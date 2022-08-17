Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United, ‘if the club is for sale’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Renewed calls for the Glazer family to sell Manchester Unity can be heard loud and clear these days following a disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, with one billionaire — chemical engineer and businessman Jim Ratcliffe — confirming his desire to buy the club on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Report: Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Man United ]

Ratcliffe, who co-founded British chemical company Ineos in 1998, released the following statement through a spokesperson, publicly prodding the Glazer family that he would welcome the opportunity to talk to them about a potential takeover.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.”

The statement came in response to a previous report which stated the Glazers were considering selling a minority stake in the club. According to further reporting from the Times, Ratcliffe, 69, would be interested in a minority share with an eye toward taking over full control of Manchester United.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 2 ]

Previous reporting on the ownership of Manchester United speculated that the Glazers might ask for as much as $6 billion for a full takeover. Just this summer, Chelsea became the world’s most expensive sports club/franchise to ever be sold. American businessman Todd Boehly paid $3.1 million to acquire the Blues from Roman Abramovich.

Follow @AndyEdMLS