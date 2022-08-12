Manchester City vs Bournemouth: The newly promoted Cherries will try to make it back-to-back wins to start the new season when they face the defending Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth were the surprise package of the opening weekend, when they cruised to a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory over highly rated Aston Villa. The victory was a sensational way to mark the Cherries’ return to the Premier League after two seasons in the EFL Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Erling Haaland’s competitive debut (WATCH HERE) left most fans and pundits wondering if anyone will be able to keep pace in the title race. If not, Pep Guardiola and Co., might just waltz to a third straight Premier League title and add to the club’s decade-plus of dominance with a seventh PL trophy in 12 seasons. If there was one knock on recent iterations of title-winning Man City sides, it was the lack of a goal-minded center forward (once Sergio Aguero began his rather rapid decline). Haaland will not only fill that role within the structure of Guardiola’s system, but he’ll also bring a faster, more direct path to goal, as evidenced when Kevin De Bruyne played the simplest through ball to set up his second goal against West Ham (WATCH HERE). If all else fails, just put to the ball in a dangerous area near the big Norwegian, and see what happens.

As for Bournemouth, a 2nd-minute goal from Jefferson Lerma set Scott Parker’s side on their way on the opening day, and Kieffer Moore added the second on a looping header in the 80th minute. Bournemouth’s three-man backline was fantastically drilled and prepared to contain and thoroughly frustrate Steven Gerrard’s side. It was certainly a new approach for the south coast side, who conceded 65 goals (under Eddie Howe) the last time they were in the Premier League. Continuing that trend against Man City will, of course, be a different kind of challenge.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)

