Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Fabio Vieira (ankle) | OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Kortney Hause (knee)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Steven Alzate (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Kalvin Phillips (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (foot)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee), Steve Cook (undisclosed), Scott McKenna (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed), Lyanco (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (abductor)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)