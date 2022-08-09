The first Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season are here!

Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars came flying out of the traps.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, it was a great start to the season. It feels like a few of these signings are here to stay for the season in our top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 1

1. Erling Haaland (Man City)

2. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

3. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

4. William Saliba (Arsenal)

5. Rodri (Man City)

6. Bruno Guimares (Newcastle)

7. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

9. Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

10. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

11. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

12. Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

13. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

14. Pascal Gross (Brighton)

15. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

16. Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

18. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)

19. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

20. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

