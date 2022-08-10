Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Aug 10, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

More Arsenal news

Arsenal vs Leicester live
Arsenal vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League reaction
Premier League manager, player reaction: Video from Klopp, Tuchel, Conte,...
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal video - Premier League
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Young Gunners start new season with win

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (groin)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

None

More Chelsea news

USMNT
US Players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?
Chelsea transfer news
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League reaction
Premier League manager, player reaction: Video from Klopp, Tuchel, Conte,...

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed), Asmir Begovic (ankle)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (achilles), Junior Firpo (knee), Adam Forshaw (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)

More Liverpool news

Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara set for weeks out of Liverpool lineup
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

USMNT transfer news
USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester City transfer news
Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)

More Manchester United news

Manchester United
What, exactly, is Manchester United doing?
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot)

More Tottenham news

Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest
Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Issa Diop (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawsom (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)