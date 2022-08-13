Brighton vs Newcastle: Pope imperious as Magpies fluster Seagulls

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion couldn’t get the ball past Nick Pope and the Newcastle United defense as the Magpies made a pair of goal line clearances in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The scoreless split leaves both teams on four points through two matches of the young Premier League season, with significant tests coming next weekend.

Pope made five saves in the win and Newcastle debuted big signing Sven Botman. It was Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier who impressed the most in the back, however.

Brighton’s midfield won the day for them, as Alexis Mac Allister starred for the Seagulls with a fairly outlandish stat line.

What we learned from Brighton vs Newcastle

Seagulls’ Mac Allister makes Magpies midfield miserable

Even the hardiest of Yves Bissouma stans nod in approval with the job done by Alexis Mac Allister in the heart of Brighton’s midfield. It says something about both the system and the Seagulls’ recruitment that Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo playing means Enock Mwepu is coming off the bench.

But Brighton *stiiiiiil* needs a finisher

Danny Welbeck was busy but not as bright as Week 1 and Neal Maupay looks set to leave, which means the Seagulls must have a big plan for their finishing, a problem dating back two years. Future buys are nice, but Brighton needs a guy for now.

Almost everyone, to be fair, needs a striker

Callum Wilson’s a very good center forward but he’s certainly not the man the Magpies will want when their project gathers full steam. And with his injury history, it’s silly to think that Newcastle could be well-covered by Chris Wood and some kids.

Tactical focus

The first half was chaotic, with both sides approaching the start with an unmaintainable pace. Newcastle’s passing patterns and recognition of where to put the ball was very good and the Magpies might’ve been able to start the scoring on another day.

As the game wore on, however, there was no question which team was together longer and Graham Potter will be cursing Nick Pope and wondering what he’ll have to do to get goals from his forwards.

Stars of the show

Nick Pope: He needed help from a pair of goal line clearances and the Goal Decision System, but there’s a reason the former Burnley man is starting over a very good keeper in Martin Dubravka. Five saves and a clearance from the England man.

Alexis Mac Allister: Boy was this man special on Saturday. Seven-of-nine long balls hit, 8-of-12 duels won with seven tackles and 87% passing

What’s next?

Brighton will have 8 days off before visiting West Ham United in a clash of top-six hopefuls on Aug. 21, while Newcastle United will host Man City on the same day.

Brighton and Hove Albion team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Newcastle United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (thigh), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Javi Manquillo (groin), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh)

How we line-up at the Amex Stadium this afternoon… HWTL! ✊⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v62X4UlUVF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2022

