After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams playing key roles to Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards signing for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Week 2 of the season.

Matchweek 2: How did USMNT players perform in the Premier League?

Brenden Aaronson

Played 90 minutes as Leeds United coughed up a 2-0 lead at Southampton and drew 2-2

Was clattered into a few times in the first half to win fouls

Had a decent chance fall to him outside the box but lashed it way over

Buzzed around and caused problems for Saints’ James Ward-Prowse

Aaronson flitted between the right wing and central areas well and was involved in the attack just before Leeds’ opener

Whipped in a great corner in the first half which Leeds should have scored from

Whipped in another very similar corner to the near post in the second half which Rodrigo did head home

Booked late on for a foul as he tracked back to try and stop Saints pouring down the right flank he was on

Tyler Adams

Played 90 minutes as Leeds United coughed up a 2-0 lead at Southampton and drew 2-2

Very good battle in midfield with Romeo Lavia and Ward-Prowse

Helped Leeds grab control of the game at the end of the first half and start of the second

Got turned in midfield and didn’t track Adam Armstrong on Saints’ first goal

Got turned in midfield by Mara, who then laid on a wonderful assist for Saints’ equalizer

Like most of Leeds’ players, struggled to match Saints’ tempo late on as they almost lost the game 3-2

Looked to have a few words with Jesse Marsch at full time over something as both were upset

Christian Pulisic

Played 11 minutes for Chelsea, came on in 85th minute of their 2-2 draw with Tottenham

Didn’t really see much of the ball as Tottenham threw everything at Chelsea late on

Asked to play up front centrally and chase long balls and try to press Spurs’ defenders into making mistakes

Didn’t receive a big ovation from the home crowd at Chelsea when he came on

Seeing Sterling, Mount and Havertz play well together, will surely have Pulisic questioning his future (with Newcastle enquiring)

Tim Ream

Played 90 minutes for Fulham at Wolves, as captain, as the Cottagers drew 0-0

With new Fulham signings Shane Duffy and Issa Diop (both center backs) on the bench, Ream continues to keep his place

His partnership with Tosin is impressive and Fulham will look to be a lot more defensively solid this season

Did really well to block Pedro Neto’s effort on the line in the 30th minute after Neto had squirmed past the goalkeeper

Showed great aerial strength throughout and always tries to find a Fulham player with his clearances

Chris Richards

Yet to play – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live at 3pm ET on Monday on USA Network, online via NBCSports.com

Antonee Robinson

Played 90 minutes for Fulham at Wolves as the Cottagers drew 0-0

Once again did well defensively, especially in the first half when Wolves piled on the pressure

Got a bit lucky at the start of the second half as he lost Gibbs-White at the back post but the Wolves man fired over

Couldn’t get forward as much as he would like but helped Fulham to a valuable shutout and point on the road

Matt Turner

Unused substitute for Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Leicester City

