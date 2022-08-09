After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.
With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.
With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams moving to Leeds, Matt Turner joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Chris Richards signing for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson back in the PL after promotion, there are seven USMNT players set for regular minutes this season.
Goalkeeping duo Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath have been loaned out by Man City and Nottingham Forest to Championship teams Middlesbrough and Luton Town respectively.
Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League.
Matchweek 1: How did USMNT players perform in the Premier League?
Brenden Aaronson
Played 84 minutes for Leeds United vs Wolves
Involved in both of Leeds’ goals in 2-1 win
Won ball back in the box before Rodrigo’s equalizer in first half
Looked to have scored winner, but went down as an own goal
Constant pest as he chased down loose balls and buzzed around Bamford
Tyler Adams
Played 90 minutes for Leeds United vs Wolves
Broke up play extremely well in central midfield
Wolves often bypassed midfield and caused Leeds’ back four problems
Played a superb midfield-splitting pass to help set up winning goal
Christian Pulisic
Played 25 minutes for Chelsea at Everton
Came on as a second half sub to help Chelsea see out the 1-0 at Everton
Did not see much of the ball as Everton looked for an equalizer in a scrappy game
Tim Ream
Played 90 minutes for Fulham vs Liverpool, as captain
Brilliant defending in first half on multiple occasions, had Roberto Firmino in his back pocket
However, failed to clear the cross for Salah’s equalizer as ball skipped off his head
Overall, kept Fulham’s spirits up and they grabbed a big point in the 2-2 draw
Center back is building a case to be included in the USMNT World Cup squad
Chris Richards
Unused substitute for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Has only just joined Palace from Bayern Munich, so will take time to settle in
The two center backs he was behind had mixed outings
Joachim Andersen was superb with long-range passing, while Marc Guehi (captain) scored an own goal
Antonee Robinson
Played 90 minutes for Fulham vs Liverpool
Fantastic display from the left back, who got forward at every opportunity
Had a tough assignment with Mohamed Salah on his side but coped with it really well
Appears to be stronger and quicker than ever
Will have been a little disappointed with a few of his crosses in the first half
Matt Turner
Unused substitute for Arsenal at Crystal Palace
Arsenal won 2-0 at Palace, with Aaron Ramsdale making two big saves
However, Ramsdale had a few shaky moments with the ball at his feet
Turner shown celebrating with a big smile on his face at the final whistle