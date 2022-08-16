The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred in Matchweek 2.

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars came flying out of the traps.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone with so many amazing goals, wins and upsets. It feels like a few of these new signings are here to stay for the season in our top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 2

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 2

2. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – Up 5

3. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Up 7

4. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Up 7

5. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Down 4

6. Rodri (Man City) – Down 1

7. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – New entry

8. Bruno Guimares (Newcastle) – Down 2

9. Rodrigo (Leeds United) – New entry

10. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – Down 1

11. William Saliba (Arsenal) – Down 7

12. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – New entry

13. Jose Sa (Wolves) – New entry

14. Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – Up 2

15. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) – New entry

16. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

17. Reece James (Chelsea) – new entry

18. Nick Pope (Newcastle) – New entry

19. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – New entry

20. Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest) – New entry

