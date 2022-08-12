Arsenal vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal looks to continue its recent mastery of Leicester City when it welcomes the Foxes to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Gunners have beaten Leicester in three-consecutive matches, all by two goals. Two of those wins came away from North London, and the Arsenal faithful will be riled up to welcome their team to the pitch for the first time this Premier League season.

Arsenal scooped up a stylish 2-0 win over solid Crystal Palace in Week 1, opening a would-be top-four campaign with a notable victory.

Leicester looked bright in the first half of a season-opening 2-2 draw with Brentford, but the visiting Bees left a lasting impression by scoring the final two goals of the match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka‘s rise has been an incredible one and he’s only looking more dangerous with Gabriel Jesus atop the attack. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but the ex-Manchester City scorer completed as many dribbles as anyone in the Premier League last week and his confidence will only grow alongside his chemistry with Saka, Martin Odegaard, and others.

Leicester City can be lethal when all pistons are firing and James Maddison was very, very good driving the Foxes in front of Brentford. Jamie Vardy looked healthy and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s star continues to rise under the watch of Brendan Rodgers. A result at the Emirates would be nice, performance meeting promise in London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Vieira (ankle), Emile Smith-Rowe (groin)

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee)

