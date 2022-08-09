Thiago Alcantara set for weeks out of Liverpool lineup

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury suffered in Saturday’s season-opening draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 31-year-old Barcelona and Bayern Munich veteran played 85 minutes of Liverpool’s Community Shield triumph but left the pitch Saturday after 51.

Thiago has missed time with knee, calf, and hip injuries plus a positive test for the coronavirus over his two-plus seasons at Liverpool.

He has three goals and five assists in this time.

Liverpool has four Premier League matches before September. The Anfield powers will face:

Crystal Palace at home (Monday)

Manchester United away (Monday, Aug. 22)

Bournemouth at home (Aug. 27)

Newcastle at home (Aug. 31)

The Reds have Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott as midfield options.

Liverpool went 7W-5D-1L without Thiago last Premier League season while posting a 21W-3D-1L record when he made it onto the pitch.

Will the Reds add to their midfield given another example of the elite midfielder’s temperamental health?

