Premier League odds, picks: Week 2 of the 2022-23 season

Premier League odds for Matchweek 2 of the season have been released and our staff’s ready to improve on a solid first week.
ProSoccerTalk readers have gotten used to Joe Prince-Wright’s picks for several seasons but JPW’s asked Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola to join him on the action this season as we see which PST big mouth’s got a sixth sense.
The Premier League’s 2022-23 season promises to be wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for their season goals.
If you, like us, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, we encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 1
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Nick, Andy, and Joe all had something to be brag about after the PL’s first weekend of fixtures. Nick boasts the most wins with seven of 10 correct picks, while Andy and Joe both came closest to scoring a big upset.
Joe was the only one to predict Bournemouth would get a point from Aston Villa, and the Cherries got all three, while Andy was the only one of our trio to pick a Brighton result.
STANDINGS
Nick Mendola, 7-3
Andy Edwards, 5-5
Joe Prince-Wright, 4-6
Biggest upsets
JPW: Bournemouth draw vs AVFC, Wk 1 (Bournemouth won outright)
Andy: Brighton draw at Man United, Wk 1 (Brighton won outright)
Premier League picks: Week 2 of the 2022-23 season
Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
Aston Villa vs Everton
Odds: Aston Villa (-125) vs Everton (+350) | Draw (+250)
When: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton
Andy Edwards: Aston Villa 3-2 Everton
Nicholas Mendola: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton
Arsenal vs Leicester City
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester
Andy Edwards: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester
Nicholas Mendola: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City
Brighton vs Newcastle
Odds: Brighton (+140) vs Newcastle United (+200) | Draw (+220)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Brighton 2-2 Newcastle
Andy Edwards: Brighton 2-1 Newcastle
Nicholas Mendola: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
Man City vs Bournemouth
Odds: Man City (-1500) vs Bournemouth (+2800) | Draw (+1000)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Andy Edwards: Man City 3-0 Bournemouth
Nicholas Mendola: Man City 4-0 Bournemouth
Southampton vs Leeds United
Odds: Southampton (+125) vs Leeds United (+200) | Draw (+250)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Southampton 1-1 Leeds
Andy Edwards: Southampton 2-2 Leeds
Nicholas Mendola: Saints 1-2 Leeds
Wolves vs Fulham
Odds: Wolves (+130) vs Fulham (+220) | Draw (+225)
When: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Joe Prince-Wright: Wolves 1-2 Fulham
Andy Edwards: Wolves 1-0 Fulham
Nicholas Mendola: Wolves 1-1 Fulham
Brentford vs Manchester United
Odds: Brentford (+260) vs Man United (+100) | Draw (+250)
When: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC | STREAM LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Brentford 1-2 Man United
Andy Edwards: Brentford 2-2 Man United
Nicholas Mendola: Brentford 0-2 Man United
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
Odds: Nottingham Forest (+325) vs West Ham (-115) | Draw (+250)
When: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Nottingham Forest 1-3 West Ham
Andy Edwards: Nottingham Forest 1-3 West Ham
Nicholas Mendola: Nottingham Forest 1-2 West Ham
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Odds: Chelsea (+125) vs Tottenham Hotspur (+210) | Draw (+240)
When: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Chelsea 1-2 Spurs
Andy Edwards: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham
Nicholas Mendola: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Odds: Liverpool (-500) vs Palace (+1300) | Draw (+550)
When: 3pm ET Monday
TV Channel: USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Joe Prince-Wright: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace
Andy Edwards: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace
Nicholas Mendola: Liverpool 2-1 Palace
