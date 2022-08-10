Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (groin)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

None

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed), Asmir Begovic (ankle)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (achilles), Junior Firpo (knee), Adam Forshaw (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Issa Diop (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawsom (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)

