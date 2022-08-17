Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Vieira (ankle) | OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Kortney Hause (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (undisclosed), Matty Cash (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Jordan Zemura (COVID-19)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan (foot)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Pereira (knock), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Liam Cooper (achilles), Joe Gelhardt (thigh)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (undisclosed), Cole Palmer (foot)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (back spasm), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Matt Targett (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (abductor)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle)

