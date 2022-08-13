LONDON — Brentford vs Manchester United should be a brilliant game in west London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the pressure is, once again, cranking up on the Red Devils.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag lost his first Premier League game in charge of United, as the 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton laid bare all of the issues the Dutch coach is trying to solve. United were all over the place defensively, had little creativity in midfield and lacked cutting edge up top. That is a lot to try and sort out whilst at the same time trying to usher in a new possession-based style and sign new players to fit that system.

As for Brentford, they continue to battle on as Thomas Frank’s side fought back from 2-0 down to grab a draw at Leicester City on the opening weekend of the season. The Bees continue to fly under the radar and are determined to make sure there is no Sophomore slump for them this season as they’ve made yet more savvy pickups this summer.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need for Brentford vs Manchester United.

Premier League news Southampton vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link Brighton vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link Aston Villa vs Everton: Gerrard gets better of Lampard in tense clash

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Brentford have once again recruited smartly, signing Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard to strengthen their squad. Yes, losing Christian Eriksen (who is now at Manchester United) was a blow, but the team unit that Thomas Frank has created is extremely strong. Brentford are determined to prove they weren’t just a one-season wonder in the Premier League and getting off to a fast start to the season was so crucial to their eventual 13th place finish last term. The Bees have caused problems for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool at home in the past and they will hope to do the same against United, although they did lose heavily to United on both occasions last season.

Manchester United have so many storylines swirling around them on a daily basis it is hard to keep track. And most of them aren’t positive. From Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave and now being stuck at the club to Erik ten Hag tasting defeat in his first game in charge and the botched attempts to sign Marko Arnautovic (fan unrest reportedly brought that deal to its knees), it remains a bit of a mess. On the pitch Erik ten Hag didn’t see many positives as his side were dominated by Brighton and deserved to lose their opening game. One of the big question marks is around their defense and whether or not captain Harry Maguire will start with Raphael Varane waiting in the wings.

Also, the summer-long pursuit of Frenkie de Jong seems to have been fruitless so Adrien Rabiot is the man United now want to sign to dictate the tempo of their play from midfield. It seems like it will not be smooth sailing in Erik ten Hag’s early days in charge and this trip to Brentford has an upset alert flashing all over it. It also seems like Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will come back into the starting lineup to try and spark United into life with some of his trademark magic.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney continue to look a real handful and the latter scored at Leicester last time out. Keep an eye on new signing Keane Lewis-Potter as he looks a real talent.

For United, well, nobody is in decent form based on their opener but the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to try and bring some of their decent preseason form to the PL.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Bees have a bit of a defensive injury crisis as center backs Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock are both out. Sergi Canos is also out with a hamstring issue.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Brandon Williams is out, while Anthony Martial is still out after suffering a knee injury. Facundo Pellistri is also struggling with an ankle sprain and Victor Lindelof is out.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates US Players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports