday, August 2

Benfica 4-1 Midtjylland

Monaco 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers

Wednesday, August 3

Dynamo Kiev 1-0 Sturm Graz

Playoff round (August 16/17 and August 23/24)

Champions Path

Qarabag or Ferencvaros vs Sherrif Tiraspol or Viktoria Plzen

Bodo/Glimt or Zalgris vs Ludogorets or Dinamo Zagreb

Maccabi Haifa or Apollon Limassol vs Red Star Belgrade or Pyunik

Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

League Path

Dynamo Kiev or Sturm Graz vs Benfica or Midtjylland

Union Saint-Gilloise or Rangers vs Monaco or PSV Eindhoven

Group stage draw on August 25 at 12pm ET

How the Champions League draw works (from UEFA)

There will be two draws: one for the eight teams in the Champions path (including two entering at this stage), the other for the four clubs in the League path.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings. The higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided pairing will be used for the purposes of the draw.

The teams in each draw will be divided equally between seeded and unseeded sides in accordance with the club coefficient rankings.

The balls containing the names of the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the balls containing the unseeded sides will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play at home in the first leg.

Sides from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

