Fantasy Premier League, Week 2: Who to captain, top transfer targets

Fantasy Premier League’s Week 1 had Man City and Liverpool fans nodding their heads, even if the latter didn’t get all three points.

That’s because the biggest signings for both sides delivered star performances, as Erling Haaland scored twice for Man City and might’ve scored four on another day, while Darwin Nunez came off the bench to ask Jurgen Klopp for more playing time in front of the world.

We know Klopp was always going to give it to him, but those two players finishing Nos. 1 and 2 on the xG chart for Week 1 despite neither going 90 minutes is a real treat for early adopters of the imports.

Now we’ll take a look at Week 2 of the Fantasy Premier League season, with some obvious captain candidates and a few sneaky values if you’re looking to use your transfer adds in the wisest manner possible.

Let’s start where you almost always should: Opponents and expectations of wins (and hence, goals):

Fantasy Premier League, Week 2 captain choices

Erling Haaland, Man City vs Bournemouth, £11.6 (+0.1)

Those who captained Haaland in Week 1 have already been rewarded with two goals and fans are already paying more than Haaland’s preseason value of £11.5. To think he won’t deliver again in his home opener, even against a Bournemouth team that blanked Aston Villa, isn’t a great projection, is it?

Bruno Fernandes, Man United at Brentford, £10.0

Fernandes came close to scoring in the opening quarter-hour versus Brighton and now his stung Red Devils visit a Bees side who conceded two first-half goals to Leicester City. United beat Brentford 3-0 and 3-1 last season, with Fernandes scoring at Old Trafford and dialing up two assists at Brentford Community Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal vs Leicester City, £8.0

If you had any doubts about Jesus’ import to Mikel Arteta’s attack, let them melt away under the heat of his six dribbles completed against Crystal Palace. Gabby’s got five goals in nine career matches against Leicester, all of them Man City wins.

Fantasy Premier League, Week 2 transfer adds

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa vs Everton, £7.4 (-0.1)

Everton held Chelsea to a single goal but also lost two centerbacks to injury. Mason Holgate, James Tarkowski, and Michael Keane can still hold their own, but Villa will be fired up after a surprising away loss to open the season and Watkins scored 14 and 11 goals the previous two PL seasons.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal vs Leicester City, £8.0

The 20-year-old has two assists in four career PL matches against Leicester and the Gunners’ attack looks ready to finish even more chances this season while Leicester has already conceded a pair of goals to Brentford.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal vs Leicester City, £5.1 (+0.1)

Sensing a theme here? Zinchenko showed his value in a big way against Palace, piling up 12 fantasy points in his Arsenal debut.

James Tarkowski, Everton at Aston Villa, £4.5

Tarkowski’s gonna start every week, and that’s underlined and italicized now that Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina are out. The Toffees’ next three fixtures are Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, £9.0

Nunez made his claim for a starting spot with his Week 1 performance, and we know it’s coming sooner rather than later. The Uruguayan’s 1.67 xG was the second-best (Haaland) in the Premier League despite coming over just 37 minutes. His .49 xA was 10th.

Rodrigo, Leeds at Southampton, £6.0

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds at Southampton, £5.5

Both delivered attack mode last weekend with Rodrigo scoring and Aaronson forcing an own goal. Listed as midfielders? Yes please.

Premier League Week 2 fixtures, odds Aston Villa (-125) vs Everton (+350) | Draw (+250) Arsenal (-216) vs Leicester City (+550) | Draw (+350) Brighton (+140) vs Newcastle United (+200) | Draw (+220) Man City (-1500) vs Bournemouth (+2800) | Draw (+1000) Southampton (+125) vs Leeds United (+200) | Draw (+250) Wolves (+130) vs Fulham (+220) | Draw (+225) Brentford (+260) vs Man United (+100) | Draw (+250) Nottingham Forest (+325) vs West Ham (-115) | Draw (+250) Chelsea (+125) vs Tottenham Hotspur (+210) | Draw (+240) Liverpool (-500) vs Palace (+1300) | Draw (+550)

