Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool and Crystal Palace both seek their first wins of the young Premier League season when they meet Monday at Anfield (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s the Reds’ first home match of the campaign and follows a surprising 2-2 draw with Fulham, while Palace is seeking a first result following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will know that dropped points would leave last year’s Premier League runners-up four or five points off the top of the table after two weeks. They’d also be cognizant that it happened against Fulham and Palace and not traditional Big Six rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Liverpool doesn’t drop points too often but Palace took points from 26 of 38 matches last season. The Eagles have become a solid Premier League unit once again and manager Patrick Vieira feels emboldened to take them to a new level.

Palace, however, has to figure out a way to pull the strings without Conor Gallagher, a star of last season who is still with parent club Chelsea. The Eagles often look to Wilfried Zaha but need the next steps in the development of Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze if they want to bring the offensive flair to go with good defense.

Liverpool will be leaning on Virgil van Dijk at the back as the Reds deal with some early injuries to defense and midfield. Will this be the week that Darwin Nunez steps into the center forward spot as Option No. 1 and never looks back?

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Caiominh Kelleher. QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jack Butland, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins. QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise

