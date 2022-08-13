Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Both sides will be desperate for their first win (and first goal) of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they meet at the City Ground on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs WEST HAM

The opening weekend was particularly unkind to West Ham, who opened with two-time defending champions Manchester City (and some debutant by the name of Erling Haaland). Forest were comfortably defeated by Newcastle United, by the same 2-0 scoreline, as they made an anticlimactic Premier League return 23 years in the making.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Advanced stats point to another commonality from the opening weekend: no side in the Premier League registered a lower expected goals total than Forest and West Ham (0.4 each). Not only do Steve Cooper and David Moyes want a result this Sunday, but they will expect to see a much improved performance from their respective sides. For Nottingham Forest, it’s still a process of incorporating as many as nine new first-team players brought in this summer, meaning the slow start is likely to linger for some time yet, unless the historic, 124-year-old ground in Nottinghamshire can inspire lifts them up in such a way that the Hammers are overwhelmed by the occasion and the intensity it brings.

As for West Ham, one could argue, “What would you expect them to do against Man City,” while the obvious opposing viewpoint would be: If they are ever going to take the proverbial next step as a club, shouldn’t they be beating (or at least competing with) those clubs they hope to supplant from time to time? It’s been an untimely transfer window thus far for the Hammers, who already lost defender Nayef Aguerd for an indefinite period after suffering an ankle injury which required surgery in preseason, and new attackers Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet didn’t arrive until just before the season began.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee), Steve Cook (undisclosed), Scott McKenna (undisclosed)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

