VIDEO: Premier League opening weekend lessons, matchweek 2 preview

ProSoccerTalk is back for another season of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in regularly to share ours views once again this season. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League and the USMNT…

Who impressed the most in Premier League opening weekend?

Manchester United, Liverpool struggle to open new season

USMNT stars Adams, Aaronson give Leeds reason for hope

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be litmus test for Spurs’ title hopes

Follow @AndyEdMLS