Wolves vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Wolves vs Fulham: Both sides held an early lead on the opening day of the new Premier League season, but only the Cottagers managed to hold on for a result, making Saturday’s meeting at Molineux Stadium (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium ) . STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs FULHAM

Fulham actually held two leads against Liverpool, but Marco Silva’s side inevitably conceded an equalizer on each occasion, feeling as if they should have taken more from last season’s runners-up. Wolves, meanwhile, led Leeds after just six minutes but were unable to find the all-important second goal and came away from Elland Road empty-handed.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Fulham.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The draw with Liverpool will have Fulham flying high this week, believing they belong as one of 20 teams in England’s top flight. That was far from the case two (and four) seasons ago, when they were immediately relegated back to the EFL Championship after winning promotion. Most notably, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both of Fulham’s goals against Liverpool, perhaps finally putting to bed any remaining questions over the 27-year-old Serbian international matching his Championship goal-scoring exploits in the Premier League. While it’s unlikely he’ll get to 43 league goals as he did last season (the new record), he does look likely to top his PL-best 11 goals this season.

As for Wolves, last weekend’s opener revealed a familiar struggle: For all of the possession they had (60 percent), their inability to convert scoring chances cost them points; the issue is especially bad right now, with Raul Jimenez unavailable due to a knee injury (MCL strain – “out for a number of weeks”). Inevitably, Bruno Lage’s side finds itself under increased pressure and, though the defensive structure is meant to bend to the brink of breaking, it’s a squad which still needs key additions before the transfer window closes.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle), Adama Traore (hamstring), Nelson Semedo (hamstring)

🔐 Unchanged XI from #LEEWOL

✍️ Guedes in the squad

👋 Adama back on the bench How we line-up to face @FulhamFC 👇 pic.twitter.com/cyKQeQBUDG — Wolves (@Wolves) August 13, 2022

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (undisclosed), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joe Bryan (hand)

