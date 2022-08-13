Southampton vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

hoSouthampton host Leeds at St Mary’s on Saturday and this already feels like a massive game for these evenly-matched teams.

Following their thumping at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints need a big response and their high-pressing system has been tweaked slightly over the summer.

As for Jesse Marsch and Leeds, they struggled a little against Wolves in their opener but they turned the game around and won it late on as some of their new signings (especially the USMNT duo) impressed.

Here’s everything you need to know for Southampton vs Leeds.

How to watch Southampton vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Hasenhuttl and Southampton have gone all-in on signing young players this summer and it is a big risk. Saints are still reeling from their awful finish to last season and they really need a fast start to this season. Losing 4-1 at Tottenham after taking an early lead wasn’t what Hasenhuttl wanted but it is these games against the likes of Leeds which will define their season. Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu look like top young prospects, while Joe Aribo and Armel Bella-Kotchap will also give Saints a different look as the new signings continue to settle in. Saints are desperately trying to sign a new striker to give them more cutting edge in attack and it will be intriguing to see if Hasenhuttl persists with the 3-5-2 formation or switches back to his usual 4-2-2-2.

Leeds were delighted to get a win on the opening weekend and their two new USMNT stars, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, both had very good Premier League debuts. Marsch has been protective of that duo but expectation levels are rising among the Leeds fanbase. After staying up on the final day of the last season, many believe Leeds could push for a top 10 finish and be well clear of another relegation scrap. Marsch is a close friend of Hasenhuttl and studied his tactics extensively in Leipzig, so you can expect a very tight encounter at St Mary’s this Saturday.

In-form players to keep an eye on

For Southampton, the main positive from the defeat at Spurs was that Romeo Lavia, 18, looks like a really top central midfielder. Also, James Ward-Prowse is off and running as he scored a fine volley.

Leeds looked sharp in attack with Patrick Bamford and Aaronson linking up well, while Illan Meslier made several top saves to keep Wolves at bay in Leeds’ big win last time out.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints only have a few injury issues as Lyanco is out with a knee problem, while Theo Walcott isn’t available and Tino Livramento continues his long recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in April.

It's a competitive #SaintsFC debut for Armel Bella-Kotchap 😇 Here's today's team for the game against #LUFC: pic.twitter.com/TSyUxhhKMh — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 13, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Marsch has revealed a very positive injury update as Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and new signing Luis Sinisterra are all available for this game and are on the bench. Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo remain out injured.

📋 Jesse names an unchanged Starting XI, whilst Forshaw, Sinisterra and James feature on the bench pic.twitter.com/OatPBxJufY — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 13, 2022

