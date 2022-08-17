Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Aug 17, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Vieira (ankle) | OUT: Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

More Arsenal news

Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 2
USMNT
US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?
Arsenal vs Leicester
Arsenal vs Leicester: Gabriel Jesus feasts on flummoxed Foxes

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Kortney Hause (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (undisclosed), Matty Cash (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Jordan Zemura (COVID-19)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (knee), Marcos Alonso (undisclosed)

More Chelsea news

Premier League analysis
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 2
USMNT
US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on?
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Drama galore as epic battle ends even

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan (foot)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Pereira (knock), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (knock), Joe Bryan (hand)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luke Ayling (knee), Junior Firpo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Liam Cooper (achilles), Joe Gelhardt (thigh)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Harvey Barnes (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Darwin Nuñez (suspension), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed)

More Liverpool news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Reds battle back for another draw (video)
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (undisclosed), Cole Palmer (foot)

More Manchester City news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Manchester City transfer news
Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (thigh)

More Manchester United news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Cristiano Ronaldo
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United
Manchester United transfer news
Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (back spasm), Jamal Lewis (calf), Federico Fernandez (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Matt Targett (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Yates (knee)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Oliver Skipp (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Clement Lenglet (abductor)

More Tottenham news

Premier League transfer news
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
Tottenham transfer news
Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Champions League scores
UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Angelo Ogbonna (fitness), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (ankle)