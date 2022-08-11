Premier League odds, picks: Week 2 of the 2022-23 season

Premier League odds for Matchweek 2 of the season have been released and our staff’s ready to improve on a solid first week.

ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.

The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.

If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 1

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Nick, Andy, and Joe all had something to be brag about after the PL’s first weekend of fixtures. Nick boasts the most wins with seven of 10 correct picks, while Andy and Joe both came closest to scoring a big upset.

Joe was the only one to predict Bournemouth would get a point from Aston Villa, and the Cherries got all three, while Andy was the only one of our trio to pick a Brighton result.

STANDINGS

Nick Mendola, 7-3

Andy Edwards, 5-5

Joe Prince-Wright, 4-6

Biggest upsets

JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)

Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)

Aston Villa vs Everton Odds: Aston Villa (-125) vs Everton (+350) | Draw (+250)

When: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE Joe Prince-Wright: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton

Andy Edwards: Aston Villa 3-2 Everton

Nicholas Mendola: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

Arsenal vs Leicester City



When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium Odds: Arsenal (-216) vs Leicester City (+550) | Draw (+350)When: 10am ET SaturdayTV Channel:

Joe Prince-Wright: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester

Andy Edwards: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester

Nicholas Mendola: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City

Brighton vs Newcastle

Odds: Brighton (+140) vs Newcastle United (+200) | Draw (+220)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Brighton 2-2 Newcastle

Andy Edwards: Brighton 2-1 Newcastle

Nicholas Mendola: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

Man City vs Bournemouth

Odds: Man City (-1500) vs Bournemouth (+2800) | Draw (+1000)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 4-1 Bournemouth

Andy Edwards: Man City 3-0 Bournemouth

Nicholas Mendola: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth

Southampton vs Leeds United

Odds: Southampton (+125) vs Leeds United (+200) | Draw (+250)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Southampton 1-1 Leeds

Andy Edwards: Southampton 2-2 Leeds

Nicholas Mendola: Saints 1-2 Leeds

Wolves vs Fulham

Odds: Wolves (+130) vs Fulham (+220) | Draw (+225)

When: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Joe Prince-Wright: Wolves 1-2 Fulham

Andy Edwards: Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Nicholas Mendola: Wolves 1-1 Fulham

Brentford vs Manchester United

Odds: Brentford (+260) vs Man United (+100) | Draw (+250)

When: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC | STREAM LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Brentford 1-2 Man United

Andy Edwards: Brentford 2-2 Man United

Nicholas Mendola: Brentford 0-2 Man United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+325) vs West Ham (-115) | Draw (+250)

When: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Nottingham Forest 1-3 West Ham

Andy Edwards: Nottingham Forest 1-3 West Ham

Nicholas Mendola: Nottingham Forest 1-2 West Ham

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: Chelsea (+125) vs Tottenham Hotspur (+210) | Draw (+240)

When: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Chelsea 1-2 Spurs

Andy Edwards: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham

Nicholas Mendola: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Liverpool (-500) vs Palace (+1300) | Draw (+550)

When: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Joe Prince-Wright: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Andy Edwards: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

Nicholas Mendola: Liverpool 2-1 Palace

