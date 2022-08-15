Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League turns 30 today, August 15 2022.

That’s right, on August 15 1992 a juggernaut was born as the first Premier League game was played on this day 30 years ago.

Thank you for an incredible last 30 years, Premier League. Here’s to the next 30 and beyond!

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With this milestone moment front and center, now seemed like the perfect time to look back on the top 30 moments from the last 30 years and rank the incredible drama we’ve witnessed.

From last-gasp title wins to amazing upsets and star managers and players colliding on the biggest stage to deliver moments of mind-boggling brilliance, we’ve pretty much had it all over the last three decades.

WATCH PL 30 DOCUMENTARIES IN FULL

Click play on the video above as we countdown the top 30 moments in Premier League history, with the full ranking list here.

And click on the link above to watch an incredible documentary series which goes behind-the-scenes and speaks to the superstars at the center of some of the most iconic moments in PL history.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports