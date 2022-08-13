Manchester City vs Bournemouth recap: The defending Premier League champions never shifted past second gear as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring, followed by a bit of pure brilliance from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden added the third not long before halftime. An own goal scored by Jefferson Lerma completed the scoring, as “the rest” of Pep Guardiola’s side offered a harsh reminder of how good they were before the arrival of Erling Haaland.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Erik ten Hag would’ve subbed all 11 Manchester United players if allowed Brentford vs Manchester United: Bees hammer Red Devils 4-0 Manchester United getting hammered 4-0 at half of Errorfest (video)

What we learned from Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Man City, even without Haaland dominating, also pretty good

Haaland provided a brief glimpse of what could be for Manchester City, a perennial candidate for best team in the world, after signing a generational talent to fill their last remaining need. On Saturday, the big Norwegian striker was rather quiet compared to his debut, as Man City proceeded to pour goals past goalkeeper Mark Travers anyway. Haaland played his part by setting up Gundogan with the final ball in, moving to dispel notions he’s a goal-scorer and a goal-scorer only (although, stats like this won’t help). It’s likely that he will continue to excel against the Premier League’s bigger clubs who can hold a bit more possession, leading to counter-attacking opportunities. When Man City face a likely relegation candidate and they have nearly 70 percent of possession, there won’t be much room for Haaland to operate and he’ll go quiet for a short time.

Opening-day delight short-lived for Bournemouth

Everyone in the world knew that the Cherries were unlikely to make it two wins from two after beating Aston Villa so convincingly last weekend, yet they were perhaps even more soundly beaten (only three shots in 90 minutes) than the 4-0 scoreline might indicate. It makes for a long day when you’re hovering around the 30-percent possession mark. It’s an awful reality that plagues many newly promoted sides, and Bournemouth, as much as they are improved defensively from their last stint in the Premier League, are no different. The good news is that they already have three more points than anyone would have expected them to have at this stage. Only 33-35 more to go…

Man of the match

Kevin De Bruyne – First of all, who else? But more importantly, let’s take a moment to recognize just how complete of a player De Bruyne has become as he’s entered into the back half of his career. The passing range has always been there, but the way he scores incredibly difficult chances and makes it look oh so easy has taken him to another level the last few seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 100% take-on success

98% pass accuracy

71 touches

45 passes attempted

44 passes completed

12 crosses

5 duels won

4 chances created

4 take-ons

4 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist Ran the show. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jWJo5OpNbt — Squawka (@Squawka) August 13, 2022

What’s next?

Up next for Man City is a trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United next Sunday.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, will face another top-six side in Arsenal, at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (calf)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Three changes at City

🔺 Cook starts in midfield

🔺 Solanke and Zemura miss out Our line up for #MCIBOU 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/XckRvDrVfE — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 13, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS