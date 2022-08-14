LONDON — Chelsea vs Tottenham: Roles are reversed with Spurs being praised and dubbed Premier League title contenders, and the Blues trying to steady the ship a week into the season, ahead of a fierce London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs TOTTENHAM

Both sides were victorious on the opening day of the 2022-23 season, but the quality of performances couldn’t have been any more different — Tottenham hammered Southampton, while Chelsea snuck past Everton. And still, Spurs’ struggles against Chelsea in recent years loom oh so large over Sunday’s showdown in west London.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

1W-1D-6L. That’s Tottenham’s dismal record against Chelsea over the last four Premier League seasons (3W-1D-9L if you include all competitions). Even in the best of times for Spurs — in the 2015 League Cup final and the Battle at the Bridge, when Tottenham were chasing Leicester City for the PL title, just to name a couple — Chelsea were a constant thorn in Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Now, Antonio Conte, a Premier League champion with Chelsea himself, is at the helm and Tottenham look stronger and more convincing than perhaps they ever have. With a clear plan finally in place from top down, the squad has been essentially set since the start of preseason, and there’s a confidence emanating from the club that has Spurs supporters believing that this time it really could turn out differently.

In contrast, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is working with far from a full deck these days. Since the end of last season, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen (free transfers), Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (loans) have all left the club, with Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly ($165.4 million combined) arriving as reinforcements. There’s not currently a center forward at the club (remember, they’re both loaned out after being signed for $197 million combined), leaving the attack predictably blunt and unimaginative in a tedious win over the relegation candidate Toffees. And still, Chelsea’s recent dominance over Spurs sows doubt for one side and offers some much-needed hope for the other.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (abductor)

