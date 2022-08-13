Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabriel Jesus scored twice and assisted Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka as confident Arsenal smacked Leicester City 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Jesus might’ve had four on another day as the Gunners were a bit too open at the back but kept control of the Foxes by answering a pair of Leicester goals within moments of their concession.

James Maddison scored for Leicester City, who also met the scoreboard through a William Saliba own goal in the loss.

The Foxes stay on one point, while Arsenal is a perfect 2-0.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Arsenal vs Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus is feasting off freedom

There’s no question Gabriel Jesus was effective in Pep Guardiola’s system, but Mikel Arteta’s running an operation that allows for a bit more freedom and, well, it’s working very well for Jesus.

It says something that Jesus left the pitch a little dejected because he knew he could’ve had a day for the history books, even for an Arsenal team who’s posted magnificent numbers.

Questions of the post-Schmeichel era

We often described Kasper Schmeichel as underappreciated during his time at Leicester City and the six goals conceded by the Foxes in two matches since the Dane departed for Nice are a real worry.

Tactical focus

Arsenal is ready to run you ragged even when its not pressing, and it’s hard to pick out a passenger from Saturday’s six-star show. Arsenal only had 50 percent of the ball but out-attempted the Foxes 19-6. Not good, Brendan.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester wants to play, too, but it’s going to need better at the back. Danny Ward managed four saves but will want a number of chances back including the fumbled ball that led to Xhaka’s goal. Jonny Evans had a day to forget, and the Foxes need center backs.

Stars of the show

Gabriel Martinelli: Ran his socks off next to Jesus and matching his Brazilian partner’s work rate is only going to serve him — and Arsenal — quite well.

Gabriel Jesus: He had two goals and two assists and probably will go home a little bummed not to have scored at least four, missing a back post hat trick off a tricky bounce.

What’s next?

Arsenal is off to Bournemouth for a 12:30pm ET Saturday matchup with the Cherries on Aug. 20, while Leicester hosts Southampton in the 10am ET window the same day.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Fabio Vieira (ankle)

🚨 TEAM NEWS! We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2022

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee)

Our XI to take on the Gunners 🔵 📝#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/TNpzp9hNhX — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 13, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola