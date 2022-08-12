Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Aug 12, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Fabio Vieira (ankle) | OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (knee)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Steven Alzate (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Konstantinos Tsimikas (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Kalvin Phillips (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (foot)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee), Steve Cook (undisclosed), Scott McKenna (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed), Lyanco (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (abductor)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)