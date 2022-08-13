Premier League video highlights: Week 2 goals as they happened

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Goals are what we come for and goal videos are what you’ll get here.

The Premier League’s busy 10am ET window delivered early goals from Manchester City and Arsenal.

[ WHAT WE LEARNED: Villa 2-1 Everton ]

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne were the stars of the first halves, and Jamie Vardy had a penalty taken away from him after Video Assistant Referee caught his clear embellishment.

Here are the goals below as they happened, with video as fast as we can deliver it!

Premier League final scores, goals from 10am ET kickoffs:

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Southampton 2-2 Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Wolves 0-0 Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Kyle Waker-Peters scores! Southampton 2-2 Leeds, 82′

It’s fallen apart for the visitors and St. Mary’s is thrilled to have Kyle Walker-Peters still a member of the squad.

It’s a big point for Saints if they can hang on for it. Or can they grab all three?

FULHAM PENALTY! MITROVIC SAVED! Wolves 0-0 Fulham, 81′

Jefferson Lerma own goal! Man City 4-0 Bournemouth, 79′

Gabriel Martinelli scores (Jesus assist)! Arsenal 4-2 Leicester, 75′

Leicester really hates getting within a goal, huh?

Jesus spots Martinelli, and the other Gabriel drives a low shot across the box and inside the post.

Danny Ward has not been good today and the post-Kasper Schmeichel era has seen six goals in 166 minutes.

James Maddison scores (Iheanacho assist)! Arsenal 3-2 Leicester, 74′

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho cuts a cute pass across his body to meet James Maddison’s run.

The English attacker’s shot nutmegs Aaron Ramsdale, who is not gonna love to review his day at the office.

Joe Aribo scores (Adam Armstrong assist)! Southampton 1-2 Leeds, 72′

Well, hold on! Saints’ signing from Rangers has delivered a comeback chance.

Rodrigo scores again (Struijk assist)! Southampton 0-2 Leeds, 60′

St. Mary’s is not pleased. As for me, I told you to sign Rodrigo for Fantasy Premier League this week.

Granit Xhaka scores (Jesus assist)! Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City, 55′

And it’s only for the moment thanks to a big mistake from Danny Ward, who drops the ball in traffic.

The Leicester City keeper can only watch as Gabriel Jesus taps the ball into the path of Granit Xhaka for the quickfire answer.

William Saliba own goal! Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City, 53′

It’s unlucky for William Saliba, who has to head the ball away from an onrushing Jamie Vardy and doesn’t crane his neck enough to push it wide of the post.

Aaron Ramsdale can’t get to it, and Leicester’s back in it for the moment.

Rodrigo scores (Harrison assist)! Southampton 0-1 Leeds, 46′

What a start to the second half for Leeds, and what a start to the season for Rodrigo.

Jack Harrison’s low cross gets a flicked finish from Rodrigo, who has goals in consecutive games and has given Jesse Marsch’s Leeds a 1-0 lead.

Jamie Vardy penalty overturned!

Aaron Ramsdale comes out for the ball and Jamie Vardy hits the deck as the Arsenal keeper tries to dodge the charging Leicester forward.

Vardy clearly dove and VAR asks for head referee review. No pen, as it should’ve been.

Phil Foden goal video (De Bruyne assist)! Man City 3-0 Bournemouth, 37′

Gabriel Jesus goal video: Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City, 35′

Jesus is not above following the ball to the back post, and the Brazilian gets his reward, making it a brace.

Gabriel Jesus is there at the back post and he has a brace in the first half! Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-0. #AFC

Gabriel Jesus is there at the back post and he has a brace in the first half! Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-0.

Kevin De Bruyne goal video (Haaland assist)! Man City 2-0 Bournemouth, 31′

What a goal. Outside of the foot artistry for Man City’s Belgian star.

Gabriel Jesus goal video (Xhaka assist): Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City, 23′

Craft and class from the Brazilian. Purely wonderful stuff.

Ilkay Gundogan goal video (Haaland assist)! Man City 1-0 Bournemouth, 19′

ICYMI: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton video highlights

Steven Gerrard got the better of old pal Frank Lampard despite a late fight back from the Villans.

What we learned: Villa 2-1 Everton

Follow @NicholasMendola