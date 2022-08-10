Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Fabio Vieira (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Kortney Hause (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (groin)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
Chelsea injuries
None
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed), Asmir Begovic (ankle)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (achilles), Junior Firpo (knee), Adam Forshaw (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Issa Diop (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawsom (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)