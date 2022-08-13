David De Gea has saved a lot of games for several Manchester United managers, but the Spaniard’s Saturday errors are not what Erik ten Hag needed in his second Premier League match in charge of the Red Devils.

Then again, no one else is helping him out as the Red Devils are being battered 4-0 in less than one half at Brentford. It’s the earliest United has ever trailed by four goals in a Premier League match.

Four-time Sir Matt Busby club player of the season De Gea would’ve failed a rudimentary goalkeeping on Brentford’s opening goal and then went all “When playing out of the back goes wrong” moments later to set United behind 2-0 in short order.

The Brentford Community Stadium is roasting in temperature and is now roasting their big-named opponents with chants of “You’re going down with Fulham,” comparing the Bees newly-promoted rivals to to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

NBC commentator Peter Drury got the vibes spot-on when the camera pans to Ten Hag, saying, “What has he taken on?”

First, De Gea fails to get his body behind a low drive, letting the ball slip through his hands and slide into the goal. Then he takes a restart and passes it to an under-duress Christian Eriksen, allowing a second goal to find the scoreboard as Mathias Jensen scored after assisting Joshua Dasilva’s opener.

Then there’s the third goal from Ben Mee, the ex-Man City man, as he had no trouble with Lisandro Martinez at the back post. And a counterattack saw Ivan Toney set up Bryan Mbeumo for their fourth. Scenes.

WATCH: Manchester United goes down 4-0 to Brentford

