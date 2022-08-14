Kalidou Koulibaly spins sensational goal, Chelsea leads Tottenham (video)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kalidou Koulibaly, welcome to Stamford Bridge.

The big Chelsea defender is making his home Premier League debut a memorable one, smashing home off a set piece moments after lashing away from outside the box.

Koulibaly’s first effort fired wide of the near post as the center back sent a warning shot that had him apologizing to Raheem Sterling for not finding the forward on the left edge of the box.

But the longtime Napoli man made amends within minutes when fellow Chelsea new boy Marc Cucurella swept a corner kick through the fray that met the man mountain at the back post.

Koulibaly measures his volley and smacks it home with the outside of his foot in a shot that may’ve just grazed the top of Sterling’s head on the way to goal.

Wouldn’t that truly be a make-good if Sterling got credit?

In any event, Chelsea is living the dream early at Stamford Bridge against a Tottenham side tipped to potentially claim top London honors this season.

WATCH: Kalidou Koulibaly goal is all-quality to give Chelsea lead over Spurs

WELCOME TO THE BRIDGE KOULIBALY! He catches the corner kick perfectly on the volley and fired Chelsea into the lead. #CFC 📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MyPLMorning | #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/uaggSkz1Iw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 14, 2022

