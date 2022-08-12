Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s an all-bird battle down south when Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium ).

Brighton’s Seagulls are coming off a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford while the reformed Magpies of Newcastle sent a controlling welcome message message to Nottingham Forest in a dominant home win over the Tricky Trees.

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are both managers who love free-flowing football and Brighton had the upper hand in recent match-ups between the two before Newcastle took four of six points last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Gross was the brace-bagging star against Manchester United but Brighton’s motor was Moises Caicedo. Center back Adam Webster was good in the Seagulls’ back three and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had a couple of show-stopping moments, too. Brighton might be without superstars following a number of sales, but that hasn’t stopped others from stepping up early in this season.

Newcastle’s midfield was wonderful against Nottingham Forest, led by Bruno Guimares and Joelinton. The Magpies got the job done with goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson, but Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be the ones to watch if Newcastle is to shake free of solid Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh). OUT: Emil Kraft (thigh), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Javi Manquillo (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh).

