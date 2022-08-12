Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard suffered Week 1 disappointments in charge of Aston Villa and Everton. Now the former England teammates turned Premier League managers stand in each other’s way for an early Saturday tilt at Villa Park (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

Gerrard’s first match since dropping former captain Tyrone Mings did not go well, as it was newly-promoted Bournemouth who shocked the Villans with a 2-0 South Coast surprise.

Everton’s loss to Chelsea was far less surprising but alarming nonetheless in that the Toffees lost two defenders to injury (Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina). The silver lining is that the loss might’ve jolted Everton’s transfer plans and the Toffees look set to add more ahead of the season’s 37 remaining matches.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

It’s difficult to look past the need for Gerrard to deliver a result to calm his own nerves, as Villa won just twice down the stretch last season and losing to Bournemouth is going to do nothing for anyone who isn’t a Cherry. But also keep an eye on the forwards, as Ollie Watkins and Co. will want to get back to scoring ways and quickly against an injury-hit defense.

Can Everton overcome its backline injuries? Frank Lampard will be counting on Mason Holgate to deliver the goods at center back alongside James Tarkowski, and the Toffees also have Michael Keane available.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (groin). OUT: Kortney Hause (knee).

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (fitness). OUT: Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (other), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Ben Godfrey (fibula), Andros Townsend (knee)

